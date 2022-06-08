Send in your photos, as this feature is looking to become more sporadic.

Today’s photos come from Susan Harrison of UC Davis. Her notes are indented, and you can enlarge the pictures by clicking on them.

Colorful Birds on the Texas Gulf Coast, April 2022 If you haven’t spent your lifetime watching birds in the Eastern US, a good way to start catching up is to visit the Texas Gulf Coast in April, when the Neotropical migrants funnel through on their way north. Last year I visited South Padre Island and its vicinity near the Mexican border. This year I went to High Island and other sites closer to the Louisiana border. Here are some color-saturated highlights from 2022. Migratory Songbirds Painted Bunting (Passerina ciris) eating a mulberry (Morus alba)

Who can see too many Painted Buntings??

Summer Tanager (Piranga rubra) also eating a mulberry:

Prothonotary Warbler (Protonotaria citrea):

Prairie Warbler (Setophaga discolor):

Scissor-Tailed Flycatcher (Tyrannus forficatus):

Nesting Waders Roseate Spoonbills (Platalea ajaja). Orange tails – who knew?

Great Egrets (Ardea alba). Green faces in breeding season!

Snowy Egrets (Egretta thula). Pink faces in breeding season!