Usually readers send me links to music videos when I contend that the Beatles were the best group ever, and the music of my youth was the best music ever. The videos are intended to either disprove my assertions or to introduce me to music as good as that of my youth. But the videos invariably disappoint me—let’s face it, there are no new Beatles in the offing. Rock is on the skids, autotuned to death and embroidered with the most tedious lyrics ever.

But reader Malcolm sent me a video I really like, one by a French singer named Zaz, whose real name is Isabelle Geffroy. Malcolm said this:

I don’t know if you’re familiar with the fabulous Zaz, but when I need to be mentally back in Paris (several times a day of late) walking along the Seine at twilight I turn to this video.

I was hooked immediately; I’d never heard of her, but apparently she has quite a following. She wrote this song, “Je veux” (“I want”), her debut single. At times it sounds as if she’s scat-singing through a kazoo, but I think she’s actually singing through her hand. Whatever it is, it’s great.

It’s a lovely song, bouncy and jazzy, lots of scat, and, as you see from the lyrics below the fold, abjures material possessions in favor of love and freedom. That’s hardly a new subject for a song, but the lyrics are secondary (and at least hers rhyme). (The original music video is here, a good version performed in Spain is here, and there’s a nice duet with a young girl here [ignore the obnoxious mime].) I adore her voice, which is powerful with a bit of Edith-Piaf-like nasality. Of all the European languages, I find French the most appealing in a song like this.

I expect I spend some of the weekend listening to the rest of her oeuvre.

Click below to see the French and (translated) English lyrics.

English translation:

Give me a suite of rooms in Ritz hotel, I wouldn’t want it

Chanel jewellery, I wouldn’t want it

Give me a limousine, what would I do with that?

Pay a staff for me, what would I do with them?

A manor-house in Neufchatel, I’m not meant for that

Buy me the Eiffel Tower, what would I do with that? I want love, joy and cheerfulness

Your money won’t buy me happiness

I just want to die with a hand on my chest

Let’s go together discover my freedom

Let you forget all your stereotypes

Welcome into my reality I’m sick of your good manners, they’re more than I can take

I eat with my hands – that’s just the way I am

I’m loud and straightforward, pardon me

Down with hypocrisy, I’m outta here!

I’m sick of their wooden language

Just look at me, anyway I don’t bear a grudge and that’s the way I am! I want love, joy and cheerfulness

Your money won’t buy me happiness

I just want to die with a hand on my chest

Let’s go together discover my freedom

Let you forget all your stereotypes

Welcome into my reality

