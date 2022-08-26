In which I meet a woman at Botany Pond

Yesterday I had a strange encounter at Botany Pond. Two of us were giving the ducks their breakfast (we’re cutting down the food, preparing for the mallards’ departure), when a middle-aged woman and two young children came by, pulled out some crackers, and were about to feed the ducks and turtles.
I told her that crackers were bad for the animals, and, as I often do in these cases, offered her and the children—they turned out to be her grandchildren—a handful of duck food so they could feed them the good stuff.
She asked me if I worked at the University, and I said “yes” but that taking care of the ducks was an avocation, not a job. I then asked her if she was affiliated with the U of C, and she said no, that she had driven several hours to visit her husband in the hospital. I won’t reveal his ailment, but let me say that it wasn’t a good one, and when I asked her if he was okay, she shook her head “no” in an immensely saddening gesture. (I’ve met several people who come to the pond to seek respite when they have relatives in the nearby hospital.)
I then showed her and her grandchildren one duck that we were taking special care of, G. G. (“Gritty Gertie”), a hen that had a badly injured leg and couldn’t walk or swim well when she flew in about two weeks ago. (The good news is that extra feeding has gotten her and her leg in better shape, though she still limps when she walks.)
I’ll try to reconstruct the conversation from there:
Woman: What do you teach?
Me: I’m retired, but I taught biology—evolution.
Woman: Well, I don’t believe in evolution.
Me (stifling myself since there was no point in arguing) It’s not really a matter of believing in it, but accepting it. You know, I wrote a book about the evidence for evolution, which did pretty well. It’s called “Why Evolution is True.” If you read it and still reject evolution, well. . . .
Woman: No, I’m just a good old-fashioned creationist.
At that point I decided to let matters be, But she continued:
Woman: You know, it doesn’t matter whether you believe in creation or evolution. What’s important is that you accept Jesus as your personal Lord and Savior. That’s the only way you’ll get to Heaven.
Me: Well, I was brought up Jewish, so I’m doubly damned. No, actually, now I’m an atheist, so I guess I’m triply damned.
This was all conducted civilly, like a normal conversation. Then the woman came out with a line I’ll remember until I die:
Woman: Well, you know we love our Jews, which is why we don’t want them to burn in hell.
At that point I went back to the ducks. The phrase “our Jews” made me feel like these evangelicals regard Jews as pets. And they love us, but they think we’ll bake for eternity if we don’t choose the right Savior.
I told her and her kids goodbye (her daughter was sitting nearby in a stroller), and they all left. All day I thought about this conversation, and wondered if her husband would find solace in his religion as he neared the end. I also wondered if the kids would grow up to be creationists, which would probably be the case.
But the one thing that lingers is that last sentence: “Well, you know we love our Jews, which is why we don’t want them to burn in hell.”
21 thoughts on “In which I meet a woman at Botany Pond”
The evangelical/fundamentalist Christian “love for the Jews” has always been transparent cover for a particularly insidious sort of anti-Semitism, in my opinion.
Consider, for example, the classic eschatology of such believers, in which (broadly) there is a period of tribulation before the return of Jesus.
In that scenario, there are two, and *only* two, fates for Jews: convert to Christianity or suffer eternal torment in hell.
Now, of course, there’s zero reason to subscribe to that silly narrative, which reeks of typical human fear and gullibility. Nonetheless, it really does reveal what most such Christians *really* mean when they say (condescendingly!), “we love our Jews.”
‘Lord, love a duck!’
I’m going to assume that she was replying to something you said because otherwise a non sequitur mention of Jews like that is a little disturbing. Like she has Jews on her mind all the time and when an Evangelical has Jews on the mind all the time, it usually isn’t a good thing.
These types of comments, however, I have found come from lots of various groups (mostly religious) who feel they have sole custody of “the Truth ™” and so they take a very paternalistic view of anyone else. It’s tempting to bite back, “Oh we Jews/atheists/insert “out” group here do love the fantastical ramblings of the religious/”insert person’s group here” but we don’t want you to be deluded”.
Diana,
Yes, you can see in the conversation I recalled that I told her I was brought up as a Jew. This might have been her way to try to be “nice” to me: by implying that I could still go to heaven if I converted.
