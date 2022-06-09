Don’t forget the January 6 hearings tonight

At last some of the Congressional hearings on the January 6 insurrection will be televised—tonight starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. All the major networks will carry them.
For a quick guide to what you can expect, see this article in the NYT (click below):
An excerpt:
The New York Times will provide live video of the hearing at nytimes.com along with live discussion and analysis from Times reporters. All of the major broadcast networks plan to carry the hearing live, as do the major cable news networks, with the exception of Fox News.
What will the hearing cover?
Committee leaders have indicated that the focus on Thursday will be on presenting a complete timeline of the riot, beginning with the 2020 election and extending through the riot itself and its aftermath.
Democrats involved in the investigation have said the evidence they present will connect the dots between the monthslong campaign that President Donald J. Trump and his allies waged to discredit the outcome of the election and the effort by rioters on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the results.
The hearing is also likely to highlight the involvement of the Proud Boys, the far-right group whose members played a critical role in the storming of the Capitol. The committee said the witnesses at the session would include Nick Quested, a documentary filmmaker who was embedded with the group in the run-up to Jan. 6, and Caroline Edwards, a Capitol Police officer who was injured at the start of the violence.
There will be more hearings to come, with the next announced one on Monday at 10 a.m. They might be boring, but I expect moments of fireworks.
There are supposed to be a lot of blockbusters still to be revealed. I hope they haven’t oversold it. These hearings will also be unlike the Mueller and impeachment ones in that we won’t have the GOP flamethrowers trying to disrupt and distract the proceedings.
Many of the pundits have weighed in on what the committee has to do, and not do, in order to have any chance of swaying voters. Some want it to be a broad referendum on Trump but most urge the committee to focus on the Jan 6th event and activities directly associated with it. The latter seems to make more sense to me. It will be interesting to see whether they are able to pull it off.
The GOP politicians and their mass media servants are attempting to ignore the hearings or dismiss them as being Democrat fever dreams. My theory is that once they start naming names, reading emails, etc. they will be forced to react. Their reactions will tell GOP voters that the insurrection was a big deal and that there’s an ongoing threat to our democracy. My fingers are crossed.
Why is “swaying voters” part of the mandate of a committee of inquiry trying to get to the bottom of wrongdoing that was billed as an existential threat to the republic? So the process really is partisan, like impeachment?
(Asking innocently. For a friend.)
The GOP have shown very little interest in finding the truth and holding the perpetrators accountable. Instead, they have waged a disinformation campaign that attempts to cast the committee’s hearings as a strictly partisan thing. They had a chance to participate but didn’t take it seriously. The hearings are made partisan by the GOP’s actions.
Perhaps you are thinking that I’m prejudging what the hearing is intended to show, rather than letting the evidence presented in the “trial” be the only source of judgement. Of course, we already know a lot about what happened on Jan 6th and what Trump and his cronies attempted to do. They are still at it. Most of the GOP voters have been told by Fox News and their politicians to ignore the hearings. My hope is that the hearings will show the truth and it will penetrate voters’ thoughts.
These hearings are no more or less partisan than impeachment. In a perfect world, all parties would be interested in the truth. We are far away from that perfect world.
Thanks. Sounds pretty partisan to me, regardless of whose fault that is. Honestly my friend was open in principle to being convinced otherwise.
The committee must really be trying to milk the ratings if they’ve waited until now to release information linking Trump to the riot. I hope it’s not a “who shot JR” finale, and we have to wait until September to find out. If the committee had it, they would have released it as soon as they got it. My prediction is lots of speechifying and hand-wringing, and no news.
The Black Knight couldn’t’ve said it better. 🙂
You gonna actually tune in tonight, DrB?
I think that I’ll go with the Lightning at the Rangers, and read about The Show in the a.m. paper
The committee must think they have a good story to tell. They’ve hired:
How much did the Dems care about the small businesses destroyed during the summer of 2020?
In my view those businesses are just as important as the capitol.
After tolerating riots all summer, we are suddenly supposed to get all concerned about this particular riot?
Riots, arson and looting suck. I assume that most people were dismayed and perhaps even horrified over the summer of 2020. I know I was. However, Jan 6 does not appear to have been a random riot. Will the Committee illuminate the who, the how and the why? I don’t know about you, but my curiosity is piqued, to say the least.
I was in high school when the Watergate hearings were taking place, and during free periods, groups of the more politically aware students (and I was one of the ringleaders) commandeered empty classrooms so we could watch the broadcasts. When one of the more authoritarian teachers busted us the principal took our side, saying it was a better education in current events than we could get in his classroom. Eventually, one classroom was set aside as a viewing room where anyone with free time could sit and watch the proceedings.
I think CSPAN is the only network that doesn’t bleep profanity. I have a feeling there’s going to be a lot of profanity, and I want to hear it. I’m recording the hearings, so will watch later.
Someone, somewhere (be it at your ISP, or your upstream news provider, or at one or more of the TLAgencies, or all of the above) will be taking note of who tunes in. It may e illegal, but if you choose who to ask forgiveness from, asking for permission (or even “enabling legislation”) really doesn’t matter.