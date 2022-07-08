Today’s photos come from Bernie Grossman of Florida. His captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them. We don’t have the Latin binomials today (remember to put them in your submissions), but you can easily look them up.

The White-crowned Pigeon is a very localized breeder in the Lower Keys. This bird perched on a wire outside our motel room in Key West. Large numbers of Brown Noddy use the area around Fort Jefferson as a nesting ground. A few Black Noddy occur, although we didn’t see any. A few migrating birds were seen on the island, too.

Brown Noddy, Dry Tortugas National Park:

We took a two hour boat tour off Everglades City through some of the 10,000 Islands. The Black Skimmers and Sanderlings were on an exposed sandbar. Our guide was also able to show us a few endangered Sawfish. Black Skimmers and Sanderlings, 10,000 Islands, western Everglades:

The Audubon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary is located northeast of Naples, FL, and it preserves a beautiful virgin Bald Cypress woodland. Some of the trees are over 500 years old. The Sanctuary has a 2.4-mile boardwalk through the forest. Although it was dry season, we were able to see lots of flowers and birds. The wading bird photos were taken at the two remaining wet areas along the boardwalk. Red-shouldered Hawk Pair. Audubon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary:

Barred Owl, Audubon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary:

Red-shouldered Hawk Audubon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Limpkin, Audubon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary:

Adult Little Blue Heron, Audubon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Great Egret,, Audubon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary:

American Bittern, Audubon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary:

Great Egret, Audubon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary:

Immature Little Blue Heron, Audubon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary: