Why keep a landline?

I’m in a conundrum that many share: I have a cellphone and an AT&T landline (at home), as well as a work phone. I never get calls on my landline and I use it only when I’m calling my cellphone because I’ve misplaced it in my flat and need to find it by making it ring. But I can do that on Skype, too, for you can use Skype as a telephone, buying ten bucks’ worth of calls, which will last for months (overseas calls by phone using Skype can be as low as 2¢ per minute, and of course video calls are free).
So why do I keep a landline. Laziness, I suppose, but also I have the fantasy that one day I won’t have my cellphone and need to call 911, which you can’t do on Skype. In that case I’d use the regular phone. But I always have my cellphone, so that is an improbable event.
I pay about $45/month to keep the damn landline (I also have AT&T wireless), but while I use the wireless, I never use the landline. Give me one reason why I should keep it!
It’s strange, as I usually have no trouble getting rid of stuff I never use, but this is an exception.
I just found an article from 2020 (I knew I would) called “8 reasons you should consider keeping your landline“. It turns out that it’s somewhat of a geezer thing: 60% of adults over 45 have a landline, and I bet that many fewer under 30 would have one.
The reasons given:
1.) “It’s a connection to your past.” I don’t give a hoot about that.
2.) “The sound quality is better.” It’s fine on my cellphone.
3.) “It costs almost nothing.” Not for me, as I don’t have a phone bundled with cable.
4.) “You need it for medical devices or security systems.” I don’t use these things, and anyway I suspect these will now be compatible with cellphones.
5.) “You send and receive faxes”. Nope. I would get them at work, but who faxes any more? People can send documents as pdf files.
6.) “You need your phone to work when you lose power” Both cellphones and Skype on my computer work fine, and I keep both devices charged.
7.) “You really just don’t see the need for a smartphone.” Seriously? Smartphones have greatly improved my life and my ability to get work done. Yes, I know we lived without them, but we used to live (or die) without antibiotics.
8.) “You want 911 access tied to your location.” I think that my iPhone 13 is as well, but you can always tell 911 where you are.
None of these reasons are convincing for me. Maybe I’ll ditch the landline.
You? Do you have one? If so, why?
47 thoughts on “Why keep a landline?”
For point 3: It does not even cost that much, they pretty much pay me for it, because my internet is cheaper when bundled with phone than just alone. I can’t imagine how this is good business for the service provider, they are just plain weird.
And the funniest part: I do not have an actual phone, just the service.
We hung on to our landline a few years more than most of our friends, family and neighbors mainly because cell phone signals were sketchy in our home’s immediate location and topography. When service became consistent, we smoothed the transition to dropping the landline by getting the same number on a cell.
I have one because I find cell phones inside are too unreliable for business use. We have two lines in the house with one for my office, and when I am not traveling I forward my cell to the landline.
There are several services or stores where they use a phone number to register you as a repeat customer (for various small but real benefits). Some of these I registered under my landline number.
I have been thinking of this as a reason to retain the landline. Only recently did it dawn on me that they don’t actually call or otherwise actually use the number, so I could close my landline service but not bother to change my customer profile at CVS etc.
When they ask for a phone number, my reply is no thanks.
We still have at least one of those that uses a landline number that was shut down more than a decade ago in a state we left 7 years ago. If they have been calling I haven’t noticed 🙂
Our phone plan was independent of anything else so, when we realized we weren’t using it, we just stopped paying for it. It occasionally comes up when some service provider (doctor, bank) asks if that’s our number. What? No.
Cancel the landline. you are just making a AT&T a bit richer. I only got rid of my landline 3 months ago, and I do not miss it. Wish I’d done it sooner.
We keep our landline primarily as backup during emergencies, when cell towers can go down. During such power outages, cell and internet service can completely disappear. But then, we live in CA, where the next wildfire or earthquake or mudslide is just a few days away.
I’d love to live in Malibu.
It’s a great place if you have a few million to spare. The most ridiculous thing that I recently noted was short term rental for $250,000 per month!
Re the subject at hand – we are older than our host, and we ditched our land line long ago.
Three young kids who don’t have phones and don’t necessarily know how to use mine!
If my 10yo is home alone, however briefly, he has no way to call for help in an emergency. Or if I or my wife have an emergency and are unconscious, and one of the younger children needs to call for help, etc. Right now, it’s pretty much “run across the street and ask for help.”
I think we could probably get around this with a VoIP phone, but I’ve had a difficult time finding cheap, simple, just-the-dial-pad-buttons, consumer-oriented models analogous to the rudimentary ones of old.
My husband and I are geezers and we got rid of our landline years ago. Never miss it. He worked as a consultant and did not want to get rid of the landline as long as he had that business. Even that was probably not necessary, but the idea of eliminating the landline was still new back then. Maybe make a list of 8 things you can do with $540.
We got rid of the landline 5 years ago when we sold the large house up north and about a year later down south. 911 works ok from the cell phone and my Apple Watch will call emergency and others if activated by me or automatically by a fall. I did put a lock box on the front doors and emergency services (and relatives & friends) has the code. I rarely have problems using a cell phone.
Until a couple of months ago, we had a landline. We needed it for two reasons. First, cell phone service wasn’t great where we lived. Second, we lived in a gated community with an old gate system. The old system responded to the landline reliably, but not the cell phone. So, we couldn’t always let visitors through the gate and sometimes had to drive the 1.5 miles to the gate to let them in. It is true, in our case, that call fidelity was much better on the landline than on the cell phone. But all that has changed.
We moved. Our cell service is great, and we longer have a remote gate to deal with (also great). So far, we don’t have a landline. Why might we need one? Two reasons. The first is that 911 service is pegged to my home on the landline. But with the landline, 911 service is *only* good when I’m at home. In contrast, the cell phone is always with me, making 911 service more practical on the cell phone—even if it’s not pegged to my location perfectly. The second reason to have a landline is that I have a really cool Ericofon from the 1970’s. You can see what they look like here: https://ericofon.com/catalog/ericofons/ncne.htm, and you can read all about them by noodling around that web site. If truth be told, being able to use my Ericofon is the best reason I still have for getting a landline. I’ve resisted the temptation so far.
I keep my bundled landline in order to have a phone number to give out when I don’t want to give out a number. The pharmacy, for example, really wants to stay in touch with me. I won’t give them my real phone number.
The ringer on the landline phone is turned off. I check and delete the messages on that line every couple of weeks…or months.
Older landlines supply the power to the phone if you have a basic type of phone. This is 48V DC supplied by big banks of batteries in the telephone exchange (central office) so even if your entire town has a power cut your phone still works. However, in the UK at least these are being phased out. Also, when there’s some kind of emergency like a bomb or air crash in your area then everyone uses their cellphone at the same time and this overloads the cellphone antennas in that area and nobody can make or receive calls.
Since those scenarios are very unlikely you might consider them not worth the $45 per month.
There are some services that only run (or ran) over Plain Old Telephone Service (POTS). A friend’s home alarm had to run through POTS. The alarm company recently updated their service to enable alarms over internet protocol (OIP) and they shifted in the last month or two.
Ditch it. Since you wouldn’t use it regularly, there’s a good chance it wouldn’t work when needed in an emergency anyway. If you use a portable phone, its battery may have died. Also, even the regular phone line has to be checked once in a while for a dial tone. We kept our landline going in the cellphone era for years and quite often found that the dial tone had gone away and had to call our provider to get it fixed. Of course, you could establish a regimen in which you check all this regularly but who has the time for that? Ditch it.
I have one (it’s tied to my internet service). Initially, my thought was for safety. Cell service is spotty at best out in the forest where I live and kiddo only got a cell phone last year. Google can’t find my house so for emergency services the landline is supposedly better.
I’m 71 and I haven’t had a landline for many, many years. I’ve never missed it – not once.
We keep a landline because in our area cell reception is spotty at best. I abhor having to walk halfway across the house in order to make a phone call from my cell. Landline gives me crystal clear communication at my fingertips. it’s not perfect in every way, of course. Sometimes our landline service goes down….but not as often as our electricity goes down. We have considered ditching the landline…..it is expensive and many of our friends have gone that route….but in the end still have it. Sounds like you do not have the same issues we have, so there is prob no reason to keep yours.
I have reached the advanced age at which things as small as a cellphone tend to disappear. So, I keep
my cellphone in the car for use while I am on the run, but only rarely take the chance of carrying it around with me. At home, I have a landline with a base phone and handset extension phones in my bedroom, the living room, and one in my basement study/office. The base phone has four virtues:
(1) it doesn’t migrate anywhere, and can thus never be misplaced; the handsets are used where they
are, pretty much, and thus they cannot be misplaced either; (2) the base phone’s sound quality is better than that of the handsets or a cellphone; (3) it has a caller ID system both visible on a screen, and audible from a distance in a charmingly garbled voice announcements; (4) it’s memory includes my stored directory of telephone numbers of family, friends, and services I have occasion to call—and which I am too lazy now to reprogram on any new device.
I agree…alll good reasons to keep a land line. As an old geezer I use my cell phone only when I go out of the house. otherwise it is turned off and in my purse or on my desk. Technology today needs to be backed up and duplicated. Too many chances for error, accidents, etc. It is like insurance. Anyone who relies solely on a cell phone is gullible and trusting, in an age where these are taken advantage of all the time. (Getting calls from people calling on cell phones is infuriating….the sound is poor,
distant, garbled, and people speak bad English).
Sub
Live in a condo with my wife and son. All of us have cellphones. Front buzzer rings a number to let people in. Can’t give one of cellphones as that person can be anywhere. So housephone. Anybody who is home can answer it. No one home … who cares?
I see just the opposite reason. I live in 2 HOA communities. When someone comes to the gate, I can get either a text message and/or a cell phone call and/or an email and/or an app notification that I can respond even if 1400 miles away. Doors can be remotely locked or unlocked.
I am 79 and my wife 76. We have had the same landline for 33 years. We use it all the time. i find myself making more cellphone calls lately, but my wife does not feel comfortable with her Jitterbug flip cellphone. She uses it only when she is out of the house, which is seldom.
We shut our landline down many years ago – more than ten, and have not missed it – so more than $5000 at your monthly rate! Ironically we now have a number, because it was cheaper to bundle internet cable and a landline than to just have the two services we wanted. So while I now have a home landline number, I don’t know what it is (presumably that could be rectified) and there is no phone plugged into it. Can”t say we’ve ever missed it – the only real use it had was to provide an additional bill every month.
International calls are now very cheap on cell phones, which was once an issue. I think we spat 4c/min to most European countries, and of course FaceTime or whatever is free (or at least covered in other things we already pay for).
We keep a landline and we are older. Cell service was sporadic for a many days after an EF4 hit the nearby city. Unusual circumstances but cell towers have been taken out by lesser winds here for several hours. Likely more of a problem where we are than in other areas.
You can give your landline number for legitimate calls you have no need to answer (“Your RX is ready”, “The repair guy you’re expecting will be there in 20 minutes”, “Remember your appointment is tomorrow at 3 p.m.”) while screening scam FBI/IRS calls, political polls, offers of roof repair, requests for donations to real and/or fake causes etc. If an important call comes to that line for some reason, the caller will leave a message and you will call back.
Everyone should see if they have Smart911 in their area. Free where available and automatically gives GPS location to emergency services when you call.
I have a landline because I live in the boonies and my cell phone has terrible connectivity. It’s a digital line, bundled with my xfinity internet and it’s “free”…meaning I don’t pay any extra above the monthly cost of my internet service. If the internet goes out, so does the landline, but that’s a rare occurrence.
If I was in your situation, I’d probably ditch the landline.
On 9/11, my son lived and worked in DC. Next to the Pentagon. His sisters and I could not reach his cell: cell phones were the first thing to stop working after the attacks. Since then, I’ve always advocated for keeping landlines. My Andrew gave up on that long ago, though. Now I’m in northern Vermont and cell phone service is spotty. We lose power all the time so I would have no phone because without power, there is no wifi and cell service only occurs in certain places outside of the house. My router has a phone input and I have an old rotary phone for power outages. I don’t need a landline account. I’ve never used it, though, preferring to sit in the cold and dark instead of using the phone. And if the weather or a national emergency got really serious, the town has a list of all those who are old (me) and disabled (me) and they send folks out to check on us. Since you have lots of neighbors close by, I think you’ll be fine without a landline.
It’s interesting to hear various closely-held opinions on this important issue. I’m like Jerry and not entirely sure why I keep paying for a land line. Mostly, it’s so that I can occasionally use the vintage ATT colored (yellow, turquoise) phones mounted on the walls of my house built in the 1950’s. Very retro.
Where do the text messages come out on those yellow phones? 🙂
our business is tied to the landline number for 40 years; cannot get the same number on a cell phone. but thinking about getting rid of the land line too. damned expensive.
You’ll need it if you’re placed on house arrest and have to wear an ankle monitor? 🙂
For that 45$ you could virtually adopt a small dog or a cat in a sanctuary.
Chuck it and don’t look back. Especially as someone who frets over the price of toothpaste, you are wasting your money.
My landline is bundled with my ISP so I don’t pay any more for it, and on the whole my ISP remains competitive (I also get various sports and other channels cheap). Plus some of my old buddies haven’t got round to writing down my mobile number. Apart from that, I might as well get rid of the physical handset. Most of the calls we get are from spammers anyway.
Dropped my land line years ago although I lose cell phone service when the t-mobile signal tower goes out, and I lose wifi when the internet provider’s tower goes down, and during a power outage I can lose all communication. But it’s a small town and when that happens we all sit our on our porches and wave at the neighbors driving around to see what’s wrong.
I keep my landline. Mainly because I am not married to my mobile. The land line I hear wherever I am in the house (three receiver sets). I can go days without checking my cell. I never got into the cell phone addiction.
Though I use Whatsapp to call friends and family in Europe.
Plus cell coverage in Canada is relatively expensive.
I have a landline because I can have an extension in every part of my house and can also have a phone for my patio. Eliminates a lot of running and searching.
I’m a bit mystified: if you can’t locate your cellphone you use Skype to find it. How do you use Skype? Via your landline or your cellphone (which isn’t located)? Am I missing something?
We use MagicJack for a shared phone line, much cheaper than ATT. I’m not a fan of phones and prefer everything to go to an answering machine
My wife is a nurse, and wants us to keep the landline for 911 reasons. Also, it has a separate power supply. If the power goes out over a wide area, your cell phone or computer phone may not work. Basically, for us, it is a backup just in case.