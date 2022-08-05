Changes to the website?

I’m working my way through the comments on yesterday’s post asking readers what they’d like to see more of on WEIT. There seemed to be two classes of answers:

1.) Don’t change anything 2.) Add more science posts

(One reader violated protocol by saying he skipped the cat posts because they murder wild animals, but I will let that bit of rudeness pass.)

I haven’t yet finished reading the 140+ comments, and will do so today. I thank readers for responding. What I want people to realize is that the science posts are the very hardest posts to write, and involve several hours of work. I read each paper at least twice, and then summarizing stuff in a way people can understand—an art I haven’t yet mastered—is time-consuming. I like doing them, but have often wondered whether the paucity of views and comments made them less pressing than other stuff.

I will rethink this, but I wanted to say that when this website becomes more of a chore than a joy, I will stop writing it. I’m sure that will happen one day, perhaps only when I die, but writing science posts that summarize new literature is sometimes a big investment of time and energy.

However, to reward those who like them, I have a post about Darwin and his antecedents coming up in 15 minutes. Thanks again for the responses.