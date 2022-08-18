Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Thursay, August 18, 2022: National Ice-Cream Pie Day (I’m not sure if the hyphen is correct). Frozen pie is better than no pie, but give me cherry, sour cream raisin pie, or Key Lime (which is refrigerated but not frozen). Protip: NEVER eat a Key Lime pie if it’s green; that means that they’ve put food coloring in it and it doesn’t have the right fruit; they’ve probably used regular (“Persan”) limes. Real Key Lime pie looks like this:

It’s also National Fajita Day, Pinot Noir Day, Birthday of Virginia Dare (Roanoke Island), and Helium Discovery Day. Virginia Dare, born on this day in Roanoke Colony, was the first English child born in a New World English settlement. As to helium:

The first evidence of helium was observed on August 18, 1868, as a bright yellow line with a wavelength of 587.49 nanometers in the spectrum of the chromosphere of the Sun. The line was detected by French astronomer Jules Janssen during a total solar eclipse in Guntur, India.

By my count, exactly 60 different black cats appeared in yesterday’s post for Black Cat Appreciation Day. I’ve added two more to accommodate late-senders. Thanks to readers for sending in the photos.

Stuff that happened on August 17 includes:

1590 – John White, the governor of the Roanoke Colony, returns from a supply trip to England and finds his settlement deserted.

The “Lost Colony” was founded in 1587, and nobody knows what happened to it; it’s one of the great mysteries of American history. There’s one clue, given in the caption to the Wikipedia drawing below:

The Lost Colony, design by William Ludwell Sheppard, engraving by William James Linton. This image depicts John White returning to the Roanoke Colony in 1590 to discover the settlement abandoned. A pallisade had been constructed since White’s departure in 1587, and the word “CROATOAN” was found carved near the entrance. White explained to his men that this was a prearranged signal to indicate that the colony had relocated, but was unable to search Croatoan Island for further information.

1612 – The trial of the Pendle witches, one of England’s most famous witch trials, begins at Lancaster Assizes.

Twelve (ten women and two men) were accused of murdering 10 people by witchcraft. Ten were convicted and hanged, and another died in prison. Only one was found not guilty.

1783 – A huge fireball meteor is seen across Great Britain as it passes over the east coast.

It was visible for 15 minutes; here’s a painting, “The 1783 Great Meteor, as seen from the East Angle of the North Terrace, Windsor Castle, Paul Sandby‘s original watercolour.”

Whether this flimsy biplane actually took to the air, and, if so, whether it was controlled, cannot be verified, but here it is:

A poster from 1920:

1958 – Vladimir Nabokov‘s controversial novel Lolita is published in the United States.

A first edition of this classic novel, signed by Nabokov, will run you $25,000:

1976 – The Korean axe murder incident in Panmunjom results in the deaths of two US Army officers.

Da Nooz:

*Well, we expected Liz Cheney to lose her House seat, but she lost in a real landslide: more than 35 points behind Republican challenger Harriet Hageman, who got more than two votes for every one that went to Cheney. Here are the figures from CNN (click to enlarge).

Cheney knew she would lose her seat, and since Wyoming is a red state, Hageman will be the only U.S representative from the state. The reason, of course, is that Cheney, while maintaining a lot of conservative views I disagree with, did something that most of us do agree with: she went after Trump, not only as vice-chair of the January 6 committee, but in her campaign ads as well. Trump endorsed Hagamen, and that’s all she wrote.

This also conveys the bad news that Trump still wields huge influence in the G.O.P., and his endorsement can make or break candidates. According to the AP, Cheney is weighing a run for the Presidency in 2024 (as a Republican, of course), but how smart is that? No Republican who likes Trump will vote for her, so she immediately loses a huge slice of votes to her Democratic opponent. But I suppose we should be supporting her run because of that.

*In other election news, Lisa Murkowski, the sole Republican to vote to convict Trump during his impeachment, advanced in the Alaska Republican primary for a Senate seat. Not only that, but she’s leading in Alaska’s new “ranked choice” method of voting:

As expected, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) was one of four candidates to advance to the ranked-choice general election alongside Trump-backed Kelly Tshibaka. And notably, Murkowski actually held a narrow lead — something that, if it holds up, will augur well for her chances of survival in November.

With 68 percent of expected votes counted in the Alaska’s Senate primary, Murkowski led Tshibaka 44 to 40 percent.

Much of the vote has yet to be counted, which will take some time, but it stands to reason that the first votes counted would be more favorable to Tshibaka than the others. . . And the best news—Sarah Palin is not doing so great: With two-thirds of expected votes counted in the special election for the House seat of the late congressman Don Young (R-Alaska), former Alaska governor and GOP vice-presidential nominee Palin surprisingly trailed a Democrat, Mary Peltola, 38 percent to 32 percent. The other front-running Republican, Nick Begich, was at 29 percent. This is a primary election with the final election happening in November, filling the seat of the late GOP Representative Don Young. Whoever’s elected, his term would have expired in January, 2023, and there will have to be another election. But this could lead to the loss of one Republican seat in the House.

*This got me wondering whether the Senate and House predictions of the FiveThirtyEight site would, reflecting recent Democratic achievements, show a shift in the likelihood that Dems could control both houses of Congress this fall, something previously deemed unlikely.

Sorry, there’s not much change. The Senate is still marginally favored to go Democratic. . .

. . . while the site’s simulations show that the House is more likely to go Republican than to stay Democratic:

Troubles as numerous as poppy seeds. . . .

*News From Ken:

The Tennessee legislature and governor are pushing a bill to ban “obscene” books from the state’s school libraries. (There are currently no books in Tennessee school libraries that meet SCOTUS’s definition for obscenity.) According to the bill’s backers, Tennessee schools are promoting porn and proliferating Communist and Marxist ideology.

Yay for the librarians who are defending this:

“If the intent behind HB 1944 is to keep obscenity out of the hands of minors, then our current Tennessee code and the sound professional judgment of our school libraries and school boards are already doing this,” said Sharon Edwards, president of the Tennessee Library Association. Educators and opponents of the bill pointed out during a hearing Wednesday that most school districts already have policies for challenging or removing titles from school libraries. Edwards also said parents already have a right to examine the curriculum and request alternative instruction. Even Republican lawmakers noted a bill backed by Gov. Bill Lee, “the Age Appropriateness Act of 2022,” would assuage some of the fears of proponents of HB 1944.

Not a single lawmaker who said that libraries are pushing porn could come up with a single example. What we have here is censorship, plain and simple.

*Speaking of censorship, get a load of what happened in Texas:

NEW: A Texas school district has BANNED Anne Frank's Diary from school libraries after receiving a parental challenge. A parent who opposes the ban believes it may have been challenged for references to 'same-sex attraction' and 'critical race theory.' https://t.co/pDv5uj5Mlo — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 17, 2022

This is what the Jewish Telegraphic Agency has to say about this ban:

A school district in suburban Fort Worth, Texas, has ordered its librarians to remove an illustrated adaptation of “The Diary of Anne Frank” from their shelves and digital libraries, along with the Bible and dozens of other books that were challenged by parents last year.

The book purge at the Keller Independent School District in Keller, Texas, was requested Tuesday by a district executive in an email, a copy of which was obtained by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. A copy of the email also circulated on social media. “By the end of today, I need all books pulled from the library and classrooms,” wrote Jennifer Price, Keller ISD’s executive director of curriculum and instruction. It was the latest in a string of book removals being implemented at schools at the behest of conservative activist parents and school board members who are challenging a slew of texts on grounds ranging from their LGBT-friendly content to their supposed connections to “critical race theory.” Some of these challenges have ensnared books with Jewish themes in the past.

It was only a matter of time before somebody ordered the Bible pulled (Trigger warning: Slavery, Genocide, Incest, Crucifixion). But wait. There’s more!

“When we got ‘The Diary of Anne Frank,’ we thought, ‘This is a joke.’ But it wasn’t,” Hawes said, adding that the complaint was that “the book shouldn’t be read without parent supervision.” She suspected that the parent may have objected to the unabridged diary’s references to female genitalia, same-sex attraction and other sexual matters, which have been deemed “pornographic” by parental challenges in the past. But she couldn’t be sure because the parent who challenged the book didn’t show up to the meeting.

