9 mm vs. AR-15

I knew that the shooter in the Texas school massacre used a semiautomatic weapon, but just found out it was the AR-15, which has been profiled a couple of times on the television show “60 minutes”. Below, for example, is a demonstration by a retired Army general showing its power. While the general thinks the rifle should be available to gun collectors or gun aficionados (I don’t), he worries about “what happens when it gets into the hands of the wrong people.” Indeed!
The AR-15 is said to be “the most popular rifle in America.” It’s also a special favorite for mass shooters (it was also used in the Sandy Hook massacre)—and for good reason. (Have a read of this CNN article.)
Remember that a “semiautomatic” weapon like the AR-15 enables you to fire a shot each time you pull the trigger, as it uses the force of the previous firing to eject the casing and reload. According to Wikipedia, “assault weapons” are a subspecies of semiautomatic weapons with extra features, like “a detachable magazine, a pistol grip, and sometimes other features, such as a vertical forward grip, flash suppressor, or barrel shroud.”
This clip is from 2018.
And here’s an exegesis of what was probably the piece above, comparing the AR-15 with a handgun often used in crimes, the 9 mm. The damage done by the AR-15 is immense and scary, with a small entrance hole and then a huge exit hole clearly demonstrated by the experiment with a hog leg.
If you want to stop a perp, you don’t need an AR-15, but it sure is good for mass shootings. I favor strict weapons bans with minor exceptions, but even if you think you need a weapon for self-defense (something that happened 589 times last year compared to about 12,000 homicides), you don’t need a gun like this. Gun control, which appears dead in the water (Manchin, for example, favors the 60-vote filibuster rule for it in the Senate), won’t even take on weapons like this.
(This appears to be a clip derived from the segment above, but shows different stuff).
Reader Ken sent an update:
Daniel Defense, the maker of the AR-15 style assault rifle used in the recent elementary school shootings in Uvalde, TX, has decided not to open its booth at this Memorial Day weekend’s annual meeting of the National Rifle Association in Houston, TX. (In promotional videos, Daniel Defense bills its version of the AR-15 — the DDM4 V7 — as “a perfect rifle for everybody.”)I guess Daniel Defense figures it can do without the advertising since, when a similar AR-15 style rifle was used in the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school massacre, the rifle’s sales skyrocketed all on their own.
41 thoughts on “9 mm vs. AR-15”
I watched the sh*tshow of a presser with the Police & FBI. Hard to imagine but everything we’re learning is just worse and worse and worse. 19 officers with 3 ballistic shields stood in the hallway for 40 minutes while shots and 911 calls were still happening. They didn’t go in because they didn’t want to die. Because AR-15s are really good at killing people.
–
I’m a rural American. I own guns. I’ve hunted. No civilian needs an AR-15 and anyone who hunts with one should be ashamed. And the hobbyist recreational shooters who love their ARs so much? Find another damn hobby. I’m over it. Let’s pass some laws already.
yeah, seriously…hunting with an AR-15? Why not use cluster bombs?
As someone who did his military service in France, I can only agree about the power of such weapons. We did fire them at 100 meters at thick wooden targets. The bullets went through and then got lost in sand heaps put behind for safety. The precision was also scary, with only a modicum of training.
“The AR-15 is said to be ‘the most popular rifle in America.’ It’s also a special favorite for mass shooters….”
With all due respect, that is incorrect. Rifles of all types are used in less than 7% of homicides in the U.S. Handguns make up nearly 50% (with knives, blunt instruments, fists, and feet accounting for more than rifles).
“Remember that a ‘semiautomatic’ weapon like the AR-15 enables you to fire a shot each time you pull the trigger, as it uses the force of the previous firing to eject the casing and reload.
Most handguns sold in the US are also semiautomatics. The primary exceptions are revolvers.
“According to Wikipedia, ‘assault weapons’ are a subspecies of semiautomatic weapons with extra features, like “a detachable magazine, a pistol grip, and sometimes other features, such as a vertical forward grip, flash suppressor, or barrel shroud.”
The term “assault weapon” was invented by anti-gun groups. It has no meaning beyond “a rifle that looks scary to me.” Consider the features you mention: Many different rifle models and almost all semiautomatic handguns have a detachable magazine. A pistol grip does nothing to increase the lethality of a rifle, nor does a vertical forward grip, nor does a flash suppressor (which simply vents exit gasses to the side rather than the front), nor does a barrel shroud (which is simply a piece of sheet metal that prevents people from touching a hot barrel).
“Assault rifle” is a well-defined term referring to a selective fire (single, burst, and automatic) rifle used by the military. There are already laws that make it very difficult for most people to own one.
“The damage done by the AR-15 is immense and scary, with a small entrance hole and then a huge exit hole clearly demonstrated by the experiment with a hog leg.”
The AR-15 is typically chambered in 5.56. A common hunting rifle using 308 Winchester is much more powerful and effective at twice the range of 5.56.
“If you want to stop a perp, you don’t need an AR-15, but it sure is good for mass shootings.“
Again, with all due respect, I must disagree. The AR-15 is popular as a self-defense weapon because it is more accurate than a handgun and sufficiently powerful for home defense.
“…even if you think you need a weapon for self-defense (something that happened 589 times last year compared to about 12,000 homicides)….”
As I pointed out in one of your recent posts on this topic, this is the wrong metric. There are between half a million and three million defensive gun uses in the U.S. every year, most of which don’t involve people firing a single shot. That dwarfs the number of homicides. It’s also worth noting that approximately two-thirds of those homicides are directly due to the war on drugs and related gang violence.
The next time you’re on the east coast, I would love to take you shooting. You might still end up anti-gun, but you’ll know more about them.
There are between half a million and three million defensive gun uses in the U.S. every year, most of which don’t involve people firing a single shot. That dwarfs the number of homicides.
Can you provide a link to the support for this data? Although I currently find myself on the “gun control” side of the debate, I am interested in data like this as these are the kinds of facts that may change my mind.
“Again, with all due respect, I must disagree. The AR-15 is popular as a self-defense weapon because it is more accurate than a handgun and sufficiently powerful for home defense.”
Do you have figures available on how many times the AR-15 was used in successful home defense in a given year?
Although not without critics, the “1 to 3 million” defensive gun uses per year is supported by several research publications, some of which are summarized at Kleck, G., What Do CDC’s Surveys Say About the Prevalence of Defensive Gun Use?. Am J Crim Just 46, 401–421 (2021). (Unfortunately I do not have an open access source available.)
To be sure the discussion is about the same thing, “defensive gun uses” include instances in which fear of guns has deterred attacks or other crimes, and not just when a victim actually shoots in self-defense.
https://www.vacps.org/public-policy/the-contradictions-of-kleck
It appears that Kleck’s studies have some serious methodological problems…
“Since a small percentage of people may report virtually anything on a telephone survey, there are serious risks of overestimation in using such surveys to measure rare events. The problem becomes particularly severe when the issue has even a remote possibility of positive social desirability response bias.
Consider the responses to a national random-digit-dial telephone survey of over 1,500 adults conducted in May 1994 by ABC News and the Washington Post. One question asked: “Have you yourself ever seen anything that you believe was a spacecraft from another planet?” 10% of respondents answered in the affirmative. These 150 individuals were then asked, “Have you personally ever been in contact with aliens from another planet or not?” and 6% answered “Yes.”
By extrapolating to the national population, we might conclude that almost 20 million Americans have seen spacecraft from another planet, and over a million have been in personal contact with aliens from other planets.”
Further, according to the link, a study from the same period as Kleck’s, from the National Crime Victimization Survey (NCVS), estimated only 65,000 DGUs annually. That’s a far cry off of 2.5 million.
“There are between half a million and three million defensive gun uses in the U.S. every year…”
At least according to three studies linked here, your claim is not true.
https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/hicrc/firearms-research/gun-threats-and-self-defense-gun-use-2/
Yeah, I couldn’t find anything to support it either. As far as home safety, my former sheriff gave some solid advice. He said there were two best options to scare off a home invader. If you are prepared to kill someone, a double barrel shotgun. The sound it makes as you prepare to shoot scares most people. If you are not prepared to kill a person, a very loud dog does just as well in most cases. ARs didn’t even enter the conversation.
If you look at the link I provided, it punctures holes in many of the gun advocates arguments, and paints an even worse picture of gun violence than I imagined.
In summary, the studies in the link conclude:
1. Guns are not used millions of times each year in self-defense.
2. Most purported self-defense gun uses are gun uses in escalating arguments, and are both socially undesirable and illegal.
3. Firearms are used far more often to intimidate than in self-defense.
4. Guns in the home are used more often to intimidate intimates than to thwart crime.
https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/hicrc/firearms-research/gun-threats-and-self-defense-gun-use-2/
Not a pretty picture!
And with a shotgun, it’s easier to aim in a hectic, adrenalin-spiked situation. I think a pump action shotgun of any sort would also scare most invaders with the sound they make. Either way, I’ll stick with my two loud dogs. 🙂
The great crime novelist Elmore Leonard said somewhere in one of his novels that nothing concentrates the mind of a would-be perp like the sound of a pump-action shotgun being racked. 🙂
What classifies an incident as a defensive gun use? Do you have to genuinely fear for your safety or does it include disputes over parking spots?
In Canada, that’s easy. In all such cases from parking spots to home invasion you will be charged with illegally possessing a firearm, pointing a firearm, attempted murder, or second-degree murder depending on how dead the victim is. It will never happen that police will decide not to lay a charge, no matter how sympathetic you are. The Crown will prosecute you with the same professional vigour as for any other shooting. Then the jury decides if self-defence applies on the facts after a detailed charge from the judge about how it likely doesn’t.
In most cases where self-defence might apply, the best it would do for you is to get a conviction for manslaughter instead of murder because in almost all circumstances you would already be committing a criminal offence by having the gun on you in the first place.
In the rare event that the jury acquits, the Crown will appeal on grounds of jury nullification. In the only recent case I’m aware of, a new trial was granted. Still before the Courts.
I would suggest that anyone who needs an AR-15 with a high-capacity magazine for home defense has underlying life-style issues — à la Tony Montana in the final reel of Scarface. 🙂
Also, like others here, I’d appreciate it if you could provide a link to a reliable source regarding the half million to three million “defensive gun uses” in the US every year. When I’ve seen such numbers before, they’ve been estimates based on unreliable self-reporting (the unreliability being suggested, not least of all, by the huge spread in those numbers itself).
Plus, the line between an aggravated assault with a firearm and a “defensive gun use” can be quite hazy. Here in Florida, for example, nearly every suspect arrested for agg assault with a firearm endeavors to claim self-defense under the state’s “stand your ground” statute — contending that they brandished the firearm in response to some perceived threat from the putative agg assault victim, however strained that threat may seem under the circumstances.
“Rifles of all types are used in less than 7% of homicides in the U.S. Handguns make up nearly 50” Oh, well, that makes it fine and dandy.
From my side of the Atlantic, some of you lot are insane. What possible justification can there ever be for a private citizen to own a lethal military-grade weapon? Even if you raise the spurious reason that you might need to “defend” yourself, why choose something like the AK-15?
We have our share of violent, disturbed or psychotic individuals. Some of them manage to kill people. Once a decade or so, we are afflicted by people trying to commit mass murder. What we don’t get is people committing mass murder with firearms several times a year. Nor do any other nations in the democratic world. I’m getting quite worried about where the US, in so many ways still the leader of the free world, is going.
Stats on general homicides and knives aren’t really relevant to mass shootings.
Much will depend on how you define “mass shooting”. I guess there’s a genre of shooting involving AR-15s, but this isn’t among the 6 definitions which Wikipedia helpfully lists. (They vary by whether or not to include gang members shooting each other, etc.) On their sad list of 2022 events, I count 2 of 9 as involving a rifle not a handgun:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_mass_shootings_in_the_United_States#2022
I know little about hunting. I know nobody hunts big game with an AR-15, they use bigger faster bullets. I believe semiautomatic rifles are banned for hunting deer in some places. Are there animals for which something like an AR-15 is ideal? The internet thinks maybe for various pests, up to wild goats & pigs, but I’m not certain.
“Are there animals for which something like an AR-15 is ideal?”
Humans?
AR-15s come in a large variety of calibers. My dad has never liked military style rifles, but he bought an AR in 6.5 Creedmore to hunt feral hogs at night. They qualify as big game by any definition. I would say that most wild hog hunters I know use a similar rig. One of the advantages is that it has rails to support a long-range thermal scope.
He uses the same rifle to eliminate the coyotes who prey on his geese. He improved, then stocked a section of river with trout, which he feeds daily. A few years ago, geese started showing up at the same spot at feeding time, so he feeds them as well. When the coyotes killed most of the geese a couple of years ago, he started killing any coyotes he saw near the geese when he showed up in the late afternoon to feed them.
“Gun control” is a phrase that no one dares to speak anymore. The new term—a euphemism—is “common sense x” where x can be “gun reform,” or “gun laws, or “gun legislation,” or “capacity limits,” etc. The operant phrase here is “common sense.” Listen carefully to every politician who favors doing something meaningful, and you’ll hear the phrase “common sense.” It has become the only way to introduce the topic without creating 2nd amendment hysteria. Sadly, because the phrase “gun control” can no longer be used by people who want to stay in power, gun control itself is dead.
