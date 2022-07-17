It’s Sunday, and that means another batch of themed bird photos from John Avise, this time involving a strange feeding strategy. John’s notes and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the pictures by clicking on them. I’ve added two videos at the bottom

Vortex Feeding

Phalaropes are shorebirds with a distinctive foraging mode. When feeding, each bird twirls its body rapidly while swimming on the surface of a body of water, thereby creating a vortex that brings up and concentrates food particles that the birds then eat (the twirling is so rapid that you would think each bird would get very dizzy!). Another kind of “vortex feeding” is displayed by some ducks, who often gather in circular-swimming groups, thereby collectively creating a water vortex that likewise brings up and concentrates edible goodies. Three species of Phalaropes and two duck species that display these vortex-feeding modes are the subject of this week’s post. I took all of these pictures in Southern California.

Wilson’s Phalarope (Phalaropus tricolor):