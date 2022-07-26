Audubon’s cancellation proceeds as Seattle chapter ditches his name

From KOMO News (h/t Williams), we have this headline on a short article (click to read):
The Seattle chapter of the Audubon Society says it is dropping “Audubon” from its name because the man the organization is named after was a slave owner and opposed abolition.
KNKX reports that Seattle Audubon is one the largest chapters of the National Audubon Society, the nonprofit dedicated to protecting birds and their habitats, but Seattle Audubon is one of the largest in the country.
Earlier this month, the board voted to change the chapter’s name because the man the organization is named after – illustrator, painter and bird lover John James Audubon, author of the seminal work “The Birds of America” – owned enslaved people.
J. Drew Lanham, a former board member of the National Audubon Society and a wildlife ecology professor at Clemson University, called the move courageous.
Lanham, who has written about Audubon and left the national chapter over concerns the nonprofit was not doing enough about racial equity, says organizations need to grapple with what to do about problematic monuments.
(Let me remark that I don’t see the move as “courageous”, except in the sense that it may cost the Society members. It takes no moral courage these days to remove someone’s name from a Society because he enslaved people.)
There is no doubt that Audubon owned slaves; the Audubon Society itself admitted it in an article on the Society’s website. And that is an unmixed bad thing to do. Short of killing someone, making them into a slave is about the worst thing you can do: you’re taking away their freedom and treating them as property, for no reason (in the antebellum US) other than their race.
The question at hand, though, is whether effacing Audubon’s name from the Society and branches of the Society is something that is worth doing. I’ve pondered this at length, and for a while I could have gone either way.
My criteria for deciding whether someone should be “erased” for having done immoral stuff has alway been twofold. If both criteria aren’t met, there’s no reason to keep a name.
1.) The name or honorific is there for the good things people did. (That rules out, by the way, Confederate statues, though I think it might be better if they were “contexualized”; see below).
2.) The person’s life constituted a net good for the world. This is hard to determine, since “well being” is measured in many currencies.
It’s clear that Audubon passes the test for #1. The problematic part is #2. Is slave-holding so bad that it can’t ever be compensated for by the good someone does? Most people seem to think that George Washington and Thomas Jeffrerson, who were also enslavers, did sufficient good to warrant keeping their names on things like the Jefferson Memorial and the Washington Monument (not to mention the $1 bill or Washington, D.C.
Does Audubon fall in their class? I don’t think so, but he certainly did good things, awakening naturalism and conservation impulses that resulted in the Society that bears his name.
It’s a tough call, but I decided that the name “Audubon” should stay because of two considerations:
a.) You can and should contextualize his name, letting people know that Audubon did things that were seen as immoral even in his time. (There were plenty of abolitionists.) If you can contextualize history rather than erasing it, I’d prefer the former.
b.) Taking Audubon’s name off societies and the like is a performative, symbolic act that doesn’t do anything to achieve racial equality. If you want people to know about the bad stuff in history, contextualize it and condemn it rather than erase it. I would feel more strongly about removing the name if doing so was more than a symbolic act.
So my overall take—an I pondered this a lot vis-à-vis Audubon—is to keep his name on the Society and on Awards (see the list of distinguished awardees of the Audubon Medal, given for conservation efforts); but be sure that people know his history.
Readers may disagree, and feel free to do so in the comments.
I agree with your assessment. It is a tough call, but I agree with your reasoning.
We’re going to end up by not honoring anyone anymore. No more naming things after human beings, since everyone will eventually be revealed as morally flawed and unworthy.
What are they going to call themselves? Perhaps the answer is in the KOMO article, but I can’t read it because, like many U.S. news organisations, KOMO’s web site blocks visitors from Europe.
I agree with our host that James Audubon is a difficult case, and also with his assessment re the two further considerations.
I can’t help feeling that the energies of the Audubon Society and its chapters would be better used focusing on the Society’s actual mission statement: “To conserve and restore natural ecosystems, focusing on birds, other wildlife, and their habitats for the benefit of humanity and the earth’s biological diversity”.
There’s a good (but pretty long) discussion of this kind of behaviour within various progressive charitable, and/or political organisations, (the Audubon Society gets a mention or two) where Woke staff and volunteers are indulging in internal social justice issues rather addressing the core purposes the organisations were formed to achieve, here: https://theintercept.com/2022/06/13/progressive-organizing-infighting-callout-culture/
I tried to finesse this comment as much as I could – but it still seems crude :
Did Audubon use slavery to promote naturalism and conservation – or would it, as seems to me and everyone else, not matter?
George Washington, Jefferson – same question as regards their respective contributions to society.
The assumption being that no matter what their slaves did, presumably they couldn’t have gotten on in their lives without it. And it should have been credited, or something.
I think that Audubon’s name could be kept, with some sort of contextualizing statement akin to a land acknowledgement. It would serve the purpose, and they could move on.
At the Audubon site, Gregory Nobles, historian and biographer of Audubon, presents a disheartening portrait of him. Nobles relates that twice in his life Audubon bought and sold slaves. Unlike some slaveholders, he did not inherit slaves (such as Washington and Jefferson did) nor was he a small slaveholder that owned one or two slaves that he kept for life. No, he was the worst kind of slaveholder (if it is possible to rank them) because slaves were nothing more than a commodity to him. Apparently, he made no pretense that they were part of his family. He purposely bought slaves because it was in his financial interest to own them and sold them off when it wasn’t. Apparently, he had no doubts about the morality of slavery.
Nobles says this:
“Instead, he dismissed the abolitionist movement on both sides of the Atlantic. In 1834, he wrote to his wife, Lucy Bakewell Audubon, that the British government had “acted imprudently and too precipitously” in emancipating enslaved people in its West Indian possessions. It was with remarkable understatement that one of Audubon’s earlier biographers wrote that ‘Lucy and John Audubon took no stand against the institution of slavery.’”
Nobles goes on:
“They took a stand for slavery by choosing to own slaves. In the 18-teens, when the Audubons lived in Henderson, Kentucky, they had nine enslaved people working for them in their household, but by the end of the decade, when faced with financial difficulties, they had sold them. In early 1819, for instance, Audubon took two enslaved men with him down the Mississippi to New Orleans on a skiff, and when he got there, he put the boat and the men up for sale. The Audubons then acquired several more enslaved people during the 1820s, but again sold them in 1830, when they moved to England..”
I didn’t know much about Audubon before reading this article, but if Nobles’ portrayal is accurate (my assessment of Audubon is based on this), I would agree to remove his name from the society. As with many similar type of people, his professional work should be studied and admired, but he need not be honored. This is not erasing history.
https://www.audubon.org/news/the-myth-john-james-audubon
The problem I have with all these cancellations is that they don’t really help anything. They are performative in the worst sense of the word. Is ditching Audubon’s name a warning to future slave owners? Is it a slam against Audubon’s descendants? How dare they enjoy name recognition derived from a slave owner in their ancestry! The act of removal changes nothing and directs energy away from useful actions. In the case of the Audubon Society, it will take away from its mission by reducing its name recognition. Perhaps they will mitigate the damage by adding “formerly the Audubon Society” to all their communications.
Agreed. Ironically, this sort of erasure removes opportunities to talk about bad things in the past. We can just forget about all those reminders of slavery!
I think the name changes or “cancellations” can be intimidating.
Consider, our current popular entertainment of searching out relatives on the Internet, or with genetic ancestry services. To relatives of Audubon, or _any_ slave holders – toppling a big target like Audubon, or even products in grocery stores that used to have different logos – it sends a message : We took this Goliath down. You’re next.
… makes me wonder, wouldn’t it be more effective if the Audubon society simply pack up and leave? Maybe that is what it is doing – or not? And if not, the Audubon Society is still using the big name for recognition. Oh, but not really because of slavery – but yes sorta because of his legacy of promoting nature.
Which is it? and what’s in a name?
So I reject the name erasure as meaningless – they don’t _mean_ it. If they meant it, they would be superseded by a completely different organization.
I use the same two rules, Mr. Coyne and it’s not a tough call for me. Audubon’s incredible work over the years underpinns the mission statement of that Seattle club and so many others. That said, if Seattle can identify someone, somewhere with the same impact on our society in the areas of conservation and naturalism AND who never, ever did something ‘wrong’ based on our current zeitgeist, use his or her name in your fundraising efforts. I await the search results.
I won’t hold my breath on them finding anyone that has never done anything in their past life that we today won’t consider “wrong”! 😜
I would be interested to know what folks like Scott Edwards think of this: Black man, accomplished researcher on the evolution of birds, former UW professor and Seattle resident, now Harvard professor and curator of ornithology (a la Mayr) at the MCZ. Does he think this renaming addresses the historical wrongs done to other Black people by other ornithologists? If he has good reasons to think it does, then I could be persuaded that the renaming is a net good thing.
Concur
I abhor our history of slavery and am disgusted with the continuing treatment of blacks in our society.
But what does this accomplish to “punish” those who did things in the past that we abhor (slavery back then was unfortunately “legal”) that do not conform to today’s “standards” (and yes, we still have a long way to go)?
What I like about Audubon is his artistry, his love of birds & the contributions he made to birds that survives to this day. I like the organization for the same reasons.
I personally think it is rather silly to take actions to “judge” and “punish” those who lived in a different time and perspective … particularly as it will have no practical effect today other than to diminish the Audubon organization.
I do agree with adding such information to the biography of him on their site … let people make their own decision whether they will reject the Audubon Society because of the past … or whether they continue to support the society because of all the good it accomplishes for birds today. In my own case, their efforts for birds today totally outweighs their namesake’s past history.
The society is in a tight spot if they wish to continue operating while retaining cachet and credibility. Whatever their name will be henceforth, it must carry an indelible asterisk, and prominently so.
– If they want to retain the name, the asterisk must explain that their namesake was an unapologetic slaveholder and that they have now distanced themselves from his objectively bad deeds, and are focusing (as ever) on the good that he did.
– If they want to be known under a different name, the asterisk must explain that “yes, we were formerly named for that bad person”, plus the same as above.
It’s a tough call.
Perhaps the society should just announce that they are renaming their organization for a different, non-slave-owning Audubon.