Today’s group of photos is from John Avise, who every Sunday contributes a themed batch of birds. His notes and captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.
Power Lines and Barbed-wire Fences
Given the ubiquity of human artifacts on our planet, it can actually be quite difficult to photograph a bird without also getting some man-made object into the picture. Indeed, many birds love to perch on seemingly hazardous things like power lines and barbed-wire fences. Here are just a few examples of what I’m taking about.
Osprey (Pandion haliaetus):
Eurasian Collared-Dove (Streptopelia decaocto):
Fish Crow (Corvus ossifragus):
Eastern Kingbird (Tyrannus tyrannus):
Gray Kingbird (Tyrannus dominicensis):
Scissor-tailed Flycatcher (Tyrannus forficatus):
Loggerhead Shrike (Lanius ludovicianus):
Lark Sparrow (Chondestes grammacus):
Belted Kingfisher (Megaceryle alcyon):
Western Meadowlark (Sturnella neglecta):
Western Kingbird (Tyrannus verticalis):
Vermilion Flycatcher (Pyrocephalus rubinus):
Rock Pigeons (Columba livia):
Blue Grosbeak (Passerina caerulea):
California Towhee (Melozone crissalis):
Horned Lark (Eremophila alpestris):
White-crowned Sparrow (Zonotrichia leucophrys):
4 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
For some reason, this appeals to me the same way that fireworks appeal!
I feel there must be a book or film called “bird on a wire”…?
Oh yes – Cohen & Gibson… !
These make for an intriguing collection indeed.
I think the Osprey was trying to find a way to have fried fish!