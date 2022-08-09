Trump’s Florida home searched by the FBI

Music to my ears, this headline. Click to read:

The search was unannounced, and apparently involved looking for classified documents that may have been removed from the White House. The FBI even broke into a safe, a sign that it’s dead serious. As the NYT notes:

The F.B.I. would have needed to convince a judge that it had probable cause that a crime had been committed, and that agents might find evidence at Mar-a-Lago, to get a search warrant. Proceeding with a search on a former president’s home would almost surely have required sign-off from top officials at the bureau and the Justice Department. The search, however, does not mean prosecutors have determined that Mr. Trump committed a crime. An F.B.I. representative declined to comment, as did Justice Department officials. The F.B.I. director, Christopher A. Wray, was appointed by Mr. Trump. . . . Aides to President Biden said they were stunned by the development and learned of it from Twitter.

I wonder what crime they’re investigating.

The Republicans are furious; look at this petulant threat, worthy of a five year old:

Mr. Trump has long cast the F.B.I. as a tool of Democrats who have been out to get him, and the search set off a furious reaction among his supporters in the Republican Party and on the far right of American politics. Representative Kevin McCarthy of California, the Republican leader in the House, suggested that he intended to investigate Attorney General Merrick B. Garland if Republicans took control of the House in November.

The Orange Man is inching ever closer to donning an orange suit.