Reader’s wildlife photo

It’s a holiday and I want to have a bit of fun today, so we’ll have just a brief edition of the wildlife photos: in fact, just one. But be sure to keep sending them in!

This comes from Claudia Baker, whose narrative is indented. Click on the photo to enlarge it.

This snapping turtle (Chelydra serpentine) made an appearance in my driveway a couple of weeks ago. As I live quite close to a wetlands area, about 30 km southwest of Ottawa, Ontario, I often get turtles in my driveway and yard this time of the year as they are looking for suitable places to lay their eggs. Look at the size of this beast! I was taking out the garbage in the evening when I spotted her. She backed under the car a little in her fright. Those claws!

The moral: check around your car for turtles and other wildlife before driving off!