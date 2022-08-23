For some reason I think that “Don’t dream it’s over“, by Crowded House, pairs nicely with “Everybody wants to rule the world,” a song I wrote about just recently. The lyrics of both songs are enigmatic and subject to varied interpretations, the former was released in 1986, a year after the Tears for Fears song, both have inventive and clever melodies, and both were hits: “Don’t dream it’s over” rose to #2 on the billboard charts and “Everybody wants to rule the world” to #1. When I maintained that the Tears for Fears song was one of the few great pieces of rock from the Eighties (as is this song), I got some pushback, but I stand my ground.
“Don’t dream it’s over” was written by Kiwi Neil Finn, who performs it here on lead along with bassist Nick Seymour and drummer Paul Hester. The bass line is strong and especially good.
As I said, the lyrics are somewhat obscure. It clearly involves (possibly unrequited) love, but then there are lyrics like this:
… Now I’m towing my carThere’s a hole in the roofMy possessions are causing me suspicion But there’s no proof In the paper today Tales of war and of waste But you turn right over to the TV page
and this is a bit clearer but still not that clear:
… Now I’m walking againTo the beat of a drumAnd I’m counting the steps to the door of your heart Only shadows ahead Barely clearing the roof Get to know the feeling of liberation and release
The live performance below is said to be from their 1996 farewell tour. Recognize the venue?
I found a podcast in which Finn discusses the song’s meaning, but I won’t listen to it until after I post this, as I don’t want to be influenced in my interpretation.
Here are Finn and Seymour recreating their hit on acoustic guitars for 60 Minutes Australia.
I have Don’t Dream on my iTunes playlist. Always liked that song, but not much else by Crowded House.
What about “4-seasons in one day”? I actually like a lot of Crowded House, and their previous incarnation Split Enz.
“Four Seasons in One Day” is a great song. “Fall at Your Feet” and “Into Temptation” are two other Crowded House songs that I like. I also like some songs by The Finn Brothers. That was when Neil teamed up with his brother Tim (for two albums). “Won’t Give in” and “Disembodied Voices” are two favorites.
I much prefer the 80s to the 60s music you sometimes cover here. 🙂
(Showing my 51 years age)
D.A.
NYC