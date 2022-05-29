It’s Sunday, which means that John Avise supplies us with a fresh batch of bird photo. These continue his series of rare birds seen in southern California. John’s IDs and notes are indented, and you can enlarge the pictures by clicking on them.

Rare-Bird Alert, Part 2

This week is the second of a three-part mini-series on hotline (rare or vagrant) birds that I have managed to photograph in Orange County, California. Part 1 in the series was posted last week and Part 3 will follow next week. Again, the photos are in a random order (much the way that new reports arrive on the birding hotline). Ruff (Philomachus pugnax), juvenile:

Mountain Bluebird (Sialia currucoides), female:

Chestnut-sided Warbler (Dendroica pensylvanica), female first winter plumage: