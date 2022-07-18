Monday: Hili dialogue

Top o’ the week to you: it’s Monday, July 18 2022: National Caviar Day. I’ve had it once years ago, in pressed beluga form, and loved it. But I can’t afford it now, and wouldn’t eat it if I could, as I don’t like them cutting open females to get their eggs, though I eat other stuff that probably involves more suffering.

It’s also National Sour Candy Day, World Listening Day, and Nelson Mandela International Day (he was born on this day in 1918).

Today’s Google Doodle (click on screenshot) honors Oskar Sala ( (18 July 1910 – 26 February 2002) identified by Wikipedia as “a 20th-century German physicist, composer and a pioneer of electronic music. He played an instrument called the Trautonium, a precursor to the synthesizer. Sala’s Trautonium is below the Doodle:

A 1952 Traytonium:

And a piece of Sala’s music from 1991 (click on the “Watch on YouTube” line. It’s not bad!

Stuff that happened on July 18 include:

1290 – King Edward I of England issues the Edict of Expulsion, banishing all Jews (numbering about 16,000) from England; this was Tisha B’Av on the Hebrew calendar, a day that commemorates many Jewish calamities.

Here’s a map of all the expulsions of the Jews over five centuries. We Jews can’t get no respect! (fixes tie). And you wonder why there’s Zionism. . .

1942 – The Germans test fly the Messerschmitt Me 262 using its jet engines for the first time.

The Messerschmitt Me262 was the world’s first operational jet aircraft. Here’s one taking off, flying, and landing. I’m not sure if this is an original or a replica; Wikipedia implies the latter:

Several aircraft survive on static display in museums, and there are several privately built flying reproductions that use modern General Electric J85 engines.

Here’s a more informative video about the plane, and this one shows the cockpit.

The Germans used it for about two years, but it didn’t turn the tide in the war, largely because the Allies bombed them on the ground.

1944 – World War II: Hideki Tōjō resigns as Prime Minister of Japan because of numerous setbacks in the war effort.

Tojo was hanged in 1948 for a panoply of war crimes, but before that he tried to kill himself. Some interesting information from Wikipedia. Read it.

After Japan’s unconditional surrender in 1945, U.S. general Douglas MacArthur ordered the arrest of forty individuals suspected of war crimes, including Tojo. Five American GIs were sent to serve the arrest warrant. As American soldiers surrounded Tojo’s house on September 11, he shot himself in the chest with a pistol, but missed his heart. As a result of this experience, the Army had medical personnel present during the later arrests of other accused Japanese war criminals, such as Shigetarō Shimada. As he bled, Tojo began to talk, and two Japanese reporters recorded his words: “I am very sorry it is taking me so long to die. The Greater East Asia War was justified and righteous. I am very sorry for the nation and all the races of the Greater Asiatic powers. I wait for the righteous judgment of history. I wished to commit suicide but sometimes that fails.” After recovering from his injuries, Tojo was moved to Sugamo Prison. While there, he received a new set of dentures, made by an American dentist, into which the phrase “Remember Pearl Harbor” had been secretly drilled in Morse code. The dentist ground away the message three months later.

Here’s Tojo after he attempted suicide, shooting himself below his heart. It didn’t work.

1976 – Nadia Comăneci becomes the first person in Olympic Games history to score a perfect 10 in gymnastics at the 1976 Summer Olympics.

The first 10 was for her 30-second routine on the uneven parallel bars, which is shown below along with her other performances in those Olympics.She won five 10s altogether in the Olympic, and was awarded the individual gold medal for best allover performance. She was only 14 years old. Click on “Watch on YouTube because the IOC is stingy:

1984 – McDonald’s massacre in San Ysidro, California: In a fast-food restaurant, James Oliver Huberty opens fire, killing 21 people and injuring 19 others before being shot dead by police.

1992 – A picture of Les Horribles Cernettes was taken, which became the first ever photo posted to the World Wide Web.

Who were they? Wikipedia tells us:

Les Horribles Cernettes ( French pronunciation: ​ [le.z‿ɔʁiblə sɛʁnɛt], “The Horrible CERN Girls”) was an all-female parody pop group, self-labelled “the one and only High Energy Rock Band”, which was founded by employees of CERN and performed at CERN and other HEP-related events. Their musical style is often described as doo-wop. The initials of their name, LHC, are the same as those of the Large Hadron Collider, which was later built at CERN. Their humorous songs are freely available on their website.

Here’s that picture, originally posted as a gif:

Here’s one of their videos from 2000, this one about (and at) the Large Hadron Collider.

1994 – Rwandan genocide: The Rwandan Patriotic Front takes control of Gisenyi and north western Rwanda, forcing the interim government into Zaire and ending the genocide.

At least half a million Tutsis died in this massacre. This photo from Wikipedia is labeled, “Over 5,000 people seeking refuge in Ntarama church were killed by grenade, machete, rifle, or burnt alive.”

Da Nooz:

*A Texas man who was part of the mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6 may be facing a very long time in jail. And I can’t feel too bad about it, as what those people did was unconscionable. Now if the guy reforms, maybe he’ll get out early, but he seems to be a bad actor. Unfortunately, “reform” is assessed only at infrequent parole hearings.

Federal prosecutors are seeking a 15-year prison sentence for a Texas man who was convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, calling him a militia group member who took a central role in the pro-Trump mob’s attack, according to a court filing Friday. If a judge accepts the Justice Department’s recommendation, Guy Wesley Reffitt’s prison sentence would be nearly three times the length of the longest sentence among more than 200 defendants who have been sentenced for crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in the nation’s capital. The longest sentence so far is five years and three months for Robert Palmer, a Florida man who pleaded guilty to attacking police officers at the Capitol. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich is scheduled to sentence Reffitt on Aug. 1. The judge isn’t bound by any of the recommendations or the sentencing guidelines calculated by the court’s probation department, which call for a sentence ranging from nine years to 11 years and three months,

*It’s unusual to see an op-ed in one newspaper castigating an op-ed in a rival paper, but that is what we see in the Washington Post’s piece, “The Wall Street Journal’s editorial shame.” The “shame” is an op-ed in the WSJ that called “fanciful” and “unlikely”” the report of a ten-year old girl having to go out of state for an abortion after she was raped and impregnated by an older man. This is part of the WSJ’s continuing opposition to abortion, and they wanted to discredit a story that President Biden related as ammunition against the Dobbs decision.

It turns out the story was true, and the WSJ had to do an about-face, but they did it dishonestly. From the Post:

Suddenly “fanciful” became “confirmed.”

The headline on the Tuesday editorial — “An Abortion Story Too Good to Confirm” — was now factually extinct. Numerous lines in the editorial now stood as evidence of the Journal’s too-quick inclination to dismiss a story cited by President Biden on July 8. Most outrageous was the line where the Journal appeared to ding Biden for … not naming a 10-year-old rape victim! “He said a 10-year-old girl he didn’t identify by name was forced to travel from Ohio to Indiana to have an abortion because Ohio now prohibits abortion after a fetal heartbeat is discovered,” reads the editorial. The solution? The Journal overlaid an editor’s note on top of the errant text: The Wall Street Journal has added an editor's note to its editorial regarding the 10-year-old Ohio rape victim who had to travel to Indiana for an abortion 1/: https://t.co/ZPzaetefBx pic.twitter.com/Am359LEC2B — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) July 13, 2022

This risible half-measure drew its share of criticism on social media. The editorial said one thing; the editor’s note said something quite different. They were doing hand-to-hand combat. The Journal apparently decided that it might be appropriate to address the snafu with some form of the verb “to correct” and published a new editorial on Wednesday evening with the headline, “Correcting the Record on a Rape Case.” Here’s the opening paragraph (the Post’s bold):

It appears President Biden was accurate when he related a story about a 10-year-old Ohio girl who was raped and traveled to Indiana for an abortion. We wondered Tuesday about the case, after no one had confirmed its accuracy or any public report of the crime, though the story had made the media rounds for nearly two weeks. Wondered??? They doubted it—12 times. Read the original WSJ piece. This is one reason that although I subscribe to the WSJ (readers here said the news section was good), I shy away from the op-eds (yes, I was warned. *The Guardian reports that a woman has been sentenced to a horrible form of execution—death by stoning. You don’t really have to guess that the crime was adultery, and the religion behind it: Islam. A woman in Sudan has been sentenced to death by stoning for adultery, the first known case in the country for almost a decade. Maryam Alsyed Tiyrab, 20, was arrested by police in Sudan’s White Nile state last month. Tiyrab says she is appealing against the decision. The majority of stoning sentences, which are predominantly against women, are overturned in the high court. Campaigners worry the sentence is a sign that the military coup in October has emboldened lawmakers to roll back small gains for women’s rights made under the country’s transitional government. The African Center for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS), based in Uganda, said the sentence violated domestic and international law and called for Tiyrab’s “immediate and unconditional release”. Stoning (“rajm” in Arabic) is either a provision of or mandated by sharia law under some schools of Sharia law, and is mentioned multiple times in the hadith. (h/t Ginger K.)

*I’m becoming a big fan of Pamela Paul, a liberal but non-woke op-ed columnist for the NYT. From its title, I thought that her latest, “In the face of fact, the Supreme Court chose faith”, was about the Dobbs decision, but it wasn’t. It was about Joseph Kennedy, the praying high-school football coach. We’ve covered this decision before, and I think Sonia Sotomayor’s dissent was a masterpiece. It even has pictures of the praying!

Paul:

Naming the single worst decision of the Supreme Court’s disgraceful 2021-22 term is a tough call. But the one that best captures the majority’s brazen efforts to inflict its political and religious agenda on the rest of the country may well be Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, which ruled that the coach had a constitutional right to pray on the field. Overturning precedent and in a cynical elision of fact, Justice Neil Gorsuch, writing for a 6-to-3 majority, affirmed Kennedy’s assertion that his proselytizing on government property during a public-school function was “private,” “personal” and “quiet.”

It was nothing of the kind. In easily observable fact, Kennedy’s religious display was public, vocal and coercive, as demonstrated by testimony from football players and other community members and by video and photographs of the coach surrounded by crowds of people on bent knee. According to an amicus brief filed by one of Kennedy’s football players and seven other members of the community on behalf of the school district, participation in Kennedy’s prayers was “expected.” Students were explicitly encouraged by him to ask the other teams’ coaches and players to join in, something Kennedy himself boasted about.

But this court’s right-wing majority is following the dictum of our Trumpian age: Objective truth doesn’t matter. Subjective belief — specifically the beliefs of the court’s religious-right majority — does. The Kennedy decision wasn’t based on the facts but on belief in the face of facts. Moreover, those six justices are determined to foist their beliefs on the rest of the country. In allowing for greater “religious expression,” the court curtailed the liberty of those whose prayers take other forms, Americans who practice non-Christian faiths and people who do not practice religion at all. Kitsap County is home to a variety of religions, including Judaism, Islam, Sikhism, Hinduism and Baha’ism. A coach-led Christian prayer on the playing field is necessarily exclusionary.

*My philosophy of cooking, which is mine, is that you shouldn’t spend more time making dinner than you would eating it—unless you love to cook. That’s why I make simple meals (gussied up with a good wine), and save the fancy grub for restaurants. But the NYT has a pretty damn good list of “19 easy and cheap dinner ideas that everyone will love“. And the first is a variant of what I sometimes make: turkey chili. A pound of ground turkey, two cans of chili beans, some good hot sauce, ketchup, and a big onion for frying to add later, and lo! you have three whole dinners, putting the chili over rice and drinking a good red wine alongside.

There are other good recipes, too: check out the tricked-out instant ramen, the smoky white bean and beef sloppy joes, bean and cheese burritos—and there’s a lot more. (I’d spurn the ones that take too long to make.

*The New York Post reports that a transgender woman, in a New Jersey women’s prison for 30 years for manslaughter, has been transferred because she impregnated two fellow inmates. (The relationships appears to have been consensual.) New Jersey state policy is that you get sent to the prison housing people of the sex with which you identify (h/t Williams), so anybody can go to any sex-segregated prison they want.

Here’s a comment sent to me by one reader. See if his/her take on the article comports with yours::

This is disgusting and unacceptable, and there is so much wrong with this story. I don’t know if this Minor person is actually transgender and is using the woman card for whatever reason, but notice how it appears that it’s more important to use the proper pronouns and not to misgender Minor. The two pregnant inmates were barely mentioned. And if it was really consensual or not, doesn’t matter; it’s all about Minor’s struggles on being misgendered and being called he/him. The disgrace! I get that people in prison are vulnerable, and just because they are there doesn’t mean that they should be stripped off of their human rights and dignity; and I wish there could be a place where actual transgender people can be safe from attacks. But this is too much, this kowtowing to these people when vulnerable, imprisoned women are left to fend for themselves when a self declared “woman” is placed amongst them.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is out to count the stars (their unknown number is “Sagan’s number“).

