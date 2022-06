I was going through my photos from this spring and wanted to share these with you and your readers. I had a hard time picking photos, but I thought that since you love ducks so much, I would start with these. I have been trying for several seasons to get decent photos of Wood Ducks (Aix sponsa) and I finally succeeded this year. I received a tip that there had been sightings at a nature park not far from where I live. I was skeptical since the park is within a suburban area and quite well-trafficked.