“Gun safety” is the latest euphemism. What we really need is “Lobbyist control” in the legislature, i.e. get the money out of political campaigns. Politicians are bought.
Of course the police didn’t rush in: the perpetrator was neither black nor unarmed.
These high velocity bullets are as bad -if not worse- than the forbidden ‘dum-dum’ bullets. I’ve seen some of the damage done in autopsies, it is simply horrific.
I can’t put my mind around the SC decision that these weapons should be allowed.
That being said, IIRC hand guns, the 9mm pistols, cause more deaths than these, basically, war rifles (hence I’m also opposed to the free access to hand guns). Nevertheless, an AR-15 is a typical weapon only to be allowed in well regulated militia, for defending freedom.
As said hand pistols cause more deaths than AR-15 type of rifles, but a hand gun is not really suited to a massacre, the AR-15 is. Note that these mass shootings, although not exclusively, appear to be a typical US-ian pastime.
I think the whole Heller case is a travesty. The right to possess and bear arms was clearly intended for well regulated militia, and specifically for the defence of freedom. I think the 2nd was not intended to allow any clown to get access to fire arms, hand guns and specifically not rifles like the AR-15.
I think it is well established that the number of gun deaths and the proliferation of guns are pretty closely related (I think our host clearly showed that in previous posts). Between ‘civilised’ states, as well as within the different US states this appears to be true. The US’s gory infatuation with fire arms is taking it’s toll.
Agree, and when the 2A was written, there was no standing army or professional law enforcement; people forget that the “well regulated militia” was required for protection from the “tyrannical government” of King George III. Now we have a professional standing army and then some, so I think the stipulations of the 2A have been met; instead, the 2A has become sacrosanct. An immeasurable travesty.
> forbidden ‘dum-dum’ bullets
Forbidden in military use, by most countries.
But, in my limited understanding, the army doesn’t want them anyway. For most purposes they are more interested in a bullet which can get through an obstacle and still be dangerous.
Not forbidden in police or hunting use.
Again not an expert, but I thought police commonly used such expanding bullets, for the opposite reason to the army: They would prefer not to harm someone else standing behind who they aim at, or someone behind a wall etc. when they miss.
What should be understood the extensive damage the A15 is designed to do to enemies in battle field combat. It is extensive especially to a child. Some in Tx were so mutilated they could not be identified but by DNA. Does the citizenry need a gun like this? I think not. An Idea. When Emmit Till’s mother brought him home for burial she insisted on an open coffin (Chicago?) so that everyone could know what brutality was inflicted in the South on him. Photos published in Jet where horrifying to all and great effect on peoples understanding of the brutality of the South towards black Americans. Maybe open coffins would give Republicans and other supporters of free accesses to guns like AR 15 second thoughts about its appropriateness for citizens despite the 2nd amendment which does not speak to the 21 st century or private ownership conditions today. Jaqueline Kennedy when advised to change her clothing soaked in Her husbands blood she replied No let them see what was done. Just thoughts driven by outrage.
It’s basically the semi version of the M16. And yet people say it’s not an Assault rifle
Is it a hugs and kisses rifle?
The most accepted definition of an assault rifle is one that uses an intermediate size cartridge (between rifle and pistol), and has select fire ( auto/semi) capacity. Perhaps the AR-15 is more of an “assault style” rifle, in the same way that if I paint numbers and sponsor logos on my car, I will have a “race style” car.
It’s all about the money and the voting machine.
Money!
Get away
You get a good job with more pay and you’re okay
Money
It’s a gas
Grab that cash with both hands and make a stash
Here’s an idea. Instead of getting an AR-15 or 9mm for burglary deterrence, put out an American flag.
I don’t know if it works, but sure would be less risky. People think you’re a gun owner. To me, this would be worth a shot over a gun.
(Quora.com)
Profile photo for Joe Palladini
Joe Palladini
Owner (2017–present)4y
I believe that the presence of an American flag in front of a residence would indicate that the homeowner may be a veteran, and thus an armed citizen. I have to put myself in the shoes of the burglar. If I was going to break into a home and I saw a yard sign depicting an alarm system, it would concern me a bit, but would not deter me because those signs are available everywhere. But, an American flag, especially on a flagpole, is a “red flag.” no pun intended. I would find another home to break into.
I’ll bet a MAGA flag would work even better! But I couldn’t debase myself like that.
That’s not a bad idea. And reasonably low risk.
I was recently watching a Netflix documentary where someone turned up to a meeting carrying a gun, which the other attendees felt was an attempt to intimidate then. It occurred to me that, in similar situations, half the country thinks “I’d feel more comfortable now if I had a gun” and the other half thinks “I’d feel more comfortable now if he didn’t have a gun”. I’m in the latter half.
Once, I participated in a 5 person focus group. This was when I lived in a more rural corner of my state. The focus group company flew two guys from New York out to run the thing. One of the questions involved how safe we would feel picking up a package from a locker – the lady next to me laughed, lifted the side of her shirt to pat & reveal her gun and said “I always feel safe”. The men from NY pretty much jumped backwards in alarm. The man on my other side said, “Welcome to Washington”.
That man was known in town for shooting and killing a kid who stole some belt buckles from his store as the kid peddled away on his bicycle. The prosecutors declined to do anything because it’s allegedly legal in WA to shoot a fleeing felon and the belt buckles must have been pretty pricy.
What an odd place it was to be – between these two gun-toters (and one killer) and in front of two very alarmed looking focus group administrators.
Wanting an AR-15 should be one of the key indicators that you are unfit to own an AR-15.
Rather like wanting to be President.
There are judicial criteria for what sort of weapons would be considered constitutional for an individual to own and bear for their own self-defense. In my opinion, these criteria favor the constitutionality of semi-automatic assault rifles because:
1) They are similar to what a foot soldier in a military unit would be assigned today. So would be a semi-automatic pistol.
2) They are popular.
3) They are useful for home defense. They are compact, easy to use, and deadly.
There WAS an assault rifle ban that was in effect for several years. That ban was never adjudicated for constitutionality.
A weapon’s popularity and utility as a constitutional criteria was, IIRC, part of Heller. A weapon’s similarity to what a modern militia would use comes from the 1939 SC case involving Miller.
What a stimulating discussion! Thanks, all! I’m reminded of this classic piece by Mike Royko: https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/opinions/1980/12/14/machineguns-dont-kill/4b08bd82-6ea6-4c4b-9a2b-bd48a4d2b4ba/#
I have to really disagree about the awesome destructive power of the .223, which is the most common round fired by AR-15s. The cartridge has been sold since the 1960s as a varmint round, a couple of steps up from the .22, but not as powerful as the larger hunting rounds used for deer or other large game. People hunt rabbits, squirrels, and prairie dogs with the .223, because larger rounds don’t tend to leave much behind to eat.
But the thing is, AR-15s are sold in almost every caliber of rifle and pistol round. A bullet, fired through an AR-15 is going to have exactly the same range and power as it would if fired through any other rifle. You can buy an AR in 9mm.
There is an AR-15 in just about every pickup truck in our part of the country. They have mostly displaced the big 30-06 rifles that used to be used as truck guns, because they are less likely to get dinged up than a rifle with a wooden stock, and the scope mounts are less temperamental. They can get banged around or get wet without causing undue concern.
On thing that nags me about the 60 minutes story is that it appears they used a solid projectile for the 9mm and some sort of hollow point in the .223. You could more or less duplicate their gel test between almost any two cartridge sizes, and have whichever you choose do much more damage than the other through projectile type selection.
The video, and the argument behind it, are designed to provoke an emotional response in support of a specific political agenda. In this case, it seems to have been designed for people with only a casual understanding of the subject. Other people make videos about abortion , designed to provoke similar outrage. In both cases, the goal is not to present objective facts in an unbiased manne, so that the audience will be better informed when they decide how they stand on the issue.
Just picked the kiddo up from school. It was an activity day (short classes, no real work) so I figured I’d get him early. One of his teachers took the short class to do a safety presentation. The teacher is former military. I’m not going to lie, hearing him recount this was something else. She told the kids three things. One – run. She told them to ignore anyone who tells them to hide – that if they can make a break for it do it. Run. If they cannot run, then they hide. And if they cannot hide, they should fight.
–
This is the reality here in the US. The teachers know that even with doors, the drills, even with resource officers, even with SWAT teams, that kids are going to die. That they cannot depend on the adults to save them, and so they must be prepared to save themselves. And this teacher, bless her heart, gave a lecture to give kids the tools to maybe survive if it happens to them.
–
Before she gave the lecture she gave a content warning, told them it would be serious and discuss violence. She asked whether anyone would be uncomfortable proceeding. No one raised their hand, they wanted to listen (according to kiddo).
–
Kiddo, for his part, a few years ago told me that if he had a chance to engage and disarm a shooter, even if it meant he would die, he would because it would be right to save as many of his classmates as possible. What is a parent supposed to do with that??