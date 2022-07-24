Sunday music: “Come and Get Your Love”

I read something the other day about pop/rock music that argued for the primacy of the tune over the words. Of course the greatest rock has great words and great music (many Beatles songs, like “Blackbird” or “A Day in the Life” are examples), but there are also great songs that have mediocre words. This is one of them. But the music itself is so good, so bouncy and memorable, that it makes you want to get up and dance. More important, this song, “Come and Get Your Love” by Redbone, has lasted. You still hear it in commercials and other places. It was released in 1974, and so it’s lasted almost fifty years.

“Redbone” is a Cajun term for a mixed-race person, and the two founders of Redbone, brothers Patrick (bass and vocals) and Candido “Lolly” Vasquez-Vegas, were of Mexican and Native American ancestry. (Their professional names were Pat and Lolly Vegas.)

They (and others) regarded themselves as a Native American rock band, and the only one I know of. They were pretty much of a “one-hit wonder” group, but that was a big hit, rising to #5 on the Billboard Top 100 ranking.

It’s an interesting song, originally called “Hail,” referring to the call-and-response word used in each verse. It’s also a simple song, but with a tune that is not only an “earworm,” but makes you want to boogie. (A comparable song that gets you on your feet is “You Make My Dreams” by Hall and Oates.)

The words of the Redbone song, as I said, are lame: they’re simply a reassurance to an insecure woman that the singer loves her despite her insecurities. (You can see the lyrics here.)

In the two versions below, you can see how the band played up its Native American side, with the first version beginning with an indigenous dance by guitarist Tony Bellamy (the drummer is Peter DePoe). They also wear Native American garb. At first I thought the introductory dance was corny, but after watching it a few times I think it blends really well into the song.

These are two live versions, the first, from Burt Sugarman’s “Midnight Special,” has the dance. In both cases, Lolly is the lead singer, and Pat the bassist in the middle. Sadly, Lolly died at 70 of lung cancer, but Pat is still with us. Lolly’s voice is particularly well suited to this song.

This version begins very differently, with a slow vocal introduction. I can’t choose between them.

Now my question for readers is this: Are there any rock songs that have great words but mediocre tunes? I can’t think of any. After all, it’s called “music” and not “poetry” for a reason!