Why don’t we end the weekend on a high note. Or, as they say at the end of NBC’s Evening News, after showing a litany of murder, war, and horror, “There’s GOOD news tonight?”
Here’s a montage of 30 people doing wonderful things for other people. It’s stuff like this that restores my faith in humanity—not all of it, of course, but much of it.
4 thoughts on “People doing kind things”
Wonderful! I’ll add another that happened yesterday. A young woman, Anahi, from a small village in Ecuador near one of our ecological reserves, had just last week received a new laptop, which she needed for her studies. She had paid for it by working as a waitress for quite a long time in a nearby village. She was very excited about it. But a landslide killed three people in her town ten days ago, leaving two orphan children. Everyone in town is helping the orphan children get over this catastrophe. Anahi spontaneously decided to give them her new laptop so they could keep up their own studies.
I hope good things will come to Anahi and somehow a second computer will find its way into her hands.
I could use a video like this one weekly. I have become so discouraged about what is happening globally now. It just never seems to end.
Here in New Zealand, the Sunday nightly news ends with a segment called ‘Good Sorts’, where a kindly Kiwi is shown sharing the good in all of us. The most recent one showed a woman who ran a free store. She would rescue stuff before it was sent to the landfill, and people could come into her store and take it home for free. Gotta’ love the Kiwis.
I’m reminded here of Jerry’s recent story about the man in front of him in the grocery store at 7 a.m. who was paying for his purchases with pennies. I like to think the clerk was being kind to someone she knew was “different”.