Wednesday: Hili dialogue (and Kulka monologue)

Welcome to Hump Day (Giorno della gobba in Italian): Wednesday, July 20, 2022. It as happens to be National Lollipop Day. Here’s a colorized Shirley Temple singing about them (the movie is “Bright Eyes” from 1934). The backstory:

Five-year-old Shirley Blake (Shirley Temple) and her widowed mother, Mary (Lois Wilson), a maid, live in the home of her employers, the rich and mean-spirited Smythe family, Anita (Dorothy Christy), J. Wellington (Theodore von Eltz), their spoiled seven-year-old daughter, Joy (Jane Withers) and cantankerous wheelchair-using Uncle Ned (Charles Sellon). After Christmas morning, Shirley hitches a ride to the airport to visit her late father’s pilot friends. The aviators bring her aboard an airplane and taxi her around the runways while she serenades them with a rendition of On the Good Ship Lollipop.

It’s also National Hot Dog Day (especially celebrated in Chicago), Moon Day (see below), International Chess Day, Nap Day, Space Exploration Day, and National Fortune Cookie Day:

Wine of the Day: Here we have a skin-contact white wine from Spain: a white wine that is allowed to ferment while on the skin of white grapes (no red grapes are used to make it, see below for the grape varieties). Thus the color isn’t piink, but orangish (see below), ergo these are also called “orange wines” (see photo below).

I think this is the first “orange wine” I’ve ever had. The vintage is not indicated on the bottle, but based on the review below, I suspect it was from 2020. It is an excellent white, more robust and flavorful than most whites or rosés that cost twice as much as this (this one went for a mere $9.99. It has a highly unusual flavor that is new to me; it’s a gutsy white, slightly redolent of orange blossoms, and tastes a bit like dried apricots. I had it with fettuccini Alfredo (with added peas), and the slightly off-dry wine went well with the cheesy pasta.

Vin Chicago, where I bought it, quotes Robert Parker, who gave it a 90 rating, high for a $10 bottle. He’s far better than I in both experience and ability to describe flavors:

“There is a new skin-contact white produced with a blend of the white grapes, Garnacha Blanca, Albillo Real, Palomino, Chelva and Chasselas-Dor called the 2020 La Transicin Blanco Especial. It was produced exclusively from old vines at a high altitude on granite soils. It fermented in concrete with skins after the grapes were cooled down for 28 days and then matured with lees for three months. It has a dark golden color, a medium body with moderate alcohol (12.5%) and an expressive nose of peach and yellow pit fruit, white flowers and some nuts. It’s mellow and has integrated acidity and good freshness, a round palate with pungent flavors and a salty sensation in the finish. Experiment with white meat dishes.”

If you see this wine for around ten bucks, buy a couple of bottles. Highly recommended, especially for its high quality/price ratio. I suspect, though, that this one is hard to come by.

The orange tint:

Stuff that happened on July 20 includes:

1738 – Canadian explorer Pierre Gaultier de Varennes et de La Vérendrye reaches the western shore of Lake Michigan.

1807 – Nicéphore Niépce is awarded a patent by Napoleon for the Pyréolophore, the world’s first internal combustion engine, after it successfully powered a boat upstream on the river Saône in France.

Here’s an 1806 diagram of the engine by the Niépce brothers, which was powered by solid fuel. It did drive a boat, but was replaced by other designs:

, which did power a boat, but was replaced by

1848 – The first Women’s Rights Convention in Seneca Falls, New York, a two-day event, concludes. [ JAC : I highlighted this yesterday, but failed to mention that Frederick Douglass was also there and spoke.]

: I highlighted this yesterday, but failed to mention that Frederick Douglass was also there and spoke.] 1900 – An airship designed and constructed by Count Ferdinand von Zeppelin of Germany made its first flight near Friedrichshafen.

Here’s that first Zeppelin in the air above a boat on Lake Constance, but Wikipedia says that flight was on July 3 and doesn’t mention July 20 at all:

1903 – The Ford Motor Company ships its first automobile.

This would have been a Model A, shown below. This is the oldest surviving Model A, dating from 1903, and still with its $830 price tag–expensive as that’s the equivalent in modern money of $28,000):

1940 – California opens its first freeway, the Arroyo Seco Parkway.

I’ve been on it, and it’s a confusing mess.

The assassination attempt failed to kill Hitler, but those deemed complicit in it, including Rommel (who may have been innocent) were shot, brutally murdered by hanging on piano wire, or (in the case of Rommel) forced to commit suicide. Here’s the room showing how damaged it is, and a man holding up the tattered trousers Hitler was wearing when the bomb went off. Der Führer was saved because the briefcase was put behind a sturdy table support. Had Hitler been killed, the war might have ended much earlier.

Are you looking at a certain part of these trousers?

1968 – The first International Special Olympics Summer Games are held at Soldier Field in Chicago, with about 1,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities.

1976 – The American Viking 1 lander successfully lands on Mars.

Here’s a brief NASA documentary of both Viking 1 and Viking 2, launched less than a month apart, landed in different places in Mars. It worked for about 6¼ years.

1997 – The fully restored USS Constitution (a.k.a. Old Ironsides) celebrates its 200th birthday by setting sail for the first time in 116 years.

Built in 1797 by the young U.S., this is the oldest ship still afloat. And look: it’s sailing!:

2005 – The Civil Marriage Act legalizes same-sex marriage in Canada.

2017 – O. J. Simpson is granted parole to be released from prison after serving nine years of a 33-year sentence after being convicted of armed robbery in Las Vegas.

Only nine years—less than half of the sentence? Well, apparently Simpson was released for “good behavior”. What’s he doing now? Fox News says this:

After being released from prison in 2017, Simpson reportedly resides within a gated community in Las Vegas. His social media presence indicates he enjoys playing golf and using Twitter to give his opinions on sports and politics.

That was just a year ago! Here’s a 19-minute video of the entire mission, but I bet some people won’t watch it because they don’t like Bezos:

Da Nooz:

*Well, the heat wave in Europe is a bad one, and, as predicted two days ago, Britain hit an all-time heat record yesterday. The NYT reports:

Britain made meteorological history on Tuesday when temperatures in some places topped 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time ever recorded in the United Kingdom, as a second straight day of record-setting heat gripped parts of Europe. Fires raged in France, Spain and even areas of London, as the hot, dry conditions strained emergency services and brought misery to areas unaccustomed to such sweltering summers. By evening in Britain, however, thunderstorms were beginning to offer a respite, and milder temperatures were forecast for Wednesday.

But it was a day of scorching milestones in Britain, where in the morning the thermometer in Surrey recorded a provisional reading of 39.1 degrees Celsius (102.4 degrees Fahrenheit), the highest level ever recorded in the United Kingdom. That record was broken about two hours later, when the Met Office, Britain’s national weather service, said the provisional temperature at Heathrow Airport hit 40.2 Celsius (104.4 Fahrenheit). If confirmed, it would be the first time that the temperature in Britain had exceeded 40 degrees Celsius. By the afternoon, that marker was surpassed when Coningsby in eastern England recorded a temperature of 40.3. At least 34 sites exceeded the country’s previous record of 38.7 degrees, the Met Office said. In France and Spain, firefighters have been battling wildfires that have gobbled up forest and brush and in some places, forced evacuations. On Tuesday, more than 2,000 firefighters were facing off against a blaze in the southwest that has forced 37,000 people from their homes this week.

Here’s a tweet about da Heat. The time he’s referring to is 120,000 years ago! But of course Mr. Gooday can’t be sure about this claim! (h/t Matthew)

Hottest day in the UK since the Eemian interglacial. https://t.co/74D7BUJIdz — Bob Gooday (@BobGooday) July 19, 2022

Readers in the UK: please comment below how you’ve dealt with the heat, and how bad it was for you.

*It’s even worse because there are no “cooling centers” in London, and I’m not sure that there are any in England overall, though some European countries have them. These are air-conditioned places (big ones, like auditoriums or stadiums) where people can gather, or spend the night to get away from brutal heat. We have them in Chicago

The people most at risk are the homeless, and there’s no plan in London, and probably in other British cities, to help them deal with the heat. As the chief executive of a charity for the homeless said, “the heat wave could be life-threatening for homeless people, many of whom already suffer from pre-existing health conditions such as respiratory diseases that can be aggravated in extreme weather.”

*At the same time, wildfires are burning up parts of southwestern France, though most seem to be under control (37,000 people were evacuated as 80 square miles of forest are burning).

As in other European countries, such as Greece, Portugal and Spain, the scorching temperatures have largely contributed to the spread of fires, and climate experts have warned that global warming is likely to make this situation increasingly common. “It’s simply unprecedented,” Mr. Allione [president of France’s National Federation of Firefighters] said, noting that previous heat waves had never given rise to such intense, simultaneous wildfires. “But what’s really worrying is that all the future summers could be like this one.”

The Nooz will be truncated today as I’m feeling a bit under the weather, and posting may be light. Bear with me.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili chastise Andrzej for imprecise language:

A: You are lying in the middle of the road. Hili: That is not a precise description. In Polish: Ja: Leżysz na środku drogi. Hili: To nie jest dokładne określenie.

And a captioned Baby Kulka, who appears to be stalking an insect:

Kulka: If something went in there it will probably soon go out.

****************

From Tom, who correctly thinks this is a bad product idea (people have forgotten). Yes, it’s a real product!

From Merilee; source of the cartoon at the top:

From Jesus of the Day: Twitter God back in the day, with a bonus reply from his son:

And the latest Tweet of God:

In the long term civilization is doomed. In the short term also. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) July 18, 2022

Titania made a prediction that came true today! (See second tweet and yesterday’s post on anthropology.)

TITANIA’S PREDICTIONS

(part 16) On 12 September 2019, I argued that scientists cannot possibly know whether ancient skeletons are male or female. On 18 July 2022, gender activists concurred. pic.twitter.com/YQeZE1e6HW — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) July 19, 2022

From Williams, a tweet from biologist/psychologist Steve Stewart-Williams. Only a drone could get video like this!

Drone flying over an erupting volcano (Mount Fagradalsfjall in Iceland) Credit: Iceland Aerials on IG pic.twitter.com/Fk1xz8ZoaI — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) July 18, 2022

From Luana, a speech by Andrew Doyle, creator of Titania McGrath:

We shouldn’t dismiss the culture war as a “distraction” or a “fringe issue”. There’s too much at stake. My thoughts from tonight’s episode of Free Speech Nation… pic.twitter.com/Ac931wlGMN — Andrew Doyle (@andrewdoyle_com) July 17, 2022

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a woman departed at 21 who did not survive:

20 July 1922 | A Polish Jewish woman, Fanny Berger, was born in Brody. She emigrated to France. In February 1943 she was deported to #Auschwitz. She did not survive. pic.twitter.com/AjjJ0FVFn3 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) July 20, 2022

Tweets from Matthew. I hope they bring this duckling up properly:

I’m not sure that I see Freddie Mercury in this bird, but that’s one crazy parrot:

Parrot loves to sing while his dad plays guitar — guess what famous musician his dad compares him to 🤩 pic.twitter.com/YanuD7Lxxi — The Dodo (@dodo) July 19, 2022

An excellent tweet:

Pets always look at you begrudgingly, like you caused the weather. And you know what? They're fucking right. — ali catterall (@AliCatterall) July 18, 2022

Now this is a dog with what the kids call “mad skills”!

Dog sets frisbee record for longest catch (109 yards) pic.twitter.com/K3GbwwPxqJ — Next Fucking Level (@NxtFukingLevel) July 18, 2022