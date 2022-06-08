Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Lady Fatima

I am back home, having showered thoroughly and tossed my muddy clothes into the washing machine. So now it’s Wednesday: Jesus and Mo Day.
Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “w1sh,” came with a note:
This is the story Jesus is reading.
And that’s from the Telegraph & Argus, which may be the West Yorkshire version of the Torygraph. In short, Muslims have been offended:
A protest against a new film claimed to negatively depict deeply loved religious figures has been held in Bradford.
The Lady of Heaven portrays the life story of Lady Fatima, the daughter of Prophet Muhammad, weaved together with the tale of young Iraqi orphan in modern day.
It has now been released nationwide, including places with high Muslim populations such as Blackburn and Manchester, through mainstream cinema chains such as Vue, Cineworld and Showcase.
But some Muslims have expressed feeling hurt and angry over the film, suggesting the plot goes against their understanding of historical events.
It shows Muhammad’s face, though it’s computer generated. And there are other beefs, too:
The Prophet Muhammad’s face is a mixture of computer generated and lighting imagery.
The film said holy personalities were not represented by ‘any one individual’ and were made up of computer-generated images.
Critics say it also looks to liken an ISIS assault on a woman to an inaccurate story of how two of the Prophet’s closet companions were responsible for an assault on his daughter Fatima to the fourth caliph Ali, revered highly by both Shias and Sunnis.
Ergo, there are demonstrations to shut the film down (I wonder how many of these people have seen it?), which are of course legal, but the protestors criticize larger issues of freedom of speech:
Speaking to the crowd through a megaphone, one man said: “We are very offended. We have a right not to be insulted. You talk about freedom of speech but where does your freedom of speech go when it goes to criticising your policies, when it goes to making critical analysis of your version of history.”
He added: “You have no right to tell us our history. We will not let this film go on further.”
Is a fatwa in the offing? At any rate, here are Jesus and Mo discussing it, and Mo isn’t paying attention.
4 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Lady Fatima”
I was struck when reviewing Hitchens’ brilliant exposition on free speech (see below) that he emphasized that it is (my paraphrase) the victims of religion that account for the greatest promulgation of censorship, and for very good reason. As John McWhorter has now made a case for the “woke” as being simply just another victimization by religion, it makes even more sense (…I think…)…
But of course, listen to Hitch, not me :
> “You have no right to tell us our history.”
*sigh* Of course, this is Europe, where Right To Be Forgotten rules are the law of the land. People there do have the right to challenge any record held and shared about themselves. I guess they are also free to invent their own histories.
I wish I could tell you what a nightmare RTBF is for anyone running an international database or website.
(OK, OK. I guess RTBF hasn’t been fully implemented in the UK. A lot of EU policies were left in limbo as Brexit dragged on. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Right_to_be_forgotten )
“We have a right not to be insulted.” No you don’t.
Imagine film makers sitting around: “Why don’t we make a movie about the Islamic prophet?”
“What a good idea! People’ll LOVE it!” – Which universe does this make any sense at all in?
Of course, the assassin’s (crowd sourced) veto on works of art is so obnoxious. I keep track of blasphemy, particularly in Pakistan, and what a disaster it is when we in the west abide by all this violent nonsense.
I notice in a protest about what some BJP (bigot) spokesperson said about Islam and the ensuing crisis in the Islamosphere, no news agency has told us WHAT the BJP spokeswoman actually SAID.
