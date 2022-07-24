Sunday music: “Come and Get Your Love”

I read something the other day about pop/rock music that argued for the primacy of the tune over the words. Of course the greatest rock has great words and great music (many Beatles songs, like “Blackbird” or “A Day in the Life” are examples), but there are also great songs that have mediocre words. This is one of them. But the music itself is so good, so bouncy and memorable, that it makes you want to get up and dance. More important, this song, “Come and Get Your Love” by Redbone, has lasted. You still hear it in commercials and other places. It was released in 1974, and so it’s lasted almost fifty years.
“Redbone” is a Cajun term for a mixed-race person, and the two founders of Redbone, brothers Patrick (bass and vocals) and Candido “Lolly” Vasquez-Vegas, were of Mexican and Native American ancestry. (Their professional names were Pat and Lolly Vegas.)
They (and others) regarded themselves as a Native American rock band, and the only one I know of. They were pretty much of a “one-hit wonder” group, but that was a big hit, rising to #5 on the Billboard Top 100 ranking.
It’s an interesting song, originally called “Hail,” referring to the call-and-response word used in each verse. It’s also a simple song, but with a tune that is not only an “earworm,” but makes you want to boogie. (A comparable song that gets you on your feet is “You Make My Dreams” by Hall and Oates.)
The words of the Redbone song, as I said, are lame: they’re simply a reassurance to an insecure woman that the singer loves her despite her insecurities. (You can see the lyrics here.)
In the two versions below, you can see how the band played up its Native American side, with the first version beginning with an indigenous dance by guitarist Tony Bellamy (the drummer is Peter DePoe). They also wear Native American garb. At first I thought the introductory dance was corny, but after watching it a few times I think it blends really well into the song.
These are two live versions, the first, from Burt Sugarman’s “Midnight Special,” has the dance. In both cases, Lolly is the lead singer, and Pat the bassist in the middle. Sadly, Lolly died at 70 of lung cancer, but Pat is still with us. Lolly’s voice is particularly well suited to this song.
This version begins very differently, with a slow vocal introduction. I can’t choose between them.
Now my question for readers is this: Are there any rock songs that have great words but mediocre tunes? I can’t think of any. After all, it’s called “music” and not “poetry” for a reason!
15 thoughts on “Sunday music: “Come and Get Your Love””
I would say Bob Dillan songs have great words but mediocre tunes due to him being a poor singer. The tunes got better when others sang them.
Others who performed Dylan songs had better arrangements and performances. I was never a huge fan of Dylan’s words by themselves. His words went very well with his music but it mostly took other artists to demonstrate it. Lay Lady Lay is the only exception that comes to mind.
You talkin’ ’bout that Zimmerman fella what changed his name to “Bob Dylan”?
Bet you wish you had your edit function about now, huh, Bob? Boy, don’t I ever know that feeling! 🙂
I’d imagine there are loads of great pop songs with mediocre, or unsophisticated, tunes: Chuck Berry’s top songs spring to mind. You prettify melody through rhythm, harmony. production and dynamics.
I didn’t make it clear, but I was talking about the music as a whole, not just the melody line.
Oh, I see, Jerry: that’s harder. people say The Fall had great lyrics. I could never get past the execrable singing and ramshackle, can’t-be-bothered arrangements to check them out fully. Plus there’s ‘Mrs. Quill’ by Yeah Yeah Noh, the group I joined years after: listed as Mojo’s top English song of 1985. Production is absolutely awful. Words are great: mind you, the lyricist is me best mate.
I was watching a doc the other day about the delta blues (which is, after all, the taproot for R&B and rock’n’roll), and it spent some time exploring how so many of its practitioners — including the father of the form, Charlie Patton — were of mixed ancestry, particularly black and Native American.
Well as a die hard Rush fan, I think the music is great too, but for all those who don’t like their style, or make the tedious complaint about Geddy Lee’s voice, I would point out that Neil Peart’s lyrics are among the best creations in music, period. Plenty of examples, but I’ll just mention Closer to the Heart, Turn the Page, Bravado, A Farewell to Kings, Territories, Time Stand Still, Everyday Glory… the list goes on.
I can’t as yet come up with the answer to the question, but there are sure a lot of examples of terrible lyrics embedded in a far better tune. A quick perusal of my iTunes list soon returned Rock Lobster by the B52’s. Lord, those lyrics are criminally bad!
Rock Lobster has great lyrics. So fit the humor of the song. Most everything the B-52’s did was humorous in both music and lyrics. Their performances were lots of fun too. One of the best shows I ever went to was a billed as an outdoors dance party led by the B-52’s at Irvine Meadows in Orange County, CA. Google tells me it was in August, 1989.
To each their own, I guess. It must be allowed that lyrics on their own can come across as strange, but nevertheless I was going to put up a sample of them. I couldn’t since they were making me ill.
Also i recall Redbone’s Witch Queen of New Orleans.
The weak composition and strong lyrics quadrant – I’ll have to ponder. I see how it is tricky.
Lots of opera for example, such as Nessun Dorma.
… or Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit.
The best version IMO is by Real McCoy: