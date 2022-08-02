Answers to the WEIT quiz

Nobody got the answer to my readers quiz completely correct, but several people came damn close, with the winner being, I suppose, reader smokedpaprika. Here are the answers I was looking for, some more elaborate than necessary. Answers are in bold.

1.) What does PCC(E) stand for?

Everyone knows this; it was an easy starter question. Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus), one name for your host.

2.) Give two reasons why canids are usually spelled “d*g” on this site

Most missed one of the two. The answers: first, because I’m not a huge fan of d*gs, at least compared to cats or ducks, and so I disemvoweled the term. Second, because pious Jews aren’t allowed to spell out the deity’s name in full, so we get “Y*hw*h” or “G*d”. “D*g” is simply the reverse of the last word

3.) Why don’t I like WEIT to be called a “blog”? What’s the preferred term for the site?

The word “blog” as one reader reminded us, is butt-ugly, and I dislike it. The preferred term for WEIT is “website.”

4.) What is the name of my favorite duck, and how many years in succession have I taken care of her?

Dead easy. Honey, and I’ve known her for six years. She’s down in the pond at this moment, being a diva, chasing other ducks, and spurning duck pellets in favor of mealworms and defrosted frozen corn.

5.) How did this website get started?

Back in 2009, my publisher asked me to start a website to call attention to my new book, and I agreed to do it, intending to post about the evidence for evolution once every week or two. But now it’s metastasized into a chronicle of my life and thoughts. This, for example, is the 26,117th post.

6.) What was the name of my last cat, and what kin of cat was it?

Teddy, of course—a white shorthair that we rescued from the streets of Chicago at about three years of age. Here he is:

7.) From what region does my favorite red wine come?

The Rhone! The Rhone!

8.) What must all readers do before they put up their first comment?

Read Da Roolz. Most first-time commenters don’t, and many ignore the civility requirement when making their first post. (Some of these get warned, others banned.)

9.) What is the name of Steve Pinker’s teddy bear? (This was the subject of a contest a long time ago.)

Wilfred. (Formally, “Wilfred J. Bear.) I asked this as a contest question because the answer cannot be Googled (at least back then). However, I’d used the name previously, and a perspicacious reader picked it up.

Here’a a photo of Wilfred, which Steve still has, just like I have Toasty:

10.) What was the great insight I had on an acid trip when I was in college?

“The walls are fucking brown.” I related that in a memorial post for my friend Kenny King. I was surprised that so many readers answered it correctly. It must be a meme.