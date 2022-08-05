Changes to the website?

I’m working my way through the comments on yesterday’s post asking readers what they’d like to see more of on WEIT. There seemed to be two classes of answers:
1.) Don’t change anything
2.) Add more science posts
(One reader violated protocol by saying he skipped the cat posts because they murder wild animals, but I will let that bit of rudeness pass.)
I haven’t yet finished reading the 140+ comments, and will do so today. I thank readers for responding. What I want people to realize is that the science posts are the very hardest posts to write, and involve several hours of work. I read each paper at least twice, and then summarizing stuff in a way people can understand—an art I haven’t yet mastered—is time-consuming. I like doing them, but have often wondered whether the paucity of views and comments made them less pressing than other stuff.
I will rethink this, but I wanted to say that when this website becomes more of a chore than a joy, I will stop writing it. I’m sure that will happen one day, perhaps only when I die, but writing science posts that summarize new literature is sometimes a big investment of time and energy.
However, to reward those who like them, I have a post about Darwin and his antecedents coming up in 15 minutes. Thanks again for the responses.
👍
A late comment: I love your Hili dialogue. Thanks for reading recommendations, especially Klara and The Sun. Your trips to Antarctica, fascinating. I look forward to WEIT everyday. GROG
I understand that science posts are hard to write. I am reminded of when I was an active academic how much time went into reviewing article submissions and grant proposals fairly. It was a huge amount of work and big responsibility to do the job right.
If focusing on the science is too much—or would reduce the frequency of your posts—I would be happy to read posts on pretty much any topic of import. For me, the opportunity to participate is as important as the content itself.
Thank you for keeping the fires of the Enlightenment burning bright.
Replying to myself…
I just realized that the theme that runs through the entire web site is the theme of the Enlightenment. It’s about the value of reason to today’s world and how anything less leads society astray. So, your writings emphasizing the role of reason in the world is what I most value.
Dear Professor Coyne!
Don’t change much, I enjoy your compulsion to write on different subjects. It is a personal blog after all…
I like your polemics with “neobigots” in academic life of various orientations and enthusiastic reviews on new developments in biology of evolution and genetics.
Thank you.
It is a big relieve to know that there are people who care and that they pay attention to what happens around.
Best regards.
I think the paucity of comments to scientific postings is that for me, often the only thing I would or could say is “Thanks”. When I do comment, it is usually on some point where I feel expert enough to disagree (e.g., there is more to group selection than a lot of people think!). That seems to occur rarely.
I enjoy and appreciate the science articles. But, as a lay person, I wouldn’t dream of commenting.
I too am a huge cat lover and cat owner (i.e. staff) and I love to distraction all the cat stuff on WEIT. (Most recent HUGE favorite, which I keep going back to time and again: the “rare Venus Fly Cat” from Aug. 2!)
Nevertheless I find it impossible to deny what the reader you mentioned noted, i.e. that there is a serious problem with domestic (and/or feral) cats killing wildlife, especially smaller birds. In many regions they seem to be the primary cause for the precipitous decline or even extinction of some species.
This is, it seems to me, also not necessarily a matter of dissing the moggies (as per da Roolz), it is simply a valid observation. (If one learns anything on WEIT it is not to close one’s eyes to the evidence because of one’s personal inclinations!) Neither does it diss cats: they do what they evolved to do, and they do it wonderfully well. And this, in turn, does not conflict with the fact that their prowess is extremely detrimental to songbird populations.
Well, this is not an idea for a regular feature, or some *kind* of posts, but just some particulars that were puzzling when I started following the site a couple years back, and I have roughly figured out from context but don’t think I have seen addressed in simple flatfooted “Okay here’s an explanation” mode. An d these are just matters maybe in your personal history but more specifically the history or background of the website.
I know you covered just the other day the overall point that the site was originally in support of the book WEIT. But I mean smaller matters. Like: How did “Hili Dialogues” come to be the cover term / title for that daily main catch-all posts? And for the Hili Dialogue specifically, do you have a personal connection with the family taking care of these cats? Or did they separately start their website with the cats and book thoughts, and you picked up on it, and then later got permission to reprint entries and formed a more personal connection?
I confess I haven’t read all of the internal pages listed/linked in the left sidebar, but in a way maybe my suggestion amounts to looking for a traditional “About” page or tab, more than some posts or periodic reminder posts.
Thanks for all the informative, and often fun, postings here!
I, too, value the science posts. They are the primary reason I came to this website years ago, and have stayed with it since. I’m a non-scientist with a decent liberal arts education and a lifelong interest in many things scientific. Of course, some of the science posts interest me more than others, and some exceed my abilities as a civilian to understand them (at least without more effort than I may want to make). Still, many of them are hugely informative and interesting to me, and I think I understand enough of them to make them worth my time to read and, I hope, your time to write, notwithstanding that I seldom feel comfortable commenting about them. I’d be sad to lose this access to what’s happening in science.
I love your science posts, but I never comment on them because I feel I have nothing interesting to say except “thank you”. I understand they take a lot of time and energy to write, so maybe you want to make them a little less elaborate? Just a little…