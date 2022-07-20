Spot the raptor and identify it

We had a duck alert yesterday afternoon caused by the presence of this raptor, who flew over the pond and settled in a tree right by the water. The bird was small—too small to take a good-sized duck, I think, buttI don’t know the species. Can you identify it? (All photos by Jean Greenberg).

Can you spot it? The ducks sure did! They go on alert seeing raptors way overhead or dogs in the distance—things that we humans can’t see. Ducks must have terrific eyesight. Of course you must click to enlarge. The reveal is below the fold.

Click “read more” to see the reveal:

Here’s the raptor (circled), whatever it is. Click picture to enlarge. (preferably twice in succession with a slight pause between clicks)