Nature: Manuscripts that are ideologically impure and “harmful” will be rejected

This new article in Nature Human Behavior Is well-intentioned, aiming to purge bigotry from science, but goes way over the top in three ways. First, it claims that science is complicit in structural racism at present. That’s not true, though in the past some scientists and institutions were guilty of this. Second, it assumes that papers submitted to the journal are going to be rife with racism, bigotry, misogyny, and anti-LGBTQ+ bias that will cause “harm”, and therefore authors must be warned in a long document about their biases and how to avoid expressing them. The piece thus gives a long set of rules that actually conform to woke practice. Third, it explicitly states that even papers with publishable scientific results can be rejected if the facts presented are deemed liable to cause harm. And “harm” is often in the gut of the beholder. The article is thus a threat that unless articles conform to a specific ideological stance, they can be rejected even if the data themselves are worth publishing.
It is a patronizing piece full of Pecksniffery, but doesn’t differ in in substance from many similar articles appearing in scientific journals. The most dangerous thing is the implication that “harm” is grounds for rejection—and we know how many statements or results can be construed as “harmful”, including the claim that there are two sexes in humans, or any number of facts about human groups. These days people are so eager to take offense that the guidelines have the potential to turn into pure censorship of any science that could offend anyone.
I of course have no quarrel with the title of the article. Who could? What bothers me is the implicit threat that one’s submitted manuscripts must be ideologically correct, purged of all potentially harmful stuff, or else be rejected.
A few quotes from the piece to give its tenor:
Well-established ethics frameworks govern the conduct of studies with human participants. Research ethics bodies use these frameworks to examine prospectively whether research projects involving human participants align with ethical principles.
However, these frameworks apply to research involving the participation of humans and do not generally consider the potential benefits and harms of research about humans who do not participate directly in the research. Such research is typically exempt from ethics review.
Yet, people can be harmed indirectly. For example, research may — inadvertently — stigmatize individuals or human groups. It may be discriminatory, racist, sexist, ableist or homophobic. It may provide justification for undermining the human rights of specific groups, simply because of their social characteristics.
This is the problem: who gets to decide what is “stigmatizing” or “harmful”? Clearly such statements can be inadvertent or unconscious. Presumably the editors could decide, but they of course will be very responsive to objections from other scientists, from the public—indeed, from anybody. But it’s already too late to ask for rational consideration.
Another:
Science has for too long been complicit in perpetuating structural inequalities and discrimination in society. With this guidance, we take a step towards countering this. The guidance is printed in full below and we encourage our readers to contact us with their comments and feedback.
Then comes the implicit threat (I’ve put it in bold):
We also highlight the importance of respectful, non-stigmatizing language to avoid perpetuating stereotypes and causing harm to individuals and groups.
Advancing knowledge and understanding is a fundamental public good. In some cases, however, potential harms to the populations studied may outweigh the benefit of publication. Academic content that undermines the dignity or rights of specific groups; assumes that a human group is superior or inferior over another simply because of a social characteristic; includes hate speech or denigrating images; or promotes privileged, exclusionary perspectives raises ethics concerns that may require revisions or supersede the value of publication.
Note: “potential” harms. Someone has to decide what harms are “potential.”
As we all know, “hate speech” has such wide interpretation that it’s almost useless. Yes, there is true hateful speech, like “Jews are innately acquisitive”, and it’s possible that some manuscripts could be overtly racist or bigoted. But how often do journals get such things? The problem is that “hate speech” is more often a synonym for “speech that offends at least one person in the world.” And that includes all speech.
The paper goes on to give a long list of no-nos, most of which are superfluous. And the ones that aren’t superfluous are subject to such variable interpretation that it would scare me away from submitting anything relevant to human society to the journal, which after all is Nature Human Behavior.
I have four responses from colleagues who read this article.
One tendered this quote from Enrico Fermi:
“Whatever Nature has in store for mankind, unpleasant as it may be, men must accept, for ignorance is never better than knowledge.”
Of course “men” itself is admittedly sexist, so let’s substitute “people” for that.
Another from a colleague after I beefed that I would be called an alt-righter for highlighting this paper:
Naturally, because any academic taking issue with these guidelines must be someone who wants to “undermine dignity” and “stigmatize groups”, right? Because WHY ELSE WOULD YOU PROTEST? That’s the childish logic that people are already using on Twitter.
From another one who read the editorial:
Did you see that new editorial by Nature Human Behavior already, containing “ethical guidelines” for publication about differences between human groups? The termites have apparently dined well and deep. The journal basically reserves the right to amend/refuse/retract any publication that causes “potential harms” to any human groups (including religious and cultural groups), that “undermines the human dignity” of said groups, or that “promotes privileged/exclusionary perspectives” (all suitably vague terms to be defined at editorial discretion according to reigning ideological orthodoxy).This is sure to have a chilling effect on academic free speech. Ironically, some of the statements about biological sex in the editorial (they still concede it exists!) could undoubtedly be construed as “harmful” and “exclusionary” by the Woke, thus hoisting the journal by its own petard.
