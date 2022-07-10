Discussion post: 2024 and other things

I’ll be downtown most of the day, although I’ll definitely be avoiding Millennium Park, for the whole area is teeming with tourists here for the Big Food Ripoff, otherwise known as “The Taste of Chicago“. That’s a three-day capitalistic festival in which credulous visitors pay large amounts of money to secure small portions of “classic” Chicago food. Meh. I can go to the places directly and eat much better.
I spent much of yesterday with my oldest friends, who live in Cambridge, MA and who I visit about twice a year and talk to weekly. They are a married couple (I was in their wedding in 1972), and I’ve known the male half since 1967 when we lived on the same dorm hall at William and Mary. The woman half (womb-bearer?) arrived at W&M two years later. I was in their wedding at Bruton Parish Church in colonial Williamsburg. Dressed in an ill-fitting suit borrowed from the groom’s father, and having hair down to my shoulders, I was asked to escort the guests to their places at the proper side of the aisle. The bride, from the South, had invited a lot of proper Southern friends and family, and when a southern guest took a look at me as I offered her my arm, she remarked to a friend, “Do you mean that I have to be walked down the aisle by RASPUTIN?”
We’ve had many adventures since the late Sixties, and that was one of the tamer ones. We talked about those old times, about getting old, and about our mutual friends who were gone. But we swore that if we ever started discussing the condition of our bowels, we’d shoot each other!
But I digress, that’s just a story to introduce a discussion thread. I’ll be gone again most of the day spending time with my friends downtown, and so proffer you the chance to spout off in the comments.
There are many topics you can discuss, and the floor is open, but here are a couple on everybody’s mind: who can the Democrats run for President in 2024, and who will run for the GOP? And who would you like to represent the Democrats, and fear will represent the GOP? (I’m assuming you’re center-Left or Left here, but Republicans are welcome to join in).
My own view is that Biden should not run again. His approval ratings are in the dumpster, his age is showing, he’s incapable making-off-the cuff remarks without a gaffe (this isn’t new), and all his remarks are written down on a piece of paper. His record is mixed; the economy, while not in recession, is squeezing nearly everyone; gas prices are through the roof, and of course the elections are “about the economy, stupid.” Voters won”t care as much about the Ukraine as about their weekly grocery bill, and as for domestic policy, Biden hasn’t particularly done anything about immigration (that was Kamala Harris’s job), while the Build Back Better plan didn’t get off the ground. (Granted, that’s the fault of two “Democrats”, but Biden takes the ultimate responsibility for getting stuff through Congress. Further, even my friends, who are more woke than I, agree that Biden has gone too far towards “progressive” Leftism—in a way that will hurt Democrats. Believe me, Republicans will do everything they can to capitalize on every bit of Wokeism they can find in the Left, including the email recently sent out by Oregon health officials postponing a meeting because “urgency is a white supremacy value”. When Biden was elected, I was relieved that he wasn’t a Woke Democrat, but he’s turned out plenty malleable to Wokeism, including his administration’s proposed and damaging revisions of Title IX.
Biden, then, is a no go for me, though I’d certainly vote for him as President over any Republican opponent. Although next in the traditional manner of succession, Kamala Harris won’t run, or, if she does, she’ll be buried. She simply hasn’t shown that she has the stuff to run the country, having failed at the one big task assigned her.
Who, then, do the Democrats have as a viable candidate for President? Weigh in below. As for me, I’d like to see Cory Booker run. He’s got the experience, the smarts, the rhetoric, and he’s also black, which will help pull minority voters back to the Democratic party. If not him, Pete Buttigieg, though he’s a second choice. But Mayor Pete is also really smart, rhetorically skillful, quick on his feet, and has done a good job in a difficult position: Secretary of Transportation. When he’s asked a question by reporters, he answers with refreshing honesty.
Both Buttigieg and Booker are on the right Ii.e, Left) side of issues I like, and neither is a “progressive” of the “Squad” stripe. Of course if both houses of Congress turn Republican this fall, and stay that way, we’re screwed seven ways from Sunday.
So those are the Dems I’d like to see run, though there may be dark horses out there, and if you know of any, name them.
I’ve been thinking that the GOP has only two viable candidates at this time: Ron DeSantis and, of course, The Donald. I cannot believe that Americans would elect Trump again, and yet I think that his candidacy is the most likely outcome—if he’s not indicted. (I hope he will be, which will both knock him out and perhaps put him in a uniform that matches his hair.) DeSantis will run, I believe, if Trump doesn’t: right now DeSantis has a national profile and seems hungry for bigger things. Ideally, Liz Cheney would be the Republican candidate, but she doesn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell given her (admirable) behavior on the January 6 committee and Trump’s hatred of her. And remember, she’s still a Republican with a Republican view on many issues. I’ve heard some people say she should run as a Democrat, but even if she were elected as such it would be a disaster.
