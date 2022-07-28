Social engineering in Portland’s schools

Christopher Rufo, a conservative who writes for the conservative City Journal, has a report about schools in Portland, Oregon that would be unbelievable if he didn’t provide ample documentation. This issue is the kind of indoctrination—for that’s how I see it—that Portland students get in elementary school from kindergarten through grade 5. This means that the material is given to children from age 4-11, children who are quite young.
I’ll let you read it for yourself; it’s short and explains what is expected at each grade level. Here’s Rufo’s introduction:
Portland Public Schools has launched a war against the “gender binary” and adopted a radical new curriculum teaching students to subvert the sexuality of “white colonizers” and begin exploring “the infinite gender spectrum.”
I have obtained a cache of documents from a source inside Portland Public Schools that exposes the nature of this curriculum. The lessons seek to turn the principles of academic queer theory into an identity-formation program for elementary school students; it has been adopted in many of the district’s K-5 classrooms.
The premise is simple: privileged white heterosexuals have created an oppressive gender system in order to dominate racial and sexual minorities. As the curriculum explains, “gender is colonized,” and Western societies have used language to erase alternative sexualities. “When white European people colonized different places, they brought their own ideas about gender and sexuality,” the curriculum reads. “When the United States was colonized by white settlers, their views around gender were forced upon the people already living here. Hundreds of years later, how we think and talk about gender are still impacted by this shift.” (When reached for comment, Portland Public Schools wrote: “We make certain that our curriculum is LGBTQ+ inclusive for students who identify as transgender, gender non-conforming, gender-queer, and queer to create a safe and inclusive environment for all of our students.”)
And you can see all this in the documents here (a better link than the one to the “cache of documents” in Rufo’s piece above), along with the age groups recommended for each set of lessons. Rufo summarizes them briefly in his piece, and you should read his take, checking up from the official curriculum at the preceding link. His take is pretty much on the money.
What bothers me most is that at the end of the fifth grade, students must pledge themselves to social change in the obvious ideological directions. Rufo:
By the end of fifth grade, the curriculum explicitly asks students to make a “commitment to change,” according to the dictates of gender ideology. Students receive a list of six commitments, including: “I commit to learning more about what LGBTQIA2S+ words mean and how they have changed over time”; “I commit to learning about the history and leadership of Black trans women”; “I commit to practicing pronouns and correcting myself EVERY time”; “I commit to attending QSA/GSA and being a leader at my school”; and “I commit to watching and reading books, movies, and TV shows that have LGBTQIA+ characters.” In other words, they commit to becoming political activists for queer theory and the broader sexual revolution.
Heres’ the pledge, from p. 153 of the 198 pages of lessons:
Is this a reasonable way to teach children from ages 4-11? I don’t think so; I see it as a form of indoctrination into extreme gender theory. Some of it should go into health class, but this is a full-court press, and is inappropriate and propagandistic. Nowhere do the kids get to question a doctrine being rammed down their throats.
Moreover, once this gets out, and it will, it’s going to be used against Democratic candidates far and wide. It was, after all, a product of a Democratic school system. And if people get riled up about anything, it’s about people propagandizing their children. Just imagine the Virginia gubernatorial election as a paradigm of what could happen.
Once these slides were made public by Rufo yesterday, I believe, the program administrator began erasing them…….
https://twitter.com/realchrisrufo/status/1552441442270068736
I’ll admit this looks bad but we have to consider the source. Rufo’s right-wing agenda is well known. See for example this New Yorker article: https://www.newyorker.com/news/annals-of-inquiry/how-a-conservative-activist-invented-the-conflict-over-critical-race-theory. We should wait for the dust to settle and see how the school district responds.
LOOKS BAD? The data are provided and you can check for yourself. And the school is removing the lesson plans as fast as they can, but it’s too late. I explicitly said that Rufo is a conservative who works for a right wing think tank, but also let you see the lesson plans for yourself.
