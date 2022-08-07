Today’s group of photos is from John Avise, who every Sunday contributes a themed batch of birds. His notes and captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Power Lines and Barbed-wire Fences Given the ubiquity of human artifacts on our planet, it can actually be quite difficult to photograph a bird without also getting some man-made object into the picture. Indeed, many birds love to perch on seemingly hazardous things like power lines and barbed-wire fences. Here are just a few examples of what I’m taking about. Osprey (Pandion haliaetus):