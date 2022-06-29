Today’s Jesus and Mo cartoon, called “hymn,” has a caption: “All together now.” Except that it’s not all together. It’s inclusive but exclusive.
Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ inclusivity
June 29, 2022 • 9:00 am