So what, exactly, do you dispute about what Rufo says, given that he provides all the supporting evidence? (I put up one graphic to support what he said.) The school district is responding by trying to hide the evidence (see first tweet). And they put this policy into place; it’s being used. This reflects the Zeitgeist.
I suppose you don’t “consider the source” when the New Yorker writes something, do you? Frankly, I put the source upfront so people like you could check it out. When you can look at the data yourself (the lesson plans), and see what they say, and you STILL quibble about “waiting for the dust to settle”, then we know that you are objecting to the politics of the source rather than the facts.
So tell me exactly: what do you find unconvincing by “considering the source.”
According to Twitter posts, the slides are not part of any curriculum and it is not at all clear they have been shown to any students at all. I’m not saying that these tweets should be taken as truth either, of course. Assuming Rufo or his friends didn’t make these slides up completely, all we really know is someone in the Portland Public Schools created these materials. Actually, we don’t even know that. Perhaps someone got them from elsewhere and was using them as examples of what NOT to teach. Obviously, I am not making any claims of truth here. I’m just saying that we need more evidence and that Rufo is NOT a disinterested journalist but a political flame thrower.
I think we need to accept that political leanings often influence what a journalist will cover, but does not indicate a necessary bias in the reporting.
Portland elementary school kiddies will at least be ahead of most of us in knowing what all the symbols of “LGBTQIA2S+” (or next week’s version) stand for. The champions of LGBTQIA2S+ism in the Portland school bureaucracy (and others) are, as usual, providing invaluable help to the national Republican Party. This is their historic function, like that of the Weather underground of the 1970s. But the Weathermen never got anywhere near the education bureaucracy; their counterparts today will fulfill this historic function so much more effectively. And, like Nixon, Reagan, and Co., the
Republicans of today will not utter a word of thanks to them, at least not aloud.
Very interesting Gallup poll on LGBT identification.
https://news.gallup.com/poll/389792/lgbt-identification-ticks-up.aspx
Over 20% of GenZ identifies as LGBT.
Generation Z (born 1997-2003) 20.8
Millennials (born 1981-1996) 10.5
Generation X (born 1965-1980) 4.2
Baby boomers (born 1946-1964) 2.6
Yeah, this is bad politically for the Democrats, and I agree that it’s not appropriate. Kids shouldn’t be required to take ideological pledges, especially in grade 5.
That’s an easily testable hypothesis. Just look at societies that haven’t been oppressed by white heterosexuals and see what gender system they have. My prediction is that they are all based on biological sex.
“Give me a child till he is seven years old, and I will show you the man.” Loyola. Or Lenin. Or Mao.
Thankfully, here in the UK ( “TERF Island” as trans rights activists call it) gender identity ideology is rapidly losing ground.
Today, the closure of the NHS Tavistock gender identity clinic for children has been announced. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-62335665
It follows an extremely critical inspection report and comes in advance of a switch to a proper evidence-based policy with regards to children with “gender nonconformity”.
Yesterday, black lesbian barrister Allison Bailey won key parts of her employment tribunal for victimisation and discrimination against her for holding gender-critical beliefs. It follows a similar outcome a couple of weeks ago in the case of Maya Forstater.
Thanks to Forstater, gender-critical beliefs are now legally protected under the UK’s Equality Act. Consequently, Sex Matters, an advocacy organisation that she helped found while her case was making its way through the legal system, notes:
Here is the beginning of the Wikipedia article on “acquired homosexuality.”
Acquired homosexuality is the discredited idea that homosexuality can be spread, either through sexual “seduction” or “recruitment” by homosexuals or through exposure to media depicting homosexuality. According to this belief, any child or young person could become homosexual if exposed to it; conversely, through conversion therapy, a homosexual person could be made straight.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Acquired_homosexuality
Does anybody really believe that the explosion of LBGT identity among young people is due to genetics?