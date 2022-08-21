Sunday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Sunday, August 21, 2022: and National Spumoni Day, celebrating a molded Italian gelato comprising three flavors, usually cherry, pistachio, and either chocolate or vanilla. I’m not keen on this mixture, but any spumoni is better than no spumoni. A photo:

It’s also Poet’s Day, National Brazilian Blowout Day (a hairstyle), and, according to Wikipedia, World Senior Citizen’s Day. Note the placement of the apostrophe, implying that only ONE senior citizen is being celebrated. I decided that I’m the one!

Stuff that happened on August 21 includes:

There were six more debates after this, centered largely on slavery. Lincoln was a Republican aspirant for a Senate seat from Illinois, while Stephen Douglas, a Democrat, held that seat. Lincoln published his arguments in a book, and that helped him secure the Republican Presidential nomination in 1860. Here are the men around the time of the debate:

Lincoln, 1860:

Douglas, 1859:

1888 – The first successful adding machine in the United States is patented by William Seward Burroughs.

Here’s part of the patent. Burroughs, of course, was the grandfather of writer William S. Burroughs, beat writer and author of Naked Lunch. Burroughs also killed his wife, Joan Vollmer, by playing “William Tell” in Mexico, trying to shoot a glass off the top of her head in Mexico City, He missed, shot her in the head, and she died.

The return in 1913. Peruggia got only a short sentence in prison: seven months.

This “demon core” killed two physicists (Louis Slotin was the other) in accidents that made the core go critical, producing a burst of radiation and a slow death to the two physicists who mishandled the Demon. Here’s a 14-minute documentation about this piece of plutonium:

Here’s a short video about the victory, which involved a three-hole, nail-biting playoff against Bob May.

Da Nooz:

*A large group of immigrants and refugees has been bused to New York City, a “sanctuary city.” But New Yorkers aren’t as happy about it as they expected, given that Texas Governor Greg Abbott decided on the gesture to harass Democrats on their inaction on border policy, and the city’s services can’t handle the influx.

The delivery of 129 migrants to the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Wednesday was the biggest one-day total so far in Mr. Abbott’s campaign. But it was just part of the larger migration of thousands: According to the city, the shelter system now houses 4,900 asylum seekers. They are the chief reason, the city says, that the population of the main homeless shelter system has jumped by 13 percent since May, to 51,000. There is much debate about how much of that increase is attributable to the migrants and how much to local factors like the end of an eviction moratorium and seasonal fluctuations. But whatever the reason, the situation is dire.

Shelters for families make up more than half of the city system, and in early June, their vacancy rate, which is supposed to be maintained at 3 percent, fell below 1 percent, according to the Legal Aid Society, which monitors conditions at the shelters. On Thursday, the society said, the vacancy figure was 0.18 percent, or 19 available rooms in the entire system, which holds more than 10,000 families.

The city’s early response to the influx of migrants was marked by weeks of flailing and missteps, deeply at odds with the give-me-your-huddled-masses rhetoric of Mayor Eric Adams. Some families slept at an intake office in the Bronx, in violation of the law. Some were separated by bureaucratic snafus. And advocates said the city often failed to provide basics like food, diapers and medical attention.

*A bit of a puzzling headline at the Associated Press: “Pro-Trump wins in blue states threaten GOP hopes in November.” What? Well, it’s because the article sees moderate Republicans as more electable than those who endorse Trump and his politices.

Republicans have found success in Democratic strongholds like Maryland and Massachusetts when they have fielded moderate candidates who could appeal to voters in both parties. With Democrats facing headwinds this year, Republicans had hoped that strategy could pay off yet again. But Republican voters have nominated loyalists of former President Donald Trump in several Democratic states, including Maryland and Connecticut, making the GOP’s odds of winning those general election races even longer. Massachusetts will face its own test next month as GOP voters decide between a Trump-backed conservative and a more moderate Republican for the party’s gubernatorial nominee. “It can’t continue,” said former Connecticut U.S. Rep. Christopher Shays, a moderate Republican and Trump critic, referring to the GOP choosing pro-Trump candidates. “One of the things that will happen is that a lot of the Trump candidates who won the primary will lose the general election. And there are a lot of unhappy Republicans who hold office now who believe that the Senate now is in jeopardy of staying Democratic.”

*First New Zealand declared that, according to the will of the native Māori a river was given the status of a person to protect it:

In 2017, New Zealand passed a groundbreaking law granting personhood status to the Whanganui River. The law declares that the river is a living whole, from the mountains to the sea, incorporating all its physical and metaphysical elements. The law was part of a settlement with the Whanganui Iwi, comprising Māori from a number of tribes who have long viewed the river as a living force. The novel legal approach set a precedent that has been followed by some other countries including Bangladesh, which in 2019 granted all its rivers the same rights as people.

Now, according to the AP, the indigenous people of Chile are trying to save several rivers by declaring that they have a spirit, and are therefore off limits:

In the worldview of the Mapuche, Chile’s largest Indigenous group and more than 10% of its population, a pristine river is home to a spiritual force to revere, not a natural resource to exploit. That has led many Mapuche across Chile’s water-rich south to fight hydroelectric plants and other projects they see as desecrating nature and depriving Indigenous communities of essential energies that keep them from getting sick. “Being part of nature, we cannot destroy part of ourselves,” said Lientur Ayenao, a machi or healer and spiritual guide who draws water from the Truful Truful for his ceremonies. “You have to keep the balance, and this is broken when one intervenes in natural spaces for a selfish purpose.”

I’m torn by this for obvious reasons. Yes, we need to save rivers, but to do so by declaring that they have spirits, or are “people”, is a lie. Is it a necessary lie? Can people be motivated to save rivers for the right reasons? It’s doubtful, which is why I’m torn. But reader Steve, who sent me the story, objected to the spiritual aspects of conservation, saying:

“Another story about a river as a living being. I’m sympathetic to the preservation of the wild against the ravages of avaricious businesses, but the claim that the river has a spirit is not a reason to protect it. And again politics is cowed by religion.”

It is okay to invoke the numinous to save the environment? I guess so, for what’s the alternative. But I also value the truth, which doesn’t seem to be sufficient for conservation.

*I can’t resist “list” articles, including the WaPo’s latest, “The top 10 Republican presidential candidates for 2024, ranked.” And here’s the ranking, with the top-ranked candidates at the top:

Ron DeSantis Donald Trump Mike Pence Tim Scott Glenn Youngkin Ted Cruz Nikki Haley Rick Scott Mike Pompeo Donald Trump, Jr. (!)

What rogues’ gallery of conservatives and miscreants! But why does DeSantis nose out The Donald? The post says this:

This is a long game. And the legal jeopardy Trump faces could well reinforce some of the reasons DeSantis appears to have gained on him in earlier surveys. Namely: Trump’s uncertain electability and the political baggage he totes along with him.

Those factors endangered Trump’s stranglehold on the party well before the Mar-a-Lago search. Two states likely to hold important early primaries — Michigan and New Hampshire — featured polls showing Trump and DeSantis running neck and neck. In this year’s primaries, Trump-aligned candidates almost always win, but that’s in large part because the party has overwhelmingly aligned with Trump’s values. In contested primaries, the candidates Trump himself actually endorsed have often been stuck around 30 percent of the vote.

Indeed, those primaries suggest people might be willing to go with Trumpism, and to go without Trump. And DeSantis provides that in spades. He’s constantly pushing the envelope by opening new fronts in the culture wars and pushing actual legislation or executive actions to back that up. But more than that, he does so with the kind of actual attention to detail and policy that Trump has long eschewed. Fox News’s Laura Ingraham recently wagered that Republicans might become so “exhausted by the battle — the constant battle — that they may believe that, well, maybe it’s time to turn the page if we can get someone who has all Trump’s policies, who’s not Trump.”

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is meowing in fright:

A: What do you see over there?

Hili: A huge spider.

In Polish:

Ja: Co tam widzisz? Hili: Wielkiego pająka.

. . . and a photo of Szaron:

From Merilee (I don’t know the cartoonist):

From Bruce: a diagram of the song “Hey Jude”:

A children’s book from Jesus of The Day:

God speaks truth to all of us. But if he’s out there tweeting, why isn’t there an afterlife?

When you die that's it. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) August 20, 2022

From reader Ken, who notes, “Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene are gonna hafta up their game. There’s a new bull-goose loony on her way to Washington. Has no one told Harriet Hageman — Liz Cheney’s soon-to-be replacement — that this nation had chattel slavery for the first four score and seven years of its existence?

way to go, wyoming pic.twitter.com/n7dDfJPJTm — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 18, 2022

From Malcolm: “A dog works out how to carry four tires at once.”

Smart dog helps his human moves tires and figures out how to carry four tires in one bite.. pic.twitter.com/lcpLATnnkJ — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 18, 2022

From Merilee: A teacher explains the difference between liberals and conservatives.

A history teacher of 40 years explains the difference between conservatives and liberals in the simplest way he knows how pic.twitter.com/5W1RNrhRDE — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 19, 2022

From the Auschwitz Memorial:

21 August 1920 | A German Jewish woman, Susi Kreutzberger, was born in Katowice. She lived in Berlin. In February 1943 she was deported to #Auschwitz. She did not survive. pic.twitter.com/e8qxWer0VW — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) August 21, 2022

Tweets from Professor Cobb. First, a pet call duck that likes to take showers and will drink ice water only if it comes from the drive-through at Dunkin Donuts. This duck isn’t fooled by home tap water served in a Dunkin cup!

Duck obsessed with showering with mom sees her first waterfall and gets a treat at the drive-through on her way home 🧡 🥤 pic.twitter.com/e3lbdoax06 — The Dodo (@dodo) August 19, 2022

I don’t recognize any of these, and I should. I am not even sure if the indicated guy is Vavilov. But where is Thomas Hunt Morgan?

It's #worldphotographyday and we have a mystery to solve – this photo may be of the 1st Intl Genetics Conf in Cambridge c1913, but we have very little info. Can you help us name the subjects? (6th from left, standing, may be botanist Nikolai Vavilov.) #casualpose @Cambridge_Uni pic.twitter.com/Vyk3sr7zyd — The Linnean Society of London (@LinneanSociety) August 19, 2022

A friend of Matthew’s tries Andouillette (tripe sausage). He does not like it. I can’t stand it, either. I’ve tried tripe several times, and can never stomach the stuff. Matthew notes, “Neil is a pal and a chef and an historian of cuisine… I entirely agree with him.”

I'm on my hols on Aix-en-Provence. Mooching around the wonderful market I spied some Andouillette. Always wanted to try one after reading about them so much. How did I get on? Well… pic.twitter.com/CgysG7t3sH — Dr Neil Buttery (@neilbuttery) August 20, 2022

And a lovely video to finish off:

Enjoy a little beauty and peace from the Northwoods of Voyageurs this Friday morning! Sometimes in the bustle, hardships, challenges, and darkness of life, it is nice to take a few minutes to remind ourselves of the beauty that does exist in the world. pic.twitter.com/xUFY1WQ5Da — Voyageurs Wolf Project (@VoyaWolfProject) August 19, 2022