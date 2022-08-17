Send in your black cat photos!

I don’t ask for much, but if you have a black at, I’m asking for one photo and a few words, including the name of the moggy. Today is Black Cat Appreciation Day, and what better way to show your appreciation than sending ME a photo. We have only half a dozen, which is absolutely pathetic.

Email a photo to the address given at the “author website” in the upper right sidebar.

The deadline has been extended until noon Chicago time today (Wednesday). Don’t make me beg; the upshot won’t be pretty!