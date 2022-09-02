Usually readers send me links to music videos when I contend that the Beatles were the best group ever, and the music of my youth was the best music ever. The videos are intended to either disprove my assertions or to introduce me to music as good as that of my youth. But the videos invariably disappoint me—let’s face it, there are no new Beatles in the offing. Rock is on the skids, autotuned to death and embroidered with the most tedious lyrics ever.
But reader Malcolm sent me a video I really like, one by a French singer named Zaz, whose real name is Isabelle Geffroy. Malcolm said this:
I don’t know if you’re familiar with the fabulous Zaz, but when I need to be mentally back in Paris (several times a day of late) walking along the Seine at twilight I turn to this video.
I was hooked immediately; I’d never heard of her, but apparently she has quite a following. She wrote this song, “Je veux” (“I want”), her debut single. At times it sounds as if she’s scat-singing through a kazoo, but I think she’s actually singing through her hand. Whatever it is, it’s great.
It’s a lovely song, bouncy and jazzy, lots of scat, and, as you see from the lyrics below the fold, abjures material possessions in favor of love and freedom. That’s hardly a new subject for a song, but the lyrics are secondary (and at least hers rhyme). (The original music video is here, a good version performed in Spain is here, and there’s a nice duet with a young girl here [ignore the obnoxious mime].) I adore her voice, which is powerful with a bit of Edith-Piaf-like nasality. Of all the European languages, I find French the most appealing in a song like this.
I expect I spend some of the weekend listening to the rest of her oeuvre.
Click below to see the French and (translated) English lyrics.
JE VEUX
French (links are to annotations)
[Couplet 1]
Donnez-moi une suite au Ritz, je n’en veux pas
Des bijoux de chez Chanel, je n’en veux pas
Donnez-moi une limousine, j’en ferais quoi ? (Papala-papapala)
Offrez-moi du personnel, j’en ferais quoi ?
Un manoir à Neuchâtel, c’n’est pas pour moi
Offrez-moi la Tour Eiffel, j’en ferais quoi ? (Papala-papapala)
(Cha-lapapa-dapa-papa-lapa-lapa-ladee-dada-papa)
[Refrain]
Je veux d’l’amour, d’la joie, de la bonne humeur
C’n’est pas votre argent qui f’ra mon bonheur
Moi, j’veux crever la main sur le cœur (papala-papapala)
Allons ensemble, découvrir ma liberté
Oubliez donc tous vos clichés
Bienvenue dans ma réalité
[Couplet 2]
J’en ai marre d’vos bonnes manières, c’est trop pour moi
Moi, je mange avec les mains et j’suis comme ça
Je parle fort et je suis franche, excusez-moi
Finie l’hypocrisie moi j’me casse de là
J’en ai marre des langues de bois
Regardez moi, toute manière j’vous en veux pas et j’suis comme ça J’suis comme ça (Papala-papapala)
[Refrain]
Je veux d’l’amour, d’la joie, de la bonne humeur
C’n’est pas votre argent qui f’ra mon bonheur
Moi, j’veux crever la main sur le cœur (Papala-papapala)
Allons ensemble, découvrir ma liberté
Oubliez donc tous vos clichés
Bienvenue dans ma réalité
Je veux d’l’amour, d’la joie, de la bonne humeur
C’n’est pas votre argent qui f’ra mon bonheur
Moi, j’veux crever la main sur le cœur (Papala-papapala)
Allons ensemble, découvrir ma liberté
Oubliez donc tous vos clichés
Bienvenue dans ma réalité
Je veux d’l’amour, d’la joie, de la bonne humeur
C’n’est pas votre argent qui f’ra mon bonheur
Moi, j’veux crever la main sur le cœur (Papala-papapala)
Allons ensemble, découvrir ma liberté
Oubliez donc tous vos clichés
Bienvenue dans ma réalité
English translation:
Give me a suite of rooms in Ritz hotel, I wouldn’t want it
Chanel jewellery, I wouldn’t want it
Give me a limousine, what would I do with that?
Pay a staff for me, what would I do with them?
A manor-house in Neufchatel, I’m not meant for that
Buy me the Eiffel Tower, what would I do with that?
I want love, joy and cheerfulness
Your money won’t buy me happiness
I just want to die with a hand on my chest
Let’s go together discover my freedom
Let you forget all your stereotypes
Welcome into my reality
I’m sick of your good manners, they’re more than I can take
I eat with my hands – that’s just the way I am
I’m loud and straightforward, pardon me
Down with hypocrisy, I’m outta here!
I’m sick of their wooden language
Just look at me, anyway I don’t bear a grudge and that’s the way I am!
I want love, joy and cheerfulness
Your money won’t buy me happiness
I just want to die with a hand on my chest
Let’s go together discover my freedom
Let you forget all your stereotypes
Welcome into my reality
And a line-by-line analysis of the lyrics is here.
9 thoughts on ““Je veux””
Ah. The exuberance of youth! Clever with the hand kazoo, and she has a beautiful but subtle vibrato as well. She has fun written all over her!
If you can’t rhyme in a Romance language, you’ve got no business being a lyricist.
Zaz swings.
Wonderful! This performance reminds me a bit of the group Paris Combo, particularly their song “Living Room”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hptx-ofa5Uo.
I like this version more of all: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TIYlBqi0hCY
I discovered ZAZ couple of years ago when somebody sent me the link to that yoube post, and I cannot stop returning there to enjoy one of the best songs and one of the best singers of all times.
That’s the version I posted!
I was born in 1976, so firmly a GenXer, but I admit that I keep coming back to classic rock music from the late 60s to early 70s. For example, I’m now re-listening to CSNY obsessively…can’t seem to get enough of songs like “Lee Shore” and “Judy Blue Eyes”. People will still be listening to those songs in 100 years.
As for the 80s, I will defend some of that music, but I agree that there was also a ton of garbage produced in that era. The years 1987 to 1990, other than perhaps standouts like Michael Jackson’s “Bad” album or Def Lepard’s “Hysteria”, were particularly atrocious. When it comes to 80s music, I often gravitate to stuff from bands such as Rush, the Cure, REM, and the Pretenders…bands that achieved some mainstream success but were usually considered “alternative”.
The early 90s grunge movement was a welcome antidote to over-produced late 80s rock/pop, and I loved it as a rebellious teenager, but now a good portion of it is unlistenable to me now.
The mid-90s to early 2000s was fairly innovative for hip-hop, which I am generally not a fan of but can still appreciate.
For me, 2010 and onward is just one large blur of autotune, crass and simplistic lyrics, and repetitive and unimaginative mass-produced music. This is probably not a totally fair assessment, as there has been some good music produced in the last 10-15 years, but very rarely does it touch me at an emotional or technical level. And since I have 10 and 12 year old girls, I hear a lot of this stuff! In fact, the only “recent” released song that I really like is “Running Up that Hill”….which of course was written in 1985!
She is a great jazz singer as well. Listen to her interpretation of ‘J’aime Paris au mois de Mai’ (singing along with Charles Aznavour!).
Great! Here’s the link:
Zaz is terrific, and it was good to listen to that.
Of course its the popular music heard over and over again on the radio that lends impressions about the music of today. Today that music is pretty much awful. Simplistic, minimalist electronic instruments and auto-tuned singing. The artists get fabulously rich without effort or talent (or at least it seems that way to me). I do like some of the alternative types of music today, but you have to hunt for it, and what I like isn’t necessarily what another person would like.