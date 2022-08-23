For some reason I think that “Don’t dream it’s over“, by Crowded House, pairs nicely with “Everybody wants to rule the world,” a song I wrote about just recently. The lyrics of both songs are enigmatic and subject to varied interpretations, the former was released in 1986, a year after the Tears for Fears song, both have inventive and clever melodies, and both were hits: “Don’t dream it’s over” rose to #2 on the billboard charts and “Everybody wants to rule the world” to #1. When I maintained that the Tears for Fears song was one of the few great pieces of rock from the Eighties (as is this song), I got some pushback, but I stand my ground.

“Don’t dream it’s over” was written by Kiwi Neil Finn, who performs it here on lead along with bassist Nick Seymour and drummer Paul Hester. The bass line is strong and especially good.

As I said, the lyrics are somewhat obscure. It clearly involves (possibly unrequited) love, but then there are lyrics like this:

… Now I’m towing my car

There’s a hole in the roof

My possessions are causing me suspicion

But there’s no proof

In the paper today

Tales of war and of waste

But you turn right over to the TV page

and this is a bit clearer but still not that clear:

… Now I’m walking again

To the beat of a drum

And I’m counting the steps to the door of your heart

Only shadows ahead

Barely clearing the roof

Get to know the feeling of liberation and release

The live performance below is said to be from their 1996 farewell tour. Recognize the venue?

I found a podcast in which Finn discusses the song’s meaning, but I won’t listen to it until after I post this, as I don’t want to be influenced in my interpretation.

Here are Finn and Seymour recreating their hit on acoustic guitars for 60 Minutes Australia.