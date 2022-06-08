Send in your photos, as this feature is looking to become more sporadic.
Today’s photos come from Susan Harrison of UC Davis. Her notes are indented, and you can enlarge the pictures by clicking on them.
Colorful Birds on the Texas Gulf Coast, April 2022
If you haven’t spent your lifetime watching birds in the Eastern US, a good way to start catching up is to visit the Texas Gulf Coast in April, when the Neotropical migrants funnel through on their way north. Last year I visited South Padre Island and its vicinity near the Mexican border. This year I went to High Island and other sites closer to the Louisiana border. Here are some color-saturated highlights from 2022.
Migratory Songbirds
Painted Bunting (Passerina ciris) eating a mulberry (Morus alba)
Who can see too many Painted Buntings??
Indigo Bunting (Passerina cyanea):
Scarlet Tanager (Piranga olivacea):
Summer Tanager (Piranga rubra) also eating a mulberry:
Prothonotary Warbler (Protonotaria citrea):
Prairie Warbler (Setophaga discolor):
Pine Warbler (Setophaga pinus):
Scissor-Tailed Flycatcher (Tyrannus forficatus):
Bobolink (Dolichonyx oryzivorus):
Yellow-Billed Cuckoo (Coccyzus americanus):
Nesting Waders
Roseate Spoonbills (Platalea ajaja). Orange tails – who knew?
Great Egrets (Ardea alba). Green faces in breeding season!
Snowy Egrets (Egretta thula). Pink faces in breeding season!
Wading bird rookery at Smith Oaks Preserve on High Island, where spoonbills and the above egrets nest, along with Cattle Egrets (Bubulcus ibis), Tricolored Herons (Egretta tricolor), Neotropic Cormorants (Nannopterum brasilianum), and a few Wood Storks (Mycteria americana).
4 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Beautiful! Thanks, Susan. It’s fascinating to see so many different species of birds nesting in one spot.
Wow, that seems an interesting place. I enjoyed the birds, and the bokeh.
So many exotic-looking birds right here in the US. Especially the Spoonbills – they are just deliciously weird.
In addition to all those glorious birds, I think I lost a pint of blood to the hoards of mosquitoes on High Island.