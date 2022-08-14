“Everybody wants to rule the world“, released by “Tears for Fears” in 1985, is to me one of the few great pop songs to come out of the mid-Eighties. It was written by band founder Roland Orzabal along with Ian Stanley, and Chris Hughes. The lyrics, which you can see here, are mostly opaque, but strongly remind me of looming doom, particularly when Winston Smith shacks up with Julia before the hammer comes down in Ninteen Eighty-Four.
But the lyrics, while a bit haunting, are what you make of them. Here’s what Wikipedia says:
The song’s lyrics have elicited different political interpretations. A writer for The Economist called the track “a Cold War anthem” and noted its “timeless message”, stating that “the song’s lyrics speak to the anxieties of every age”. Marc Ambinder from The Atlantic used the lyrics “Say that you’ll never, never, never need it / One headline, why believe it? / Everybody wants to rule the world” in his article about the United States government’s use of “original classified authority” and the abuse of power between the branches of government. Dominic Pino of National Review described the track as a “conservative pop song”, noting the lyrics’ tension between “personal ambition” and “channeling that personal ambition to good ends”, comparing these themes to James Madison’s concerns about private interest in the Federalist Papers. Curt Smith challenged this interpretation.
I have no interpretation—only the emotion reaction mentioned above. The song is great almost entirely because of its complex melody, though the voice of the lead singer, Curt Smith, is a major plus. The guitar solos and drumming are also fantastic. It made it to #2 on the British charts, and all the way to #1 in America. (It’s also got a good beat and you can dance to it.)
I’ve put up two live versions, the first from 1985 when the song had just become a hit:
This one, with three backup singers and an orchestra, is from 2007—22 years later. It’s more harmonious, and the guitar solo longer, but I love the energy of the earlier version.
The song is extraordinarily complex in melody; the more you listen to it (as I do on my iPod Nano while walking), the more you hear in it. In this video, song analyst and musician Rick Beato breaks it down. I urge you to watch the video, as it will show you why this is really a work of musical genius. (Beato-s series of “What makes this song great?” is wonderful.)
Tears for Fears’ Beatles-influenced “Sowing the Seeds of Love” is also good: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VAtGOESO7W8
As someone who has performed that song a few hundred times I think the guitar work is crazy good.
Skip to about 1?45 – hammer dulcimer – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iAFT4eVX5Ak
Rick Beato also regularly does “10 Best” lists like best acoustic guitar intros, strange (but good) guitar solos, etc. Always fun to watch.
One video Beato did was of the 3 best two-chord songs. What? This made me think of a recent WEIT post asking if there are any pop/rock songs out there known only for the words, and not the music. Well, maybe these are candidates. I only remember two of the three songs: “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac and “Horse with No Name” by America. When you think about it, the music in those songs is banal for the most part (although “Dreams” has some good licks in there, I assume from Lindsey Buckingham), so it must be about the lyrics and/or performance…
Oy vey! I think that "Dreams" has great music and good words, while "Horse with No Name" sucks in both its lyrics and melody.
Doesn’t get much worse than that!
I second. Horse With No Name is easily one of the most annoying songs that is occasionally on the radio. Only Supertramp’s songs are worse. I truly detest those.
THANK YOU! That song is just awful. The lyrics are what a kid in third grade might write, if he was especially precocious! “There were plants and birds and rocks and…things…” That’s like my three-year-old niece coming back from the zoo and excitedly telling me all the cool stuff she saw!
And the song isn’t much better musically. You could plug in deep, meaningful lyrics, and it would still be standard bog-standard 70s tripe.
Thanks for mentioning Beato, he’s really a first class act whatever you may think about the music he analyzes.
What a treat, I had forgotten this song. Thank you
National Review would say that, wouldn’t they?
I recall when “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” was the closing theme on Dennis Miller’s HBO show in the ’90s — back when Miller was still funny and an equal-opportunity satirist, before his act got stale with an endless loop of ’80s sub-references, and he started showing up as one of Bill O’Reilly’s resident right-wing loons.
One of the few great pop songs to come out of the mid 80s?? Whaa??!
My reaction too…
Haha I had the same reaction. I looked at my latest playlist from when I hosted some company last weekend and found 22 great 80s songs in that list alone.
There were a number of goofy science comedy films in the mid-80s. Real Genius stands out to me for Val Kilmer’s fantastic comedic timing and for featuring this song.
I honestly think Tears for Fears is one of the most underappreciated bands in history. Their songs are deceptively complex, and the breadth of their work is surprising to anyone who only knows them from this song alone. I encourage people to take a deeper dive into their discography!