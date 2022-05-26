A new solution to the gun issue

Everybody’s pondering how to stop mass shootings, including tightening gun restrictions, and of course nobody has a solution. Here’s one offered by Phyllis Chesler, whom I hadn’t heard of before. She’s apparently quite a well known second-wave feminist, and (relevant to this piece) strongly “pro choice”. Here’s how Wikipedia describes her:
[Chesler is an] American writer, psychotherapist, and professor emerita of psychology and women’s studies at the College of Staten Island (CUNY).[1][2] She is a renowned second-wave feminist psychologist and the author of 18 books, including the best-sellers Women and Madness (1972), With Child: A Story of Motherhood (1979), and An American Bride in Kabul: A Memoir (2013). Chesler has written extensively about topics such as gender, mental illness, divorce and child custody, surrogacy, second-wave feminism, pornography, prostitution, incest, and violence against women.
Malgorzata, who sent me this link, says that Chesler has been somewhat demonized because she’s a defender of Israel as well as a a critic of the misogyny of Islam. But these aren’t the topics here: it’s gun violence (she brings in abortion at the end). Chesler has a novel solution to the problem of mass shootings. It may be a bit tongue-in-cheek, but given Chesler’s history it’s not that likely.
Here’s her piece from the New English Review (click on the screenshot to read):
Here are some quotes from her piece, which some will claim is anti-male, but really, you can’t argue with the data. Her quotes are indented and the bolding is hers):
President Biden focused both on the Gun Lobby and on God in his speech at the White House in response to the latest horror—the mass shooting of nineteen children by an 18-year-old Hispanic man/boy who, we’ve just been told, had failed to graduate from the Uvalde High School. That was what he was allegedly arguing with his grandmother about when he shot her down.
I guess our President did not read my piece about the single most important variable which is invariably always missing, never mentioned, when it comes to mass shooting, namely, that 99.9% of mass murderers are all male.
. . . President Biden: Where is the funding for mental health that our country needs so desperately? Chirlane McCray: What did you do with the three billion dollars allocated for mental health services? Clearly, nothing much, given all the epidemic of shootings on New York City streets and in our subways allegedly by mentally ill men.
The male ego. The supposedly male thin skin. The inability of some men to absorb abuse, frustration, failure, or disappointment without violently turning it against someone else. Yes, it is a real problem.
Now I tend to bridle when I see men lumped together and dissed as a group (one rankling example is the “old white male” trope). But Chesler isn’t saying that all males are potential murderers: rather, that there’s something about the male psyche that leads to a higher proportion of mass shooters (and, I suspect, all shooters) among males. And she’s right, whether that “something” be evolutionary, cultural, or both. (I suspect the risk-taking behavior of males, combined with their innately higher aggression are some evolutionary aspects of this situation. And of course “macho”-ness is culturally encouraged in men.)
And here’s her solution, which is funny because of the parallel with anti-abortion activitists:
Sometimes a very good idea crosses my desk. Written by an unknown genius, and passed along by one Nev Schulman, please allow me to share this with you.
Our Anonymous Genius suggests the following:
“How about we treat every young man who wants to buy a gun like every woman who wants to get an abortion—mandatory 48-hour waiting period, parental permission, a note from a doctor proving he understands what he’s about to do, a video he has to watch about the effects of gun violence…Let’s close down all but one gun shop in every state and make him travel hundreds of miles, take time off work, and stay overnight in a strange town to get a gun. Make him walk through a gauntlet of people holding photos of loved ones who were shot to death, people who call him a murderer and beg him not to buy a gun.”
Of course this is sarcastic, but Chesler has a point.
Chesler:
That’s brilliant.
It is a good point. It reminds me just a LITTLE of Penn & Teller’s suggestion that–since guns don’t kill people and women (by and large) don’t kill people, MEN kill people–every woman should just be issued a gun…and it should be pink.
They weren’t serious, obviously, but it is a fact I’ve often stated: testosterone is by far the most dangerous substance in the known universe. We should be encouraging (perhaps through tax incentives, etc.) voluntary castration as a means to prolong men’s lives, improve men’s health, and decrease societal troubles. Think how much happier “incels” would be without a sex drive! We do it for our pets…nearly every veterinarian I’ve ever known recommends it. Why do we not encourage it in humans?
Heck, if I were a bioterrorist, I’d work on modifying the mumps virus so that it causes severe (and sterility-engendering) orchiitis far more often than it currently does, and release it into the population. It would have the added advantage of preferentially affecting those who refuse vaccines.
Okay, that’s enough out of me.
That is amusing. We could apply for a permit to get a pair of testes.
It’s really just men 15-25 or 30 or so. Because as you say, testosterone. Probably combined with the human brain not being fully developed until 25 or so too. In the previous gun post I suggested a higher age limit rather than a sex-based limit because it’s probably more palatable to legislators and the judicial system (read: the people in charge. Who happen to be men.) But either would probably work. For these reasons, I think your idea of ‘encouraging castration’ is an extroadinarily extreme and unwarranted solution. The problem mostly fixes itself in 10-15 years; we need solutions that temporarily mitigate young men’s tendency towards violence, not a permanent surgery that causes all sorts of other life-long health effects.
Chesler’s “modest proposal” is a good think piece, no matter how unrealistic. If for no other reason than it yet again highlights how the 2A is accorded special status by right-wingers far and above other constitutional rights. Until Dobbs officially drops, the right to abortion has the same constitutional, legal status as the right to bear arms. That’s right now. Today’s world. Abortion is a constitutional right just as protected and resistant to legal limitations as the right to bear arms. Sure isn’t treated the same way though, is it? It’s completely inconsistent legal thinking. Either “constitutional right” allows for broad exceptions like abortion, or it doesn’t like the 2A. But it can’t be “constitutionally protected status allows exceptions for the rights I don’t approve of, but does not allow exceptions for the rights I do.”
Young men do the most direct killing, it’s true, but the problems of testosterone don’t go away after the peak murder years. What would Putin be like without testes? How about Trump? How about Weinstein? How about all the oodles of abusive husbands and fathers in the world? If removal of testes really is good for the health and longevity of so many other mammals–and it really is, in my understanding–why would it not be so in humans? Of course, there would be outcries of “eugenics” and whatnot in response to my proposal, but hey, “Eugene” is my middle name, so…
More seriously, WRT the Constitutional right issue you point out–the trouble is the one is an explicitly written right, the other is logically implicit. Logically, of course, there should be no difference between such things, but rhetorically it can make a very big difference, and rhetoric is unreasonably powerful relative to logic when dealing with humans. Unfortunately.
You seem to be mixing goals; longer life vs. lower crime rate. As a free citizen, the government ought have zero interest in demanding I do the former. It’s none of their business. To the extent that my health care costs are their business, they can encourage diet and exercise. Because hey, if the government policy goal is longer living people, you’d better come up with a policy that is open and available to ALL citizens to help them gain the benefit of a longer life span, not just men. OTOH if you policy goal is just longer living men…why should the USG support such a policy? It’s sexist and discriminatory. 😉
Lower crime rate is their business, but it is not at all well served by voluntary castration since (a) I can’t imagine many people taking that route…except through compulsion or a determination by the state that it is required. Which in the past has tended to be applied by race and class. Very bad stuff; always remember that the government you’re giving this “program to encourage castration” to is often not liberal, but very conservative. And guess where they will target that program. Secondly, because (b) illegal activity is not genetic. Therefore this is not a long-term solution, it’s one that has to be constantly reapplied, constantly paid for, generation after generation. Changes to gun laws has a high social “change cost” when you do it, but is essentially free to maintain; the next generation need do nothing to gain the benefit of the lower gun violent rate, they just go about their business within the legal framework they inherited.
The best way to lead is by example. Report back after you’ve been “fixed”.
Okay, sounds good. But you go first.
Similar to how Tony Soprano told Dr. Melfi when she asked about the last time he had a prostrate exam, “I don’t even let anybody wag their finger in my face,” I don’t like anybody touching me down their unless they kiss me first. 🙂
“prostate”
An edit button would sure save me a lot of embarrassment over typos like this.
Incidentally, your proposal may help the Democrats as studies reportedly show that higher testosterone correlates with conservative political views (though who knows which way the causation goes).
Interesting, but not at all surprising.
Thanks for posting this, Jerry. It’s provoked my thoughts to zoom out to the larger social issue of lack of mentoring of boys and the consequent lack of initiation of boys into a healthy manhood and adulthood. I’m reminded of the work of Robert Bly decades ago, as well as the continuing work of Warren Farrell. I’m revisiting Farrell’s ideas and recommend this video from six years ago: https://youtu.be/Qi1oN1icAYc
Going off on a tangent, nonetheless related to this issue, I also recommend this from Razib Khan: https://razib.substack.com/p/casting-out-the-wolf-in-our-midst?r=2xi1r&s=r&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
“99.9% of mass murderers are all male.”
This I took as tacit yesterday as it passed through my mind, but bingo. Y chromosome.
‘Course transgender phenomena would necessarily be a factor to evaluate too. That will make it more complex. But not unsolvable. Its just facts.
“How about we treat every young man who wants to buy a gun like every woman who wants to get an abortion”
Bam.
But of course, it ought to be the other way ’round.
But this almost-satirical idea is excellent to express out loud, even though it is not a canned law, anointed from the nether world, a perfect fantasy to make every problem disappear, a cure for gun violence in a box on the shelf at Target.
