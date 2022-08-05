Today we have some lovely astronomy pictures by reader Terry Platt. His captions are indented, and please click the pictures to enlarge them.

Here are some astronomical pictures for your WEIT webpage. All are ‘Hydrogen alpha’ images, taken through a 656 nM deep red filter to show only glowing hydrogen. This removes most light pollution and emphasises the gas and dust in the nebulae.

M20 – often called the ‘Trifid nebula’. In the constellation of Sagittarius on the Milky Way, as are all these objects.