Today is Sunday, which means we get another themed selection of birds from John Avise. His commentary and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Blackbirds Versus black birds

In ornithological circles, Blackbirds in the New World are members ofthe taxonomic family Icteridae (icterids, for short). Most of these Blackbirds (upper-case B) have predominantly black plumages, often adorned with confined patches of color. But things can get confusing because some New World Blackbirds are predominantly bright orange or yellow, for example. Thus, not all Blackbirds are black birds.

To further complicate matters for neophyte birders, not all black birds (lower-case b) in the New World are Blackbirds (icterids). This week’s post illustrates the distinction between New World Blackbirds and New World black birds. The take-home message is that a Blackbird is not necessarily a black bird, and vice versa. All of my photographs were taken in North America. [And things can get even more complicated when we speak of Old World Blackbirds and Old World black birds, many of which are essentially unrelated to the New World icterids (but that’s a topic for another day).]

Brewer’s Blackbird, Euphagus cyanocephalus (an icterid):