Because that’s not how any complex problem gets solved.
It sounds like a great idea, but if you’re worried about it being anti-male, you should extend the rules to the whole population, not just men. In fact, you have to, because if you don’t, there would be an obvious loophole whereby a lot of women would be buying them and lending them or giving them as presents to the men in their lives.
FYI: this quote has been out there for awhile. I posted it to my saved file on June17, 2016.
Well, I just found it and it was just published, and it’s never appeared on my site before.
Sorry, I just wanted you to know that the quote is not a recent creation. The copy I saved is exactly the same as what you show but it has no author reference and I can’t tell where I got it.
I don’t know about the gauntlet of photo-bearing gun death relatives but making the purchase of a gun a public event is a good idea. The grandfather of the latest mass shooter denied that he knew that he had purchased a gun even though they live in the same house. Given gun nuts excuse that they need them for self-defense or whatever, what’s wrong with telling everyone when you buy one? If a troubled 18-year-old buys two guns right after it is legal for him to do so, that should be a red flag to everyone around him. A corollary is that anyone who purchases their umpteenth gun is someone to watch, to put it mildly.
My sarcastic response is that only women should be allowed to buy or possess guns.
I like it! Actually, it’s not all that different from other proposals, such as background checks and “cooling off” periods. But the motivation is different and the connection to abortion is quite clever indeed.
Regardless of women’s liberation, the pressure on men remains outsized to produce more than half the income, work the dangerous jobs, and protect the family physically. Besides residual hormonal and cultural impetus, it cannot be changed that women must be sheltered during pregnancy and early nurturing. This is a metaphysically-given dis-balance.
As a result, men are disproportionally victims of the Left/Progressive project to change the United States from hard money, free market capitalism, self-sufficiency, into a collectivized “social democracy,” in which all are bound in servitude to all by law. The Great Tool of this transition (it is subtle slavery, since overt involuntary servitude was ended by the death and maiming of over a million men) is: deliberate inflation of a fiat currency with government at the spigot of funds and the spender of first and last resort of coerced tax revenue.
If you think there is no through-connection between this enormous pressure cooker and the urban shooters (single crime deaths stupendously out number mass deaths), think again — it is a home run explanation.
The key is to try to see it from the other side’s viewpoint. And since waiting periods and shutting down access to one per state and gauntlets of protesters is the conservatives’ thing, this approach to gun violence is speaking their language.
“I guess our President did not read my piece about the single most important variable which is invariably always missing, never mentioned, when it comes to mass shooting, namely, that 99.9% of mass murderers are all male.”
Frankly, I had difficulty getting past the above paragraph in Chesler’s diatribe. Beside her presumptuous surprise that “our President” (and “president” shouldn’t be capitalized here) didn’t read her piece, she has an embarrassing proclivity for redundancy, as in “single most important,” “invariably always missing, never mentioned” and “99.9%. . .are all male” (as if the remaining .1% were only partly male). Her idea may have some merit, but she would have been well advised to enroll in a writing course before shooting her mouth off (no pun intended).
‘that 99.9% of mass murderers are all male.’
I think the modifier ‘all’ belongs before ‘mass murderers.’
Excellent eye!
That should go in with the linguistic / written language illusions, such as as the one which has missing words, and such, the unique feature of this one being the placement of “all” in with number… it is interesting…
The Chesler article makes a good point, but overlooks other ways in which the population in question arms itself. In the case of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, the gun-nut was apparently the shooter’s mother Nancy Lanza, who kept four different rifles in the house. Young Adam Lanza used his mother’s Bushmaster XM15-E2S rifle and ten magazines with 30 rounds each to kill 26 people, 20 of them children. He got his mother’s toy by first killing her with a
.22-caliber Savage Mark II rifle. The latter is popular for target shooting, and is evidently also convenient for shooting Mom.
There is a very simple solution: abolish the Second amendment.
This amendment made sense two centuries ago, when the state did not exist in practice. Now the state exists and can claim a monopoly on the use of violence.
That would take a 3/4 vote of all the states.
I found the suggestion to be interesting regarding guns and young men, but it also clarified the extensive abortion constraints women face.
But recall the statistics of the Kristof article referenced on the site yesterday. The mass murders, heinous as they are, amount for only a small fraction of the lives lost to guns. It’s not only the young men who should find it difficult to obtain a gun, but perhaps we should confiscate it from anyone who harbors suicidal impulses.
Publish the crime scene photos.
Along side home videos of the victims laughing and playing.
Force the NRA folks to defend that their right to own guns unrestrictedly is worth this.
They’ll simply assert that there would have been the “good guy with a gun” to stop it all had everyone there been carrying the beloved American civil religion symbol of the loaded and operational firearm.