A: Where are you going? Hili: I’m going to check “Sagan’s number”.

In Polish:

Ja: Gdzie idziesz? Hili: Idę sprawdzić “liczbę Sagana”.

And a picture of baby Kulka:

Reader Divy called my attention to a 6th birthday celebration for Rico, a Brazilian porcupine at the Cincinnati Zoo. She found it “cuteness overload”, and I agree:

From Jean, who says this is me:

From Titania:

This is SO true. I hadn't even heard of pronouns until conservatives kept going on about them ENDLESSLY. 🥱 Btw, my pronouns today are xe/xem/xyr but will shift to ne/nym/nis if the temperature falls below 19°C.#PronounsMatter #RespectMyPronouns #PronounsAreMyLife #Pronouns https://t.co/3XulhsTRVB — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) July 16, 2022

From Luana. This is the first time I’ve seen the data on “personality scores” of different groups that the Harvard admissions office gives (without having met the applicants) to achieve equity. The difference is extraordinarily striking! It’s hard to believe that this is anything other than manipulation. It is the low “personality” scores assigned to Asians that kept their numbers down in the entering class. (See the first document to see what the “personal scores” encompass, which is one’s “personality”). It’s hard to think of this as anything other than dishonest manipulation to achieve equity, unless you want to believe, which I don’t, that Asians have crummy personalities. Harvard won in court, but I doubt that the Supremes will let this pass.

Amicus brief of Asian American Coalition for Education explains how Harvard admissions office manipulates impersonal "Personal rating" to discriminate against Asian American applicants. Contrast with in-person alumni interviewer ratings is striking.https://t.co/YTVA6IHquF pic.twitter.com/DjDzbuXsDx — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) July 15, 2022

Two tweets from Ken. The first one he calls, “Thus Spake Dershowitz”. The Dersh is beefing because he didn’t get invited to a party. Awww. . . poor guy!

Alan Dershowitz says he has lost all his friends after defending Trump: “Recently, there was an event on Martha’s Vineyard of Jewish Democratic leaders. Who is the most jewish, well-known Democrat on Martha’s Vineyard? Me! I didn’t get invited!” pic.twitter.com/sOGSbNaJ7N — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 16, 2022

Ken adds this: “Here’s the email The Dersh says he got from the victim of the beach punch-out incident. Maybe it’s just me, but it sounds a bit contrived”. Ya think? The “sand in the face” thing reminds me of the old Charles Atlas ads in comic books where a nerd gets sand kicked in his face and then bulks up and comes back to thrash the original assailant.

Here’s the email Alan Dershowitz says was sent to him. I can’t. https://t.co/LB4qFsAE48 pic.twitter.com/onFJl0g0as — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 17, 2022

From the Auschwitz Memorial:

18 July 1934 | A Belgian Jewish girl, Betsy Cohen, was born in Antwerp. In September 1942 she was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/FytrvXDYBT — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) July 18, 2022

My new cop acronym is “ACLD”: All Cops Love Ducks. The second tweet from Niko shows three Japanese cops escorting a duck and its offspring through the steets during a festival. Niko adds this: ”

“The Gion Matsuri (matsuri simply means festival) is one of the largest in Japan. Do yourself a favour and google some images about it. “

The image search is here

Minor disturbance at Gion Matsuri. pic.twitter.com/2hjH4v4Vwz — Spoon & Tamago (@Johnny_suputama) July 17, 2022

Speaking of ducks, here’s the first of three tweets from Matthew. Lovely little ones, aren’t they?

Babies! Ruddy ducks, Laguna Niguel CA pic.twitter.com/dtwrQ3mnFk — JZfromCA (@JoanneZ43) July 16, 2022

It’s gonna be hot in Britain this week! Perhaps I should start a GoFundMe to get Matthew an air conditioner:

Current topics of conversation in Britain: 1. How it’s hot

2. How it’s going to be hotter next week That’s it. — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) July 16, 2022

I’ve seen one of these; isn’t it fantastic?

No, it's not chrome, it's a natural wonder of an insect native to Costa Rica.😲 Chrysina limbata is a species of scarab beetle found in Costa Rica and in the tropical rainforests of Mexico and South America pic.twitter.com/TZ0MvyFeNV — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐖𝐞𝐢𝐫𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫s (@FabulousWeird) July 9, 2022