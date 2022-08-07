Readers’ wildlife photos

August 7, 2022 • 8:45 am

Today’s group of photos is from John Avise, who every Sunday contributes a themed batch of birds.  His notes and captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Power Lines and Barbed-wire Fences

Given the ubiquity of human artifacts on our planet, it can actually be quite difficult to photograph a bird without also getting some man-made object into the picture.  Indeed, many  birds love to perch on seemingly hazardous things like power lines and barbed-wire fences.  Here are just a few examples of what I’m taking about.

Osprey (Pandion haliaetus):

Eurasian Collared-Dove (Streptopelia decaocto):

Fish Crow (Corvus ossifragus):

Eastern Kingbird (Tyrannus tyrannus):

Gray Kingbird (Tyrannus dominicensis):

Scissor-tailed Flycatcher (Tyrannus forficatus):

Loggerhead Shrike (Lanius ludovicianus):

Lark Sparrow (Chondestes grammacus):

Belted Kingfisher (Megaceryle alcyon):

Western Meadowlark (Sturnella neglecta):

Western Kingbird (Tyrannus verticalis):

Vermilion Flycatcher (Pyrocephalus rubinus):

Rock Pigeons (Columba livia):

Blue Grosbeak (Passerina caerulea):

California Towhee (Melozone crissalis):

Horned Lark (Eremophila alpestris):

White-crowned Sparrow (Zonotrichia leucophrys):