Funny how the religious are always stating/claiming: “Where do you get your morality from if you don’t believe in god?” Yet in this encounter, you were being morally superior in being sensitive to her husband, and she was being rude and repugnant in claiming that if you don’t believe in the same supernatural fantasy as her tribe, you will be tortured forever. Another mind addled by religion.
Sadly, her children heard the conversation and they, too, had it reinforced that Jews are lesser creatures imbued with evil. And, being destined to eternal damnation, Christians have no choice but to convert them or pity them. And so the generations turn.
Religion Poisons Everything.
In caps.
I seldom encounter a Christian in the wild, and I’m sure I’d be flummoxed in such a situation. It’s important, though, not to conceal our lack of belief, but to let them know that we’re out here, all around them, looking like everyone else, caring for ducks and doing other acts of kindness.
Benefit of the doubt is she used the possessive pronoun as a term of endearment connoting affection, but who knows? Appropriateness is another matter. Maybe she felt a certain amount of intimacy, having divulged her husband’s medical condition.
That’s funny yesterday someone commented on a post I made on a YouTube video about why God created so many people he knew would go to hell with the exact words
“All perish, but those who do the will of God. It’s not rocket science.”
My actual answer was charitable because I don’t like just insulting people, but what I really thought was
“Spoken like a true sociopath”
Ohh boy this brings me back..
There is a TON of confusion within evangelicalism regarding Jews.
I think probably the majority opinion is that there are two ways to be “saved”, the Law (the Jewish way) and Christ. A lot of evangelicals like to attend “messianic” Jewish (think Jews For Jesus) congregations, and I’ve known a good chunk who converted to Judaism entirely, some even to the point of moving to Israel.
There’s another group that views Jews as stuck in the past and destined for damnation. Within this group there’s a spectrum of emotional responses ranging from the skinheads to pity. Your “friend” apparently fell here. A lot of times, as you suspect, people make a big show of being in the pity range but when they get comfortable will show signs of antisemitism. I do think you’re right that it’s often a cover. Who knows how often.
My mother, super religious, is very self righteous in thinking she’s open minded. But as her kids and grand kids deviate further and further from her “norm” she’s continually being challenged to either accept her progeny as they are or risk exclusion from their life. She’ll never admit it but she has definitely chosen exclusion a number of times. She hasn’t expressed any interest in seeing my kids in years and I’m fairly convinced it’s because they have chosen atheism, not out of any kind of anger but careful consideration.
I don’t know. I will say that evangelicals aren’t a monolithix group. The beliefs vary to the point of self contradiction
Re. “I think probably the majority opinion is that there are two ways to be “saved”, the Law (the Jewish way) and Christ.” To the contrary, the notion that a person can be saved by the Jewish laws would be a tiny minority opinion among evangelicals, not anything like a majority. Why do you think it would be the majority view?
That smugness is (part of) what is so repellent about the religious christians.
Yes, that strange, oblivious arrogance of religious humility.
Maybe the point to cease and desist in the conversation occurred when the lady claimed not to believe in evolution. Most likely she was stressed by her husband’s hospitalization and did not need any shade thrown on her faith or have it implied she’s a moron if she doesn’t agree with evolution once she’s been set straight by “Why Evolution Is True.”
According to evangelical eschatology, the battle of Armageddon will take place in the ancient city of Megiddo, about 30 km from present-day Haifa. (The main impetus for evangelicals’ current support for the state of Israel is that they believe its continued existence will ensure that “Our Jews” will grant them access to this site when the End Times come.) They believe that, in the final days, Jews will be granted one last chance to accept Jesus as their savior and that those who refuse will be consigned for eternity to the fiery pit of hell.
Add “duck feeding” to Hitch’s long list of things that religion poisons.
Poor woman. A perfect example of how damaging religion is.
And let us not forget that it is only a small step from “god will fry them all” to “well then, must be ok for us to slaughter them,” a step that indeed has been taken many a time, by many religious sects, regarding any given “other”.
I’m a Brit and was wondering how I’d react to such a dogmatic set of statements popping up in a casual conversation with a stranger in Leeds, where I live.
I like to think I can pass the time of day with a broad range of people with differing viewpoints but the best I could muster here would be a kind of bemused silence.
I was completely blindsided by the way conversation progressed. It was like you opened a box marked ‘Human bonding in the face of mortality’ but found only a lump of blithering insanity.
I thought one did not have to be a believer to get into heaven because papa said so. This is fun stuff 🙂