I found this directed to me on the Internet (original spelling preserved). It’s a new theory of how religion evolved.
I read your article on the war between religion and science as im trying to find an avenue to put my theory of the evolutionary basis of religion. It involves harmonic vibrations of the skull occuring as we speak (felt best on the top of your head). The vestibular system is located excellently to pick up the vibrations and cause a feedback loop with the parietal vestibular insular cortex located around the audiocortex and the muscular and sensory sections of the mouth to improve speech. I find the journal process to be too slow and haphazard as i have sincerely no patience with it. There are too many journals! if you know of an appropriate journal or any other location that might be interested i would be happy to send you a copy of the manuscript.
I know of no journals that would be interested, but perhaps readers do. This is one of those things that’s best characterized as “I can’t even. . . “
14 thoughts on “A new theory which is not mine”
Love the Monty Python reference in the title. Truth is stranger than fiction, indeed.
Not even wrong…
Timely — I think this is an instance of what Freddie deBoer earlier this week called multiplicity horror, or “the way being online exposes us to the existence of billions of other egos” and their not-even-wrong ideas.
[edit] Ha Janet got to the Pauli reference before me.
https://freddiedeboer.substack.com/p/what-purpose-do-i-serve-in-your-life?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
Isn’t one of PCC(E)’s special talents the ability to use his head as a percussive instrument by knocking on the top of the head?
I’m trying just to imagine what the thought process could even be, between harmonic resonance in the skull and the actual evolution of religion…if it wouldn’t encourage the poor schmuck, I’d almost want to see their “reasoning”. I’ve written my share of “fantastical” fiction, but I can’t really quite get my head around any perceived connection here.
No one (well, not quite as there are plenty of pay to publish journals, which have a lower threshold of acceptance) would publish without a/ an academic affiliation, b/ reputable research at an institution.
This looks like a theoretical evolutionary psychology article, not based on any evidence or experimentation. I am trying to recall the ones from when I was at the UCL Ear Institute Library.
Maybe https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/14679280
This person should write a proper but brief abstract. Impatience with standard publication of articles is understandable as it often takes over a year from acceptance. But honestly, someone who cannot even capitalize ‘I’ would hardly fill me with confidence.
Self-publishing either online or in a self-published book will not get you noticed, but would get the idea ‘out there’.
The specific “theory” is obviously nutty, but on the topic of what journals might publish research on the evolutionary basis of religion one could start with examples from Pascal Boyer’s site. I’ve found his work interesting over the years (if I can correctly paste a link here)
http://www.pascalboyer.net/articles.html
Nice to see Prof. Irwin Corey writing to you from The Great Beyond.
The problem with this idea (putting aside how unlikely it seems a priori, among other things) is that the writer doesn’t tell us how any of the the gears mesh. That is, how does one thing cause the other to cause the next, ultimately to cause human beings to develop religion? He needs to write a brief description that fills in the details so that someone might be able to evaluate the claim. The guy seems sincere, but he doesn’t understand that science involves more than putting a claim out there and seeing what happens.
I hold my tongue when an acquaintance occasionally puts forward an off the wall claim like this. The claim is always wrong, but I don’t want to be cruel. At least he asked you, a scientist, what you think. He respects science, even though he doesn’t understand how it works.
I’m convinced – I might have to set up a journal just so that I can read the manuscript…!
“Religion” came first. Auditory hallucinations in the right brain, normally in the attitude of commands. “Thou shalt,” and “Thou shalt not.” The shaman exploited this, constructing that only his hallucinations were in fact the voice of an omniscient and wrathful God, so obey me, and by the way pay my rent. Thus, organized religion.
It was only with the breakdown of the bicameral mind, if there is validity in the theory of Julian Jaynes, that the left brain got the guts to over-ride the right and say “those are only metaphors.” Thus, science.
To silence the confusion around the word “consciousness,” I favor renaming Jaynes’ theory as follows: “The Dawn of Objectivity with the Breakdown of the Bicameral Mind.”
It belongs in the Journal of Mātauranga Māori.
I maybe misremembering, but I think I read somewhere that Isaac Asimov used to receive this kind of mail quite often; when that happened, he answered something like this: “Thank you for your message. I find your theory very interesting, but I’m afraid I am currently very busy, and I am not able to study it further. I know somebody working in your field, however, that would be enormously pleased to hear from you and your theory”. And then he gave his correspondent the address of another crackpot that had sent him another brilliant theory about the same subject before.
I have suggestions.
1. Submit to one of the post-modernistic journals in the Humanities. But the writer will need to pad it out with the essential terminology like “hermeneutics”, “intersectionality”, and “dialectic”. I’m absolutely serious.
2. Submit to one of the predatory journals that will literally publish anything. Here I am not entirely serious. Although this too would work.