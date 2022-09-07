Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ miracles

The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “Latin”, comes with this note:

The scientific procedure is described here.

“Scientific”, of course, is snarky, for the procedure outlined by the BBC the five-step process whereby the Vatican turns someone into a Saint. I especially like Step 4, “Verified miracles”, which is the subject of today’s strip. Here’s that step:

To reach the next stage, beatification, a miracle needs to be attributed to prayers made to the individual after their death.

The prayers being granted are seen as proof that the individual is already in heaven, and hence able to intercede with God on others’ behalf. [God must spend a lot of time being importuned!] Incidents need to be “verified” by evidence before they are accepted as miracles. In the case of John Paul II, Vatican experts examined the medical evidence for an allegedly miraculous cure from Parkinson’s Disease of a 49-year-old French nun, Sister Marie Simon-Pierre Normand. Sister Marie said that she and her fellow nuns prayed for the intercession of Pope John Paul II after his death. Her sudden cure had no logical medical explanation, the Vatican says. After beatification, the candidate is given the title “blessed”.

There is one exception to the miracle requirement – a martyr, someone who died for their faith, can be beatified without a verified miracle.

(They don’t mention the “devil’s advocate” enlisted to argue against canonization. I believe Hitchens was the devil’s advocate for Mother Teresa, and of course he failed to make his case; but he did take the woman apart in his book The Missonary Position.)

But let’s get to the cartoon. I didn’t realize that canonization was like getting into the Baseball Hall of Fame,