And from a colleague who happens to be a woman:
Knowledge per se isn’t what causes “harm”. It is politics that does. So if research finds out that women are more passive than men and not as ambitious, would that “harm” women? Not unless they pass laws that women should thus not be CEOs due to their inherent lack of ambition. (This is just a silly example – but there is nothing about groups that should determine how you treat individuals; after all groups have standard deviations and are all largely overlapping.)
MEPs (morals, ethics and principles) are for lazy people who are too lazy to work out what actions will give their desired result in any given situation. I suppose I fall into the category of lazy at times.
Time for someone to start some new periodicals.
I interviewed for an editorial job at Nature Human Behavior and mentioned Haidt and Pinker. The chief editor, Stavroula Kousta, cringed. Her PhD is in English and Applied Linguistics. It was very clear in the interview that she was woke.
So if you do research that says that STEM-capable women tend to opt for medicine, veterinary science, and other “people”, areas, whereas STEM-capable men tend to opt for engineering, computer coding and other “thing” areas, and thus one should not expect equal representation in all subject areas, then you are being being sexist so they won’t publish it.
And if you do research that says that women tend to (entirely sensibly) prioritise work/life balance, whereas men more-often target high-salaried career progression to the detriment of work/balance, and so you would not expect equity at the CEO level, then you are being being sexist so they won’t publish it.
And if you do research suggesting that the higher rate at which black Americans are killed by cops can be explained by the higher rate of violent crime commited by that group, then you are “stigmatizing” them and so they won’t publish it.
And if you do research showing that right-wing Trump supporters are more likely to reject science and believe in conspiracy theories than centrist or left-wing people, then you are “stigmatizing” such people and “undermining their dignity” so they won’t … no scrub that, of course they will publish that, because the rules will be enforced by the woke in line with their predilictions.
[Note, all of the above things are actually true, and surely being true is what should matter most in what gets published?]
It now seems clear that for an academic to remain upon reproach is to avoid in writing or utterance anything that can cause “harm”, meaning potentially hurting feelings to anyone or any group, any time or anywhere, except perhaps Jews and Israel. This has just become readily apparent in the field of history. James Sweet is the president of the American Historical Association, which publishes the most prestigious journal in history, The American Historical Review. On the Association’s website he has posted an essay dealing with a trip to Africa he has made. He is a specialist in African history. In the essay, he pointed out inaccuracies about the role of Africans in the slave trade. This didn’t sit well with those that deny that Africans were complicit in the slave trade. The twitter mob descended on Sweet with a fury. As a result, like a whipped dog cowering in the corner, Sweet groveled as fast as he could, begging for forgiveness. The attack on Sweet was disgusting; his response even more so. He now hopes to “redeem” himself.
Here is his article and apology.
https://www.historians.org/publications-and-directories/perspectives-on-history/september-2022/is-history-history-identity-politics-and-teleologies-of-the-present
“….the American Historical Association, which publishes the most prestigious journal in history, The American Historical Review.”
I admit it, I giggled at the phrasing..
Chief editors of science journals seem to compete to virtual signal their woke bona fides loudest: Holden Thorp (Science), Stavroula Kousta (NHB), and Laura Helmuth (SciAm).
Authoritarian power games…
It might be worth looking into the identities of the termites who are eating away at the concept of scientific publication. In my long research career with publication of many papers, a couple of times I ran into and corrected a comical mistake in the editing process: an editor at a journal had made a minor change which was scientifically illiterate (in one case mathematically nonsensical). Both occasions seemed to be the work of junior editorial staff who knew little about the subject of the paper being prepared for publication, and about science in general. Perhaps Nature Human Behavior is richly endowed with editorial staff of this sort.
I actually have a problem with the title. Science doesn’t have to respect anything except the truth. The fact that both the Left and the Right have problems with evolution because it treads upon their ideologies is a sign that science itself continues to be under siege.
I realize that my hunch in comment #8 was already answered by Roz in comments #3 and #7. So, the termites are not junior but rather senior editorial staff! How is it possible that the editor of a journal with “Nature” in its name has an advanced degree not in a science but rather in English? How widespread is this peculiar misalignment? One might look forward to literary journals under the editorship of mechanical engineers, or medical journals supervised by musicologists. But something tells me that the misalignment goes only one way, which of course explains the prevalence of woke verbiage in the editorial offices.
“In science, ideology tends to corrupt; absolute ideology [corrupts] absolutely”
-Robert Nisbet
I happened upon this quote this evening, which appears under a chapter heading in Siddhartha Mukherjee‘s excellent The Emperor of All Maladies.
Thought it was apt! Not sure when Nisbet said it, but he died in 1996.
“That which can be destroyed by the truth should be.”
“In some cases, however, potential harms to the populations studied may outweigh the benefit of publication.”
Apart from the excellent points Jerry already made, what happens if “harms” to different groups collide?
Let’s you’re a sociologist who finds that women in traditional societies with rigid gender roles are more likely to show symptoms of depression than women in more small-l liberal societies. But traditional societies are more likely to include predominantly people of color and/or Muslims, so if you publish this research, you are racist and Islamophobic. However, if you hide this result, are you not aiding misogyny? What to do, what to do? Irresistible force, meet immovable object.