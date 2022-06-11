Today’s batch is from reader Steve Adams, whose text is indented. Click on the photos to enlarge them. My favorites—wood ducks! Most show the spectacular male, surely one of the most colorful birds in North America.

I was going through my photos from this spring and wanted to share these with you and your readers. I had a hard time picking photos, but I thought that since you love ducks so much, I would start with these. I have been trying for several seasons to get decent photos of Wood Ducks (Aix sponsa) and I finally succeeded this year. I received a tip that there had been sightings at a nature park not far from where I live. I was skeptical since the park is within a suburban area and quite well-trafficked. To my surprise, there were 4 males and 3 females residing in the swampy area. I find them very beautiful and have spent some delightful hours there taking photos and watching them. The local park is called Tinker Nature Park and is located in the town of Henrietta, NY, a suburb south of Rochester.

The next two photos show the female too: