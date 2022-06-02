Thursday: Hili Dialogue

Good morning on June 2, 2022, a Thursday and National Rocky Road Day (the candy, not the ice cream flavor). Real Rocky Road looks like this: a form of fudge with nuts and marshmallow:
It’s also International Sex Workers Day.
The video below from YouTube: “She’s America’s Highest Paid (Legal) Sex Worker”. She made $1.2 million last year, but half goes to the Chicken Ranch.
From the YouTube notes:
Chicken Ranch in Nevada is one of the few licensed brothels in the country. It is also where Alice Little, the most successful legal sex worker in the United States works.
. . . In a candid interview, Alice talks about how her childhood was free of stigma, her 90-hour work weeks, what she will and won’t do in her job, the fetishes people come to her with, and ultimately, what she loves about her work: the connections she makes with people.
Stuff that happened on June 2 include:
- 455 – Sack of Rome: Vandals enter Rome, and plunder the city for two weeks.
- 1098 – First Crusade: The first Siege of Antioch ends as Crusader forces take the city; the second siege began five days later.
- 1692 – Bridget Bishop is the first person to be tried for witchcraft in Salem, Massachusetts; she was found guilty and later hanged.
- 1896 – Guglielmo Marconi applies for a patent for his wireless telegraph.
Here’s an early transmitter of Marconi (he shared the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1909):
- 1953 – The coronation of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey becomes the first British coronation and one of the first major international events to be televised.
Here’s a nice BBC documentary using the words of Elizabeth:
- 1997 – In Denver, Timothy McVeigh is convicted on 15 counts of murder and conspiracy for his role in the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, in which 168 people died. He was executed four years later.
McVeigh’s last meal before he was put to death by lethal injection was two pints of mint chocolate chip ice cream. The concept of a “last meal” has always puzzled me, but I guess it’s to afford the doomed man a last bit of pleasure.
DA NOOZ:
*In an op-ed, NYT conservative columnist Ross Douthat says he has “The simplest response to school shootings.” No, it’s not more gun restrictions, nor is it arming teachers and turning schools into fortresses. Surprise! It’s. . . not selling guns to people who turn out to kill other people. That’s nothing new: it’s Mitch “666” McConnell’s and other Republican’s go-to suggestions. Detect the shooters and don’t sell them guns!
Give me policies, the simpler the better, that would stand between some meaningful percentage of mass shooters and their arsenals.
We have a decent sense of what those policies might be. The people drawn to this kind of terrorism are overwhelmingly of a type — young, troubled, socially awkward men. They are not necessarily gun experts, prepared to retrofit any weapon they acquire for maximal lethality, nor are they necessarily experts at navigating black markets to acquire weapons they can’t get legally. And they often expose their instability and intentions in advance.
Yes, some will overcome all obstacles or strike without warning. But many others, including those like the Uvalde shooter, seem potentially deterrable at the point of weapons acquisition. As the University of Alabama criminologist Adam Lankford put it, in a recent interview with The Dispatch, “If you make buying a firearm more difficult for people who find it difficult to do anything socially, that makes a difference.”
Those difference-making difficulties could be imposed via restrictions that target age and weapon type at once. Or they could be imposed through laws encouraging pre-emptive action by parties who might see the threat coming in advance.
So I would like to see experiments with age-based impediments rather than full restrictions — allowing would-be gun purchasers 25 and under the same rights of ownership as 40- or 60-year-olds, but with more substantial screenings before a purchase. Not just a criminal-background check, in other words, but some kind of basic social or psychological screening, combining a mental-health check, a social-media audit and testimonials from two competent adults — all subject to the same appeals process as a well-designed red-flag law.
Well, yes, we should tighten background checks, which include vetting people with a history of mental illness, and not sell AR-15s to those under 21, and giving people psychological tests, but is this really going to be a Big Fix? Remember, most deaths by guns are not by mass shootings, but by individual homicides and suicides. Are those people going to stand out in a psychological test (it’ll be too much trouble to implement that, anyway) ? Douthat’s solution is better than nothing, but given the nature of gun violence, it appears to be targeted towards a minority of those who kill or hurt others. I still think we need to pry the guns out of the hands of Americans who love them. No tests needed!
*The jury hearing the joint defamation suits of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has found BOTH OF THEM liable. The net result is that Depp got more money—$13 million dollars of it:
Weighing the claims, a jury found that both of the exes defamed each other.
The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million dollars in punitive damages. The jury awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages and no money for punitive damages. Depp sought $50 million in damages and Heard sought $100 million. Punitive damages in the state of Virginia are capped at $350,000, so the judge reduced the punitive damages award to that amount.
Heard kept her eyes down as the verdict was read. Depp was not present in court.
Heard said in a statement she is “heartbroken” over the verdict.
And that, ladies and gentlement, brothers and sisters, comrades and friends is that. Except for a completely useless NYT op-ed by Jessica Bennett, “Nobody wins in the Depp-Heard Verdict.”
*WaPo national affairs columnist David von Drehle has a heterodox opinion just expressed in his piece, “Think the West can coax an end to the war in Ukraine? You’re wrong.” In other words, sanctions aren’t going to work. Only Putin, and Putin alone, can end the war.
Now, only he can stop this horror. Weirdly, though, leaders and thinkers of various political stripes seem to think that the United States and its allies have the power to bring the carnage to an end. From Henry A. Kissinger on the right to Katrina vanden Heuvel (a Post columnist) on the left to Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) in cloud-cuckooland, these voices have complained in recent days that Ukrainian resistance, supported by the allies, somehow stands in the way of a cease-fire.
This is nonsense.
From the first week of the fighting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly offered the most generous cease-fire terms to Russia, consistent with restoring a stable, peaceful world. Even after kicking Russian tails for more than three weeks, Zelensky asked only that Russia return to its pre-invasion position and commit to respect Ukrainian sovereignty. Ukraine would pause its integration into Western Europe somewhere short of full NATO membership.
. . . Putin doesn’t want peace. He has gone to extraordinary lengths to avoid peace. He has paid — and continues to pay — a staggering price to resist peace. Even as his military power melts and his economy reels, Putin spurns cease-fire talks. Diplomats have begged him to negotiate, yet he has never engaged seriously.
. . Putin will end the war only when he decides he has no other choice. Therefore, Ukraine must fight on.
*Sheryl Sandberg, whom I’ve always had a crush on, just announced that she’s leaving Facebook and has nothing lined up that lured her away. It appears to be the FB controversies:
Sheryl Sandberg, the chief operating officer of Facebook, has announced she will step down from her role, as the company continues to weather a financial storm and shifts away from social media into virtual reality.
Sandberg said she was not sure of what the future holds for her, but she plans to focus on her foundation and philanthropic work going forward.
She said she will leave the company this fall, but will continue to be on Meta’s board.
The billionaire executive has been one of Facebook’s most prominent public faces since joining in 2008, shaping its policies and overseeing responses to the myriad public controversies the company has battled.
Her departure comes after Facebook rebranded in October 2021 to Meta, attempting to move its primary business away from social media and into virtual reality after a series of difficult years. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has bet big on his hopes for the “metaverse”, an augmented and virtual reality space where people can interact through avatars in a shared world.
On the lighter side, there’s some good news for Brits. For some reason that isn’t clear, the Binley Mega Chippy in Coventry has acquired the reputation as a fantastic fish and chips shop, and is being flooded with customers.
Visitors appear to have been drawn to the fast food restaurant by a catchy music video posted on TikTok, which has now been viewed more than half a million times.
“I have no idea what happened,” said Kamal Gandhi, the shop’s owner. “Thursday it started to get busy, and I noticed people out the front taking pictures. I was just like, ‘What are people doing?’ We assume someone local who likes the food has made the song and it’s just gone viral.”
The song was just the start. It has spawned Binley Mega Chippy remixes and reviews, with a particular focus on the eatery’s £4.99 “Morbius Meal”. This consists of fish and chips, mushy peas and a can of fizzy drink.
By Monday morning there were people queueing outside the shop before it opened and many others, mainly teenagers, posing for photos underneath its striking red and yellow sign.
The one missing element from this story is the answer to the burning question: DOES THE PLACE MAKE GOOD FISH AND CHIPS? There no meal more comforting to me that a good “Morbius-style meal” with fresh, crispy fried fish, tons of fries, the requisite mushy peas, and a pint or two of Landlord on the side. So does this place fill the bill? Sadly, we’re not told. Perhaps a kind reader in the Midlands will send a report (h/t Jez)
This plate is getting there, but needs more chips:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is looking for “inspiration,” but she may mean “mice”!
A: What are you looking for?Hili: Inspiration.A: Under a bush?Hili: It must be somewhere.
Ja: Czego tam szukasz?Hili: Inspiracji.Ja: Pod krzakiem?Hili: Gdzieś musi być.
And from Manchester, we have a picture of Matthew’s cat Pepper in the garden:
********************
From Simon, drawing a distinction between “macaroon” and “macaron”—and other things:
From Divy:
From Jesus of the Day:
From Barry: a cat gets dizzy!
Голова закружилась😯😍😱
I got dizzy 😯😍😱
— VIKTORIA💔🙏🇺🇦 (@viktorinini) September 17, 2020
From Ginger K.:
— cat.exe (@cat_dot_exe) April 16, 2022
Another from Ginger K:
NSF GRFP Reviewers are very explicitly told in the NSF's guidelines *not* to mention GPA/# of publications/etc, and instead focus on the overall application in a *holistic* review process.
Who'd have thought academics would rely so much on lazy, flawed proxies to evaluate others
— Gary McDowell🏳️🌈 🇮🇪 🇪🇺 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@GaryMcDowellPhD) April 4, 2022
From the Auschwitz Memorial:
2 June 1931 | A Dutch Jewish boy, Josua Boesenach, was born in The Hague.
In November 1943 he was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/kO46LJ27kL
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) June 2, 2022
Tweets from Matthew. His caption to the one below: “Impervious to facts”. Indeed!
At the NRA Convention someone told us that hammers are used to kill more people than guns. So we looked up the stats in front of them. pic.twitter.com/ju5R8Pqbvk
— The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) May 31, 2022
Matthew says, “These kids are now my age”:
I have found this frankly wonderful archive of a Northern Ireland primary #school disco in the 1960s while working on a report and it might be the best thing I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/BrQP5lehe0
— Robbie Meredith (@robbeorn) May 30, 2022
Matthew tweeted this, and I’m mystified by that last sentence. An example of “taking with one hand and giving with the other”.
Yikes! The final paragraph of Donald Fleming’s review of Olby’s The Path to the Double Helix, in @TheTLS in 1976. pic.twitter.com/DmW6806M6c
— Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) May 31, 2022
A letter from crystallographer and polymath J. D. Bernal (nicknamed “Sage”) to J. D. Watson congratulating him and Crick for their role in discovering the DNA structure:
Lovely letter from Bernal to Watson, on the occasion of the 1962 Nobel Prize for DNA structure. pic.twitter.com/q9ksbgcLa3
— Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) May 31, 2022
22 thoughts on “Thursday: Hili Dialogue”
Someone on Facebook was arguing about the hammer thing yesterday. It wasn’t hard to dispute his so-called “facts” but I mean really. These people are shameless.
Maybe they’re counting the hammers on all revolvers that are used in homicides as ACTUAL hammers, and subtracting them from the gun totals…..?
Very clever, Robert, and I appreciate the sarcasm, but he was obviously not referring to the hammers of revolvers.
He was trying to spread easy to debunk disinformation. Nohonosh (no honour, no shame). Disgusting, and especially his doubling down on ‘his gun rights’. If I were him, I’d rather insist on ‘oxygen rights’.
The problem is that they don’t know it’s easy to debunk, because they believe what their right-wing sources tell them without a second thought. It’s the “Jesus said it, I believe it, that settles it” attitude, only with Q-Anon, Rush Limbaugh, and Tucker Carlson standing in for Jesus.
I suspect they roll out whatever excuse comes to mind. It is not about whether the excuse is true but whether their interlocutor will accept it. Sometimes, as in this video, the strategy fails. This gun nut’s response was essentially to say, “It doesn’t really matter. I just love my guns.” The truth of the excuse was never the issue.
If your criteria include having a pint of Landlord on the side, the answer to your question must be no. It’s unlikely that, as a chippy, this establishment has a licence to sell alcohol and even if it did, it’s unlikely to sell Landlord and even if it did sell Landlord, it is unlikely to have it on draught.
—
Ross Douthat is correct. All you need to do is stop supplying guns to the people who would use them to commit murder. Of course, since there is no reliable way to identify future murderers, the only way to do that is to stop supplying guns to anybody who hasn’t got a very good reason to own one. We tried that in the UK and it seems to be working pretty well.
—
David von Drehle’s thesis is facile and also wrong. There are two people who can stop the war in Ukraine: Putin and Zelensky. Putin could end the war now by accepting Zelensky’s terms. Zelensky could end the war now by unconditional surrender. Clearly the terms that each man would have to accept to stop the war are too unpalatable so they both fight on – or order their troops to fight on. There’s nothing revelatory about the idea of not stopping fighting if the terms aren’t good enough.
The sanctions are not completely useless. They do put pressure on the Russian leadership. Putin is trying to ignore them but others may not be and the sanctions may help people to decide they need a regime change. The sanctions also deny Russia much needed supplies for its war effort.
Couldn’t the pub next door serve both the pint of Landlord AND the best fish and chips? I believe these kind of associations are common. They certainly are here in the US.
I saw this tw**t this morning regarding HIMARS which will apparently be a huge help to Ukraine.
“Tomorrow Biden will announce a new $700 mil security package for Ukraine that includes High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, known as HIMARS, which have a range of about 40 miles.”
Whether HIMARS will be a game changer depends on the type of rockets they will be provided with and the numbers delivered.
Of course they are urgently needed, but if I understood correctly, there will be only 4 units (way too few, 40 or140 could really change the game), and not with long range (200 miles) rockets. Still a great addition to the Ukrainian arsenal. The fight in the Donbass is primarily an artillery fight now, and the Russians have great superiority there.The Biden administration has been dithering a bit, but finally did the right thing. And I think -and hope- it will do more later.
I’d say, with the assurance Ukraine gave the US they will not use the system to strike targets within Russian territory, the US could give long range rockets, and more units. Ukraine is highly likely to stick to that agreement, one doesn’t bite the hand that feeds one.
In other news, to me this article encapsulates so much that is wrong with America right now. It’s about how a California court ruled that bees are fish, in order to allow them to be shoe-horned into California Endangered Species Act. Why didn’t the bureaucrats go to the legislature to have the act amended? The just decided they were going to ignore the obvious meaning of the law, and try to do what they wanted by what is, in essence, lying. The lower court ruled no, but then the appeals court said, OK, because bees are invertebrates like fish. They just cut the democratic part out of the democratic process.
HUH? Fish aren’t invertebrates!
The article says
🙂
So…anything but a land vertebrate. What a weird thing.
Starfish, jellyfish, cuttlefish, crayfish and probably many more are invertebrate ‘fish’. Of course they aren’t really fishes, but courts are not really schooled in basic biology I’d think.
It is Marquis de Sade’s birthday 🙂
Would that we could kick off 120 days of Sodom to celebrate! 🙂
As far as I know, Douthat is just wrong here. Ramos had no police record and no record of any mental health problems. Sure, after the fact people were able to go back and find disturbing behavior, but there is no way to design a system that uses the full power of journalistic investigation ahead of every gun purchase. And while I’m not sure, I’d bet that as Jerry points out, a lot of the people who commit suicide by gun would also fall into the “no recorded events on which to deny a gun purchase” category
…But not all would fall into that category. This article about red flag laws seems to indicate that they have some positive effect, both on homicide and suicide rates. So they can be part of a larger solution.
I suggest Douthat is envisioning something a little closer to the Canadian model. To legally buy or possess firearms in Canada you must obtain a Possession and Acquisition License (PAL). On the license application you must list the name of two adult references and the name of your spouse if you have one (including ex-spouses if you’ve been apart for less than two years).
I know from personal experience that the references and spouse will be contacted. If any of them express reservations about you owning guns, your application may be denied. (I say “may” because I’m not sure exactly how that decision is made.)
Under such a system, many of these troubled young men would be unlikely to get references to vouch for them.
The Sandy Hook mass shooter was mentally ill and exhibited bizarre behavior, yet his mother purchased guns for him – basically an illegal “straw” purchase. She was the first one he killed. Perhaps if a red flag law had been in place and the estranged husband had been contacted, lives would have been spared.
In the tweet sent by Matthew of the Northern Irish school kids dancing in the ’60s, the audio is kinda hard to make out, but it doesn’t sound like the Chan Romero original of “Hippy Hippy Shake,” or even the Beatles’ cover from Live at the BBC, so I’m guessing maybe the Swinging Blue Jeans’ version from 1963?
The whole “do a mental health check before allowing someone to buy a gun” idea is a total red herring. In most cases, if you remove the mass killing from their record, the shooters look like 10% of the population and are fairly indistinguishable from the rest. Just one of the weapons in the gun nuts’ arsenal of excuses.
So Douthat’s solution would be for the government to do massively intrusive psychological evaluations as a condition of firearm purchasing. Does he really think that the NRA would go along with that?