YouTube is full of photomontages like this saying, “50 rare historical photos” and so on, but most of them are lousy. This one, however, I found interesting, and there are some doozies in here. My favorites include the Ukrainian-American restaurant offering free borscht on the occasion of Stalin’s death, and, especially, the Jew wearing his Iron Cross, earned in WW1, standing in front of his shop in Nazi Germany, along with a Nazi soldier trying to intimidate customers from entering the store.
Here’s the one I mentioned:
2 thoughts on “39 photos you probably haven’t seen”
I’d say I’d seen over half of those. I had not seen the one of Bush and Schwarzenegger sledding, or the one of Andrew Jackson. Id’ also not seen the one of Teddy Roosevelt, Jr.’s grave. There is a well-known photo of him taken in France after the invasion sitting on the bumper of his jeep “Rough Rider.”
I initially thought the Roosevelt photo was miscaptioned, but realized it’s referring to the son of the former president. (And I just learned the president is actually “Jr” while the son is “III”, but unsurprisingly “III” went by “Jr” instead.)