Today we have some lovely astronomy pictures by reader Terry Platt. His captions are indented, and please click the pictures to enlarge them.
Here are some astronomical pictures for your WEIT webpage. All are ‘Hydrogen alpha’ images, taken through a 656 nM deep red filter to show only glowing hydrogen. This removes most light pollution and emphasises the gas and dust in the nebulae.
M20 – often called the ‘Trifid nebula’. In the constellation of Sagittarius on the Milky Way, as are all these objects.
M8 – the ‘Lagoon nebula’.
M16 – the ‘Eagle’ or ‘Star Queen’ nebula [JAC: also known as the Eagle Nebula] – famous for the ‘Pillars of Creation’ at the centre.
M17 – the ‘Omega’ or ‘Swan’ nebula.
All were taken from Bracknell in the south of England, using a 150 mm ‘Esprit’ refractor and Starlight Xpress 694 CCD camera.
4 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Wow! This set has a PUNCH to it!
Hydrogen – never knew light pollution can be filtered like that…
^^^ not really “punch” as much as _crisp_.
Really beautiful, remarkable photos. I might have expected myself to be jaded by all the Hubble and JWST images out there, but…No. Not jaded. Awe-inspiring.
Amazing!