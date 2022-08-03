We don’t often get photos from South Africa, but it’s a place full of biological diversity. Today we have some pictures by Matthew Ware, whose IDs and notes are indented. Click to enlarge the pictures.

JAC: Here’s the province:

This is the third largest canyon in the world (though that’s open to some dispute, apparently) and forms part of the northern section of the Drakensberg Escarpment. It is 26 km in length and averages 750m in depth. The canyon consists mostly of red stone. The highest point of the canyon, Mariepskop is 1,944 m above sea level and has had a listening post for the SA Defence forces due to its height and proximity to the Zimbabwe and Mozambique borders.

The dam was constructed in 1975, primarily to serve as a reservoir for the local mining interests.