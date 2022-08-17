Even I have been guilty of saying that “male” and “female” are the two categories of “sexes assigned at birth”, while at the same time maintaining that there are two observed biological sexes in humans (and in nearly all mammals), and it’s that way because of evolution. That, and empirical observation, shows that sex is almost completely binary. In contrast gender, a self-assigned adjective referring to one’s sexuality (or nonsexuality) is more of a continuum.
I’m not going to use the phrase “assignment at birth” any longer. It’s hypocritical to hold an empirical view of sex as a nearly complete binary and yet to also imply that somehow doctors slap on a newborn a label that’s more as a social construct than a biological fact.
Sex is not “assigned” at birth, it’s determined at birth (or, to be more accurate, at conception)—just as the number of limbs you have is determined at birth (or a ways into fetal development). Yes, there are exceptions to both normal limb number as well the apparatus for producing big or small gametes, but those exceptions are vanishingly rare. Individuals who deviate from the males-make-small-gametes and females-make-large-gametes binary constitute less than 0.02% of the population.
I realized this when I saw this article in the Associated Press about rugby champion Elia Green (born a female), who has decided to transition to the male gender. Since he’s retired from rugby, there’s no discussion about his participation in the sport (I believe men’s rugby banned transsexual males anyway), but that’s not the issue here. My point involves the implications of the article’s first paragraph:
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Ellia Green realized as a young child — long before becoming an Olympic champion — that a person’s identity and a gender assigned at birth can be very different things.
Two things are wrong here. Neither sex nor gender are assigned at birth. Sex is determined at birth, usually based on phenotypic traits that are correlated with biological sex but don’t define biological sex (gamete size does that). Second, genders, being a person’s self-assigned role in the spectrum of sex, cannot possibly be “assigned at birth”. That must wait until the child is old enough to choose a gender or gender role—or is forced to adopt one by some authority.
8 thoughts on “Sex is not “assigned” at birth”
> Neither sex nor gender are assigned at birth.
What terminology do you use for the act of labeling the 0.02% of humans who are actually intersex (roughly 1.5 million people) as male or female? Do you consider that to be ‘assigning’ or something else?
“Intersex” covers a vast majority of diverse conditions. I would say “determined”, but it would probably take further research to find out what the condition was, and then you’d say, “The newborn was found to be X” or “determined to have condition X”.
Request for information on intersex:
1) are there any cases where the person produces both gametes?
2) I learned from various medical websites that even if the person has body parts from both sexes, a determination can still be made that the person is one or the other sex. Is this correct?
Thank you.
Good clarification.
I’m wondering a bit about sex being “determined” at birth. It seems to me that sex is determined precisely at conception, as you point out (meaning that the biological sex of the child is established when sperm and egg fuse). At birth, I would say that the sex is “ascertained”—meaning that the folks attending the birth make observations that they use to name the sex as male or female. (Ascertainment can also take place in utero, with ultrasound for instance.) What are your thoughts about this further distinction?
The idea is to recognize the step by which the sexy is the child is recognized, which I might call “ascertainment.”
How about “identified?”
Or simply “observed”?
Other woke-ish terms that we should avoid are:
(1) “Marginalised” applied to groups, when one means the more neutral term, “minority” groups. “Marginalised” is a done-to-them word, and implies that they are actively being oppressed by those (white, male, capitalists) in power.
(2) “Community” when applied to what are actually large, disparate groups with a range of views and interests. Thus talk of the “black community” or “LGBTQ+ community” is intended to arouse warm-fuzzy feelings of one big happy family were it not for the (white, male, straight, capitalist) oppressors. No-one ever talks about the “white community” or the “straight community”.
(3) Any other suggestions?
I suggest going even further, and refraining from using “biological sex.” Sex is sex. Period. With that as a floor, a fact of reality, then ‘gender’ might be rationally discussed. Otherwise, activists will keep trying to pull gender onto sex. (colonizing sex.)