*Poor University of Michigan! One of the great treasures of its library was a document supposedly written by Galileo, describing the moons of Jupiter. This is historically important because at the time the whole Universe was supposed orbit the Earth. Now, however, a researcher has found (and the University agrees) that the document (shown below) is a twentieth-century forgery. How did they find that out? The detective was Nick Wilding, a historian at Georgia State University:

Wilding, who is writing a biography of Galileo, has uncovered forged Galileo works before: he previously found evidence that a copy of Galileo’s 1610 treatise “Sidereus Nuncius” (“Starry Messenger”), with several watercolors, was a fake. He became suspicious of the Michigan manuscript in May while examining an online image of it. Some of the letter forms and word choices seemed strange to him, and even though the top and bottom were supposedly written months apart, the ink seemed remarkably similar. “It just kind of jumps out as weird,” Wilding said. “This is supposedly two different documents that happen to be on one sheet of paper. Why is it all exactly the same color brown?” Wilding, who teaches a summer course on forgery at Rare Book School at the University of Virginia, began to research the Michigan document, and found there was no record of it in Italian archives. It first appeared at auction in 1934, when it was purchased by a Detroit businessman, and it was bequeathed to the university in 1938 after his death. Wilding emailed the library in May to ask for more provenance information and to request an image of the document’s watermark — an insignia visible when held to the light that can indicate where and when the paper was made. . . . Pablo Alvarez, the curator at the library’s Special Collections Research Center, recalled the sinking feeling he got when he saw Wilding’s name on the email, knowing his reputation for unmasking forgeries. He retrieved the document from storage and photographed its watermark, a circle with a three-leafed clover and the monogram, “AS/BMO.” . .Alvarez couldn’t find the exact type of watermark found on Michigan’s manuscript, but no other document with a “AS/BMO” watermark appeared before around 1770 — making it highly unlikely that Galileo could have used the paper more than 150 years earlier. Alvarez was crestfallen. “That’s it,” he thought. “Checkmate.”

But how could they have erred on this?:

Alvarez drove the document over to Michigan’s conservation laboratory, where Amy Crist, the library’s book and paper conservator, found that the ink and paper were consistent with the period — giving Alvarez a glimmer of hope that it was authentic.

Not any more. Now the document is being used for studies of forgery. Here it is:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is bargaining about Andrzej’s seat:

Hili: Do you want to sit down here? A: Yes. Hili: Go to the kitchen first and put something tasty in my bowl.

In Polish:

Hili: Chcesz tu usiąść? Ja: Tak. Hili: Idź najpierw do kuchni i włóż do miseczki coś smacznego.

From Divy, a Scott Metzger cartoon:

From Tom, a Dave Coverly cartoon:

From Divy as well: a First Responder Cat. Click the arrow to see the FB video.

The birth of an African elephant. Sound up. Note how the group comes over to help get the newborn on its feet:

Elephant gives birth in the Masai Mara reserve in Kenya pic.twitter.com/S2fgl8fm5K — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) August 15, 2022

From Malcolm. Who doesn’t love baby hedgehogs?

From Simon. I’m SURE I’ve shown this one before, but it’s a great tweet and I’m showing it again:

When your cat crashes his bicycle in his dream.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/X3THo8TGL1 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 15, 2022

From Barry, who calls this “my [Jerry’s] favorite song of the year.” It’s in the running: look at all those FBIs!

SO GOOD! 💙 “Look At All These FBI’s” Parody. This man is fabulous!💙 pic.twitter.com/18u486PRVC — Kala💙🌻💛 Everyday (@kalaeveryday) August 16, 2022

From the Auschwitz Memorial:

18 August 1912 | A Dutch Jewish woman, Maria Friedländer-Koen, was born in Watergraafsmeer. In September 1943 she was deported to #Auschwitz with her son Max Arnold. They were both probably murdered together in a gas chamber after the selection. pic.twitter.com/XKlOGIyhCE — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) August 17, 2022

Tweets from Dr. Cobb. First, a catlike parrot:

This is the video you didn’t know you needed to see today! tt/hubertthebird pic.twitter.com/tVkJb6fWzv — Jess 🌻 (@its_jessi_grace) August 13, 2022

Texas has officially jumped the shark!

The polarization of America, but involving God versus Satan. It’s the End Times!

We're noticing a pattern among Eric Metaxas' guests in that they seem to believe the Democrats are literally demonic. Here is Jerome Corsi declaring that "we're dealing with a demonic system. And I mean that in the absolute terms of Satanism." https://t.co/3Qy2HcB89Y pic.twitter.com/TrE3yn23Jz — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) August 17, 2022