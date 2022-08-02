Once again I’m debilitated from lack of sleep, having slept for a handful of hours last night. I have no idea why my insomnia recurred, as I’m following my sleep hygiene rules pretty carefully. But the upshot is that my brain isn’t working well, and posting is a huge effort. It will be light today, and I’ll divert my minimal energy into preparing talks for my upcoming lecture cruise to the Galápagos.
But I thought I’d pose ten questions to the readers of this site to see how attentive they are. (Yes, this is a bit solipsistic.) To answer them all, you’d have to have been a reader for a while. Some are easy, others aren’t, but no Googling or searching the site allowed.
1.) What does PCC(E) stand for?
2.) Give two reasons why canids are usually spelled “d*g” on this site
3.) Why don’t I like WEIT to be called a “blog”? What’s the preferred term for the site?
4.) What is the name of my favorite duck, and how many years in succession have I taken care of her?
5.) How did this website get started?
6.) What was the name of my last cat, and what kin of cat was it?
7.) From what region does my favorite red wine come?
8.) What must all readers do before they put up their first comment?
9.) What is the name of Steve Pinker’s teddy bear? (This was the subject of a contest a long time ago.)
10.) What was the great insight I had on an acid trip when I was in college?
14 thoughts on “WEIT quiz”
I would know the answers to only a few questions, so I don’t want to embarrass myself by doing this quiz. But I’ll enjoy learning the answers to the rest! 🙂
1.) What does PCC(E) stand for? – Professor Ceiling Cat Emeritus
2.) Give two reasons why canids are usually spelled “d*g” on this site A joke on the Jewish version of G*d and let’s face it, a disdain for canids.
3.) Why don’t I like WEIT to be called a “blog”? What’s the preferred term for the site? The word is stupid. The site is called a site.
4.) What is the name of my favorite duck, and how many years in succession have I taken care of her? Honey. I think around 4 years. Time has no meaning for me.
5.) How did this website get started? To promote the book, Why Evolution Is True.
6.) What was the name of my last cat, and what kin of cat was it? Does Dusty the lab cat count?
7.) From what region does my favorite red wine come? Somewhere in France
8.) What must all readers do before they put up their first comment? Proclaim fealty to the ceiling cat g*d
9.) What is the name of Steve Pinker’s teddy bear? (This was the subject of a contest a long time ago.) Wilfred
10.) What was the great insight I had on an acid trip when I was in college? The walls are fucking brown.
8. One must read the Roolz
I think I can get just half of these.
1) Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus)
2) Dogs are the opposite of cats and dog backwards is god, which is itself usually censored on this site.
3) I’ve read these on this site before but don’t recall now. I guess “blog” has a connotation of being solipsistic (as you put it here) and it’s sort of “hip” internet lingo. I don’t recall the preferred term, simply “website”? It is ironic WordPress refers to this as a blog in various headers.
4) I’ll just admit upfront I don’t have any pets or even plants and don’t generally enjoy taking care of pets/plants (I do like to go out and see wild animals/plants). My point here is I can’t really answer this or Q6 as I typically ignore those posts. I think the duck’s name ends in a Y, maybe Marley or something?
5) The website name somewhat gives this away even if I wasn’t aware already. It was started to promote your book of the same name and update with other news/evidence related to the premise.
6) See my answer to Q4.
7) Not sure I’ve ever seen this come up. Sicily?
8) Read the rules (Da Roolz!)
9) No idea (I will be very lucky if the bear’s name is “No idea”)
10) I’m pretty sure this was “the walls are fucking brown”, funny story.
I have been reading this << censored due to being the answer to one of the questions >> for some time but I don’t think I could answer even half of the questions, so I’ll not embarrass myself.
Edit: So I guess, in the attentive stakes I am “not very”. Also I learned a new meaning for “solipsistic” today – or rather I learned the actual meaning.
1. Prof Ceiling Cat (Emeritus)
2. Dogs are heavily inbred vs wolves or cats, and the asterisk is a joke mimicking the unspeakable in Judaism.
3. Blogs are for opining. Website is the preferred term.
4. Honey
5. Outgrowth of the book Why Evolution is True
6.
7. Don’t know, but you enjoy Pedro Ximenez (Spain), Muscat, and Sancerre (Loire Valley)
8. Read Da Roolz
9. Don’t remember, but teddy bears spring from his second wife.
10.
(Before reading other comments)
1.) Professor Ceiling Cat, Emeritus
2.)a.) play on Jewish way of doing G*d b) because they don’t need the attention on a cat-lovers’ forum
3.) The word “blog” is ugly & trendy. It’s a “website.”
4.) “Honey.” And time has flown since you began.
5.) You sat down at the computer and created an account at WordPress
6.) I don’t remember the name of your last cat, but its kin was the Felis sylvestris lybica & the family Felidae arose about 10 to 11 million years ago.
7.) Planet Earth
8.) Sit down at the computer, get on the website, read the Roolz, and find the Leave A Reply box
9.) Rebecca Goldstein.
10.) “This is interesting stuff.”
Typo, or sly allusion to the first words spoken by Hamlet (to Claudius) that, with the death of his father the king and the remarriage of his mother to the king’s brother, he and his uncle were now “a little more than kin, and less than kind”?
That question (#6) and #9 (regarding Prof. Pinker’s teddy) are the only two I’m drawing blanks on.
From memory only:
1.) What does PCC(E) stand for?
Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus)
2.) Give two reasons why canids are usually spelled “d*g” on this site
I don’t know the actual reason, but you are certainly a cat person and find dogs repellant (except for a few notable exceptions)
3.) Why don’t I like WEIT to be called a “blog”? What’s the preferred term for the site?
I don’t know
4.) What is the name of my favorite duck, and how many years in succession have I taken care of her?
Honey, 4 years(?)
5.) How did this website get started?
To promote the release of your book, Why Evolution is True
6.) What was the name of my last cat, and what kin of cat was it?
I don’t know
7.) From what region does my favorite red wine come?
I don’t know
8.) What must all readers do before they put up their first comment?
Read DA RULZ
9.) What is the name of Steve Pinker’s teddy bear? (This was the subject of a contest a long time ago.)
I think I recall that post, but I don’t remember
10.) What was the great insight I had on an acid trip when I was in college?
No idea
Like most of your regular commenters, I could easily answer about eight of your ten questions. [Surely everybody can name your favorite duck, and also repeat the profound insight you recorded during that acid trip!]
I remember that many years ago, Ophelia Benson opined that she found “blog” to be an ugly word, and regretted its contraction from the original term “web log”, which she said had a jaunty, nautical feel about it.
I’ve been a reader for quite awhile, but I’m also inattentive, so I would not do well on this.
1. Professor Ceiling Cat (Emiritis).
2. In reference to how G-d is spelled in the Hebrew Bible.
3.The name for the site is a Website. I can’t remember the exact reason but it seems more information than just a blog.
4.Honey is the favorite duck and she has come around 6 years I think.
5.The website started after the book “Why Evolution is True”.
6. I can’t remember a cat, but I remember a skunk.
7. I think your favorite wine comes from Rioja, not sure.
8. All readers must read da roolz before commenting.
9. Can’t remember Pinker’s teddy bear name.
10. The walls are painted brown!
I suffer from the same type of periodic insomnia. The last two nights (and, I think, four of the last five), I can barely keep my eyes open after dinner. I’ll be asleep by about 9;00 pm, then be wide awake by midnight or 1, unable to get back to sleep.
I’ve had these bouts most of my adult life. In my younger days, I considered them a bit of a boon, since they gave me a few extra hours of reading in complete peace, in a quiet house with the family and pets asleep, and since I could carry the lack of sleep for a week or so (usually until a weekend, when I would catch up a bit). Now, they leave me enervated the next day.