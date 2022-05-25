We have ducklings: an even dozen!

Life is full of surprises—and changes. After feeling glum all morning while writing about the loss of life in Texas, I suddenly saw new life (of the mallard variety) in Botany Pond. A member of Team Duck called me from the pond this morning with those glorious words, “We have ducklings!”

And so we did: a dozen little peepers, all in good shape. The best news is that Mom is taking good care of them and the other drakes and hen seem to be leaving them alone. Twelve! Well, we have another six weeks until fledging.

An undergrad named Sean managed to take a video of Mom and her brood, which apparently hatched in the quad south of Botany Pond—marching across the lawn, through the south fence, and into the pond itself. A rare video indeed! It’s short, but here it is (note that they haven’t yet encountered water!):

And here are two not-so-great iPhone photos of the brood. When it gets sunny in the next few days I’ll take better pictures.

Wish us luck, and especially wish Mom luck. (She hasn’t got a name yet; feel free to suggest one.) She’s got a big job on her hands!

Mom managed to find a fairly flat spot on the bank and sat on all her babies. One of them, however, briefly sat atop her!

A turtle showed up to share in the fun:

Facilities is working with us to make a better egress from the pond and refurbish one duckling ramp; many thanks to them for their help.