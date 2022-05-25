Two ways of looking at gun violence

After every mass shooting—and mass shootings constitute only 1.2% of all American deaths due to gun violence—we experience a brief period of self-awareness and self-assessment, and then discourse gets back to normal. Everyone jaws for a week about the solutions (some even offer them),but in the end the status quo is back with us. This is exemplified in a story from The Onion, appearing after the Las Vegas massacre (click on screenshot to read); it’s one of the best pieces the sarcastic site ever produced.
There are generally two kinds of reactions by well-meaning people after a mass shooting: fixing American attitudes towards guns, and fixing American attitudes towards other people. Today’s post gives examples of both solutions.
First, though, let’s recognize, as I noted above, that mass shootings are but a small fraction of all gun-related deaths. What we most need to deal with are not the attention-grabbing mass shootings, but the much larger number of homicides, suicides, and accidental gun deaths. The Pew Research Center reports that in 2020, 45,222 died in gun-related incidents in the U.S. Depending on your definition of “mass shooting”, those killed in mass-shooting incidents range from 38 to 513: 0.08% to 1.1% of all deaths. (I’m not trying to minimize the psychological effect and grief caused by mass shootings, of course, but trying to emphasize that if you want to save lives, these events are a smaller part of the problem than most people think.)
This figure from Nicholas Kristof’s new and illustrated op-ed in the NYT, “How to reduce shootings,” gives an overview of the problem:
This shows several things, the most striking being that the NRA and other gun owners’ justification for having guns (protecting yourself from bad guys) is unjustified: only 589 killed others in justified self-defense compared to 11,760 homicides (I assume the latter don’t include “mass shootings” but are one-off events, including accidents.)
Further, death by suicide is by far the largest form of gun-related mortality. I will assume that if guns weren’t easily available, this number would drop. (Shooting is the easiest, most reliable, and one of the least messy ways of doing yourself in. That’s why it’s the go-to way of killing yourself.)
It’s hard not to conclude that the lax gun laws of America are largely responsible for the death rate. You can say that we have more “bad guys,” and it’s the people who kill, not the guns (viz., the NRA), but then how does that explain our huge number of suicides? Only easy access to guns (or a special incidence of mental illness in America) explains that.
Here are some figures included in Kristof’s piece (illustrations are by Bill Marsh:
Further, there’s a positive correlation among states between the laxity of gun laws and per capita gun deaths:
This is a correlation, of course, not necessarily a causation, but the correlation is strong, and one would have to posit that sociological factors in states like Kansas and Idaho (more bad people per capita, for example), are the factor producing this. As Kristof notes,
Some of you will protest that the immediate aftermath of a shooting is too soon to talk about guns, or that it is disrespectful to the dead to use such a tragedy to score political points. Yet more Americans have died from gun violence, including suicides, since 1970 (about 1.4 million) than in all the wars in American history going back to the Revolutionary War (about 1.3 million). And it’s not just gang-members: In a typical year, more pre-schoolers are shot dead in America (about 75) than police officers are.
He adds that another factor supportsthe ubiquity of guns as causal here:
For skeptics who think that gun laws don’t make a difference, consider what happened in two states, Missouri and Connecticut. In 1995, Connecticut tightened licensing laws, while in 2007 Missouri eased gun laws.
The upshot? After tightening gun laws, firearm homicide rates dropped 40 percent in Connecticut. And after Missouri eased gun laws, gun homicide rates rose 25 percent.
Granted, this is an anecdote, but it’s surely worth following up. (To do that, of course, we need more states loosening as well as tightening gun laws.)
Presumably because of the futility of trying to enact gun-control legislation in the U.S. (even though most Americans favor some kind of gun control), Kristof instead floats a “public health” approach: controlling not the number of guns, but who gets to buy a gun. That, of course, would be helpful, but a lot of deaths come from shootings by sane people in bad situations or accidental shootings by children and the like. And plenty of suicides have no formal record of mental illness that would bar them from owning a gun—even if such laws were widespread.
Here are Kristof’s solutions.
a.) Regulate guns like we regulate cars.
Gun enthusiasts often protest: Cars kill about as many people as guns, and we don’t ban them! No, but automobiles are actually a model for the public health approach I’m suggesting.
We don’t ban cars, but we work hard to regulate them — and limit access to them — so as to reduce the death toll they cause. This has been spectacularly successful, reducing the death rate per 100 million miles driven to less than one-seventh of what it was in 1946.
Kristof then gives a list of the kind of regulations that reduced automobile deaths (seat belts, child safety seats, car safety ratings, etc.). And yes, they worked, but we own cars because we need them. Except for the army and police, Americans don’t need guns—except perhaps in the case of farmers or those who insist on target practice. (Even then, guns can be kept in lockers at the shooting sites.)
My solution, were I King of the U