Music to my ears, this headline. Click to read:
The search was unannounced, and apparently involved looking for classified documents that may have been removed from the White House. The FBI even broke into a safe, a sign that it’s dead serious. As the NYT notes:
The F.B.I. would have needed to convince a judge that it had probable cause that a crime had been committed, and that agents might find evidence at Mar-a-Lago, to get a search warrant. Proceeding with a search on a former president’s home would almost surely have required sign-off from top officials at the bureau and the Justice Department.
The search, however, does not mean prosecutors have determined that Mr. Trump committed a crime.
An F.B.I. representative declined to comment, as did Justice Department officials. The F.B.I. director, Christopher A. Wray, was appointed by Mr. Trump.
. . . Aides to President Biden said they were stunned by the development and learned of it from Twitter.
I wonder what crime they’re investigating.
The Republicans are furious; look at this petulant threat, worthy of a five year old:
Mr. Trump has long cast the F.B.I. as a tool of Democrats who have been out to get him, and the search set off a furious reaction among his supporters in the Republican Party and on the far right of American politics. Representative Kevin McCarthy of California, the Republican leader in the House, suggested that he intended to investigate Attorney General Merrick B. Garland if Republicans took control of the House in November.
The Orange Man is inching ever closer to donning an orange suit.
7 thoughts on “Trump’s Florida home searched by the FBI”
I’m loving this, but I’m not loving the commentary about it. Yes, the fact that Trump’s residence was the subject of a search warrant is big news and implies probable cause for a crime. But the commentary on CNN and MSNBC last night was more exuberant than the facts warrant. One commentator said that we should wait and see what the warrant says, but nonetheless went on in the very same sentence to speculate about the crimes that might have been committed.
I do hope they nail the Orange guy, but rather than engage in endless speculation, why aren’t reporters working day and night to get their hands on the text of the warrant? Maybe they are. That’s what I really want to read.
“… but rather than engage in endless speculation, why aren’t reporters (also) working day and night to get their hands on …” Hunter’s Laptop?
A copy of a federal search warrant is left at the place searched (and will, presumably, become public knowledge in short order).
On the other hand, the sworn affidavit by a law enforcement officer submitted in support of the search warrant application — viz., the document that sets out facts sufficient to establish probable cause to believe that a crime has been committed and that evidence of that crime will be found in the location to be searched — is ordered sealed by the federal judge or magistrate who signed the warrant. It will not become public until that judge or magistrate orders it unsealed.
The procedures regarding federal search warrants are set out in Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 41.
From what I’ve been reading in the frothing mad and mostly insane reactions among GOP politicians – they uniformly ignore the idea that Trump may have actually done something illegal.
They simply go on about how you don’t investigate former presidents!
Basically they are putting Trump as above the law, and loudly complaining that treating everyone equal under the law is a dystopian threat.
Even worse: they excoriate this as an instance of The Worst Possible Thing a government can do – turning the law on political opponents, and in the next breath: “And I promise to do JUST THAT THING – investigate teams of democrats – if you elect me!”
It’s mind boggling.
“[W]hy aren’t reporters working day and night to get their hands on the text of the warrant?” As a retired journalist, I assure you they are. Why would you assume otherwise? There are Pulitzers to be won here. Also, it’s their job.
The National Archives had previously recovered documents at Mar-a-Lago that were marked as classified, and Trump should not be in possession of them at this time. This search (which was done carefully and with fore-knowledge of the Secret Service who are with Trump) was to see if there were any more.
I am a bit confused. I thought the president has the power to classify and declassify documents. All Trump has to say is that he declassified the documents before removing them. What am I missing?