So, who do you think will run, and who do you want to run? Who would you vote for gladly, and who while holding your nose. I’m off and will see you anon.
California Governor Gavin Newsom?
Thanks for the reminder that The Taste is this weekend, I was almost thinking of taking LSD through Grant Park, will now avoid! There are a couple Governors who could run for president, one R, one D, that I can think of who are neither Trumpist, or Wokester. Jared Polis and Glenn Youngkin. A race like that is probably too much to hope for!
As for me, I’ll vote for any Democrat. I hope Democrats manage to maintain unity because the country can’t afford anything but the destruction of MAGA Republicans.
Will Liz run? Maybe. I would never vote for her despite the respect she’s earned since Jan 6, 2020.
My biggest nightmare scenario is that Trump runs and wins the Republican nomination, while Biden runs for the Democrats with such low approval that Trump actually does have a chance at winning. I’m terribly afraid that this scenario is more likely than I would like to imagine.
And just a question out of pure ignorance: If Trump is indicted but not yet convicted, does that really mean he can’t run?
Among Democrats that have run recently, I would prefer Elizabeth Warren.
Trump can still run, even if indicted. Hell, he can still run even if indicted, convicted, and imprisoned. Labor leader Eugene V. Debs ran as a candidate while a convict at the federal penitentiary in Atlanta GA in the1920 US presidential election.
It’s not like an indictment will cause Trump to bow out gracefully. (Graceful ain’t in the Trump repertoire.) If anything, it will make him more likely to run, since he’ll see it as giving him a platform to battle the charges publicly (especially given that he’s lost his Twitter account, apparently for good). That’s why I’m looking for Trump to announce a 2024 run early, perhaps before this fall’s midterms, and maybe even any day now. (He may also see it as a preemptive chance to chase off some of his wannabe GOP opponents, who are all still scared shitless of Trump’s dead-ender base.)
Mayor Pete
On the Democratic side, we need VIGOR! Biden is too old and is getting shaky on his feet and in his speech (and even more gaff-prone than before). Harris doesn’t seem vigorous either. She has done nothing with the opportunities that have been presented to her. The VP must remain in the President’s shadow, so that puts her in a bad spot, but she has done nothing to indicate that she can do anything on her own.
I’m a Cory Booker fan. He’s vigorous, smart, and very personable—easy to like. Buttigieg is next for me as well. He’s done a good job as Transportation Secretary and he’s been far more visible than Harris. After those two, there’s what’s left of the list of 2020 candidates, including Bernie Sanders (too old), Amy Klobuchar (a possibility but needs to set herself apart from the others in some way), and Elizabeth Warren (kind of mean-spirited if you asked me and too anti-business). Gavin Newsom is young and vigorous, but he’s from that evil State of California.
On the Republican side, we desperately need Trump to go away. Or, if not, to lose in the general election. If Trump goes away and doesn’t run, there are other Trumpers that can take his place (and possibly win, unfortunately), but there are also some moderates who I might be able to stomach if they win (but would never vote for).
It’ll be interesting.
Liz Cheney has done an admirable and gutsy job as co-chair of the J6 subcommittee, and she well-deserved the Profile-in-Courage award given her by the JFK Library Foundation. But there’s nothing anybody can say that’s going to make Democrats forget who her daddy is — any more than there was anything Jules could say to Jimmy in Pulp Fiction to make him forget that he loves his wife.
I’ve always thought old Uncle Joe should be a one-termer, although it would’ve made no sense for him to have announced it from the jump and immediately to have taken on lame-duck status. I think the Dems should throw the race open after the midterms. I like Cory, and I like Pete, and I like MN Sen. Amy Klobuchar and some others, too. Let all the contenders throw their hats in the ring and battle it out in the primaries and on the debate stage for the opportunity to take on whomever the GOP coughs up, be it the Big Sore Loser who got his ass handed to him in last two popular votes by a combined 10 million ballots or someone else.
I also like Colorado Senator Michael Bennet.
There are a number of arguments against, but as a discussion starter: Eric Adams, mayor of NYC. Maureen Dowd conveniently provides a profile in today’s NYT.
GCM
As the token libertarian here, I won’t be voting for either major party. Unfortunately, the Libertarian Party has taken a turn to the alt-right, so I won’t be voting for them, either.
That being said, a repeat of Trump v Biden would be a disaster. Hopefully Trump will be behind bars before the next presidential election. While I wouldn’t vote for her, Liz Cheney is the closest thing to a states(wo)man in either major party. Cheney v someone principled and not woke would at least raise the tenor of political discourse in the country. It’s unfortunate that even that is too much to hope for.