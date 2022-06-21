Violating the First Amendment, the Supreme Court rules that taxpayer money can be used to send kids to religious schools

Further eroding the wall between church and state, the Supreme Court ruled today by a margin of 6-3 (get used to that vote!) that the state of Maine MUST allow taxpayer-funded vouchers for students who want to go to religious schools. This means that we, the taxpayers, must surrender some of our hard-earned dosh to subsidize religious instruction. This has violated all precedent, as the articles below explain.
You can read the decision here.
Judge Roberts, who voted with the conservative majority, called the “no-religious-vouchers” law of Maine “discrimination against religion.” I can see that argument (though I disagree with it), except that the private or public schools normally funded with such vouchers do not push a religious point of view. In fact, if I had my way there would be no vouchers at all, so Roberts’s argument wouldn’t apply. You either send your kids to public schools, homeschool them, or, if you can afford it, PAY for private schools, religious or not. If you think the public schools aren’t good enough for your kid, or are too secular, pay for them to go to “better” schools. If I’m going to pay for improved education, I want it to be through higher taxes to improve PUBLIC schools.
The Supreme Court said Tuesday that Maine cannot exclude religious schools from a tuition assistance program that allows parents to use vouchers to send their children to public or private schools.
The 6-3 ruling is the latest move by the conservative court to expand religious liberty rights and bring more religion into public life, a trend bolstered by the addition of three of former President Donald Trump’s nominees.
“Maine’s ‘nonsectarian’ requirement for its otherwise generally available tuition assistance payments violates the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority. “Regardless of how the benefit and restriction are described, the program operates to identify and exclude otherwise eligible schools on the basis of their religious exercise.”
Roberts was joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. The three liberal justices dissented.
It is a loss for critics who say the decision will amount to a further erosion of the separation between church and state. Although only one other state, Vermont, has a similar program, the court’s ruling could inspire other states to pass similar programs.
Writing a dissent joined by Justice Elena Kagan and in part by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Justice Stephen Breyer said the court had “never previously held what the Court holds today, namely, that a State must (not may) use state funds to pay for religious education as part of a tuition program designed to ensure the provision of free statewide public school education.”
The Freedom from Religion Foundation also has a new piece analyzing the decision, which you can read by clicking below:
From the FFRF analysis:
The court has gone contrary to the country’s foundational constitutional principles in striking down Maine’s “no aid” law, a provision meant to ensure that no citizen is forced to fund religious indoctrination at private religious schools, or any religious education that conflicts with their personal beliefs. The Supreme Court’s judicial activism and faulty reasoning will undoubtedly lead to many additional violations and litigation in other states as Christian nationalists seek to fund private Christian education with taxpayer money.
The plaintiffs want to use state money in this instance to send their children to Christian schools that provide religious instruction. One of the schools in question, Bangor Christian School, has a mission of instilling a biblical worldview that is “completely intertwined” with the curriculum and identifies the bible as its “final authority in all matters.” The First U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded in its judgment two years ago that the “nonsectarian” requirement in Maine’s tuition assistance program did not exclude religious schools based on their religious status, but rather protected the state’s interest in only supporting nonreligious education.
You citizens of Maine: if you accept evolution, you’re probably giving money to parents to have their kids taught creationism.
However, the majority opinion, written by Justice John Roberts, asserts that Maine’s law impermissibly infringes on the rights of religious schools: “A State’s antiestablishment interest does not justify enactments that exclude some members of the community from an otherwise generally available public benefit because of their religious exercise.” Roberts added, “A state need not subsidize private education. But once a state decides to do so, it cannot disqualify some private schools solely because they are religious.”
This claim misconstrues the real religious freedom at stake in the case, which is the right of every taxpayer to be free from funding religious indoctrination, and the right of every student in Maine to an education free from religiously motivated discrimination. Shockingly, the Supreme Court’s opinion explicitly acknowledges that private religious schools are very different from the public school education that Maine’s program is intended to offer. Roberts notes, “private schools are different by definition because they do not have to accept all students. Public schools generally do,” and moreover, “the curriculum taught at participating private schools need not even resemble that taught in the Maine public schools.”
And look at this!
The two religious schools acting as plaintiffs in the case “candidly admit that they discriminate against homosexuals, individuals who are transgender and non-Christians,” according to Maine’s brief to the Supreme Court. But rather than observing that these differences warrant Maine’s decision to limit its funding to schools that do not indoctrinate students, the court reasons that giving money to any private school means the state must fund religious education as well.
And from Sotomayor’s strong dissent:
In a blistering dissent, Sotomayor writes: “What a difference five years makes. In 2017, I feared that the Court was ‘lead[ing] us . . . to a place where separation of church and state is a constitutional slogan, not a constitutional commitment.’ Today, the Court leads us to a place where separation of church and state becomes a constitutional violation. If a State cannot offer subsidies to its citizens without being required to fund religious exercise, any State that values its historic antiestablishment interests more than this Court does will have to curtail the support it offers to its citizens. With growing concern for where this Court will lead us next, I respectfully dissent.”
I don’t think we should have to subsidize private education when we have public schools, but I object even more when that private education is religious, as forcing taxpayers to subsidize learning about Moses or Jesus or Allah is forcing the government to fund religion. And that’s a violation of the First Amendment.
Get used to a 6-3 vote (Breyer will be replace by the liberal Ketanji Brown Jackson). It is the vote that will be used to tear down the wall between church and state.
“Judge Roberts, stop tearing down that wall!”
The only hope I can see is that where this practice is allowed, Muslims will set up schools teaching strict Sharia laws, the Satanic Temple will establish a school, etc., etc. Then let’s see what the Xian legislatures and judges think.
They haven’t already? They’ve been a reality in Britain for … well over a decade, maybe two.
Don’t the various states have the option of contractually specifying, possibly on each and every “voucher”, that the school cashing it has effectively become an arm of the government, and therefore must adhere to the First Amendment, backed up with no-notice inspection and failing schools being disbarred from receiving the vouchers until they have passed an inspection?
I bet that applying such evidence-centric thinking won’t fly. ‘Murca ; god ; QED.
> They haven’t already?
They have. It leads to discussions in the US where people claim that Islam is not a religion and not protected by the First Amendment. Watching people worm their way around the question is depressing.
Parents have a right to send their children to the school of their choice. If public assistance is given, it should not be withheld merely because the school is religious. THAT would be religious discrimination. The religious do have rights under the First Amendment, too. I say that as an atheist.
I’m not sure where you get the idea that “parents have a right to send their children to the school of their choice”. If you mean to add “if they can afford it”, then fine. But they don’t have the right to send their kids to, say, a school for the very gifted if the kid isn’t gifted.
I don’t agree with your “right”, which is not a right but an opinion. And I don’t believe that the government should force me to pay for some other person’s indoctrination.
Taxpayers have a right not to be compelled to fund other people’s religions.
Exactly. The State is forcing its citizens to financially support a religious institution. That amounts to an endorsement of religion, which is explicitly forbidden by the 1st Amendment.
The Supreme Court is usurping funds to teach fairy tales. They have the right to practice their religion, but I shouldn’t have to help pay for it. Gets complicated by woke ideology being taught as this is kind of a religion too. Frankly, none of these trends are good for anything.
“Gets complicated by woke ideology being taught as this is kind of a religion too.”
Good point. The right often fires back that public schools are just another form of indoctrination. This was a baseless charge until recently, where in at least some schools the Right can now cite examples of woke indoctrination that are every bit as nutty as the religious forms.
Under any reasonable view of the separation of church and state, public funds should not be able to be used to proselytize religion.
Can anyone name a religious school that had a shooting?
I can’t. Yes, I am suggesting that zeal over the 2nd amendment includes simply sending kids to religious schools which are not targets of shootings.
I am trying to understand your comment. Are you saying that one reason parents want to send their kids to religious schools is that such schools are perceived to be safer from school shootings?
That’s the question.
Of course, one would have to trawl the shootings records to tally the evidence – and of course get the number of students per school – the whole N thing.
But the shootings in the headlines? Public schools AFAIK.
So named: https://www.pennlive.com/crime/2021/10/tragedy-at-west-nickel-mines-amish-school-15-years-ago-girls-were-shot-execution-style.html
I’d also recommend this book, also serving as a follow-up to our “love your enemies” discussion here on WEIT yesterday: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/1163885.Amish_Grace
The question is of likelihood – how many more shootings are in public K-12 schools compared to religious. If there are more, that would be important to know when it comes to guns and the reasons parents take kids out of public school.
I answered your first question by naming a religious school. To address your second, a quick and dirty Google search brought this from the libertarian Cato Institute. It seems that likelihood you refer to is due mostly to the fact that there are way more public schools than private and way, way more kids in public schools than private. https://www.cato.org/blog/are-shootings-more-likely-occur-public-schools
SCOTUS’s six-member conservative majority has been signaling all term long that it intends to take an extraordinarily expansive, pro-religion view of the First Amendment’s Free Exercise Clause.
Get used to seeing such decisions for the foreseeable future (for those of us of a certain age, for the rest of our lives, or until we outlive 73-year-old Clarence Thomas and 72-year-old Samuel Alito).
Eddie Tabash was warning of exactly this back during Bush Jr’s reign. Probably not the only one, but the only person I was aware of back then that thought this was the most serious threat posed by the RP / conservative Christian alliance. He convinced me back then and now it has come to pass.
Just as SCOTUS redlined the Militia Clause in the Second Amendment, they are in the process of redlining the Establishment Clause in the First.
While I disagree with Prof. Coyne on vouchers, which I think can be used to provide students in poor school districts with better opportunities and encourage competition in academic excellence among schools, this ruling is unconscionable.
“To compel a man to furnish contributions of money for the propagation of opinions which he disbelieves and abhors, is sinful and tyrannical.”
— Thomas Jefferson
Regressive America is not a nice place to live…and this is only the beginning of “religious liberty” running rampant throughout our jurisprudence. SCOTUS will soon be the most hated institution in the land (if it’s not already).
Hooray! HOORAY!! Dark Money® now has yet another way to come out of the darkness and show how beautifully wonderful everything will be with more religiodisy and FREEDUHMB!! HIP HIP!!…. (Need I…\S?)
Taxpayers may now claim the right to sit in the classrooms, examine the religious texts, and make appropriate criticisms and recommendations. If teachers object, remind them who pays their salary.
That would be nice.
The current Court majority believes that their religious convictions are more important than what the Bill of Rights explicitly states. They must know full well that they are sidestepping and rationalizing the 1st Amendment, but think it is for the greater good of the country to impose their Christian beliefs on everyone.
This is what the Religious Right believes, and why they want a Constitutional Convention to rewrite the Constitution. They are quite vocal and explicit that the US is and should be a Christian nation, which if they succeed will get narrowed down to a White Evangelical Baptist nation.
In the service of this goal they are willing to endorse vile and corrupt politicians such as Trump, and to take over the election system.
This is what religion does, it provides justification for any level of corruption and cruelty in order to force everyone into compliance with its dogma.
Time for Maine to end its voucher scheme altogether, rather than accept this nonsense.
“If you think the public schools aren’t good enough for your kid, or are too secular, pay for them to go to “better” schools. If I’m going to pay for improved education, I want it to be through higher taxes to improve PUBLIC schools.”
In the case of religious schools…yes. And before we had kids of school age, I would have agreed with the rest of this. However, there are several issues that make this more complicated:
– Public schools in the US are largely funded by local property taxes
– People of color attend underperforming schools in disproportionate numbers
– School performance is not always tied to school funding (meaning, some schools are substandard despite adequate funding).
The combination of these factors often puts children of color in the horrible position of being forced to attend substandard, and even dangerous, traditional public schools. Their parents cannot afford to send them to private schools. And due to mechanism of public school financing (local property taxes), going to a better school automatically means moving to a much better and more expensive neighborhood, so also not feasible due to financial reasons.
So that leaves trying to improve the existing public school the child is attending, but the problem here is twofold. One, the child needs this to be done immediately, yet such a transformation (if it were even possible) would take at least a few years. And two, some studies have shown that throwing more money at problematic schools does not in of itself solve the problem.
So what is left for the parents of such a child is something like a tuition-free charter school. While charter schools are technically public schools, I know that many people consider them outside of the public school system and that their existence erodes the traditional public school.
I can see that argument, but I can also put myself in the position of a parent, more often than not a person of color, who needs to get their kid out of a crummy public school yesterday, and for which a higher performing charter school is their only option.
What do you mean “argument”?
I asked questions and suggested a possible factor that still is not settled. I didn’t claim anything with certainty.
I haven’t read the Cato Institute’s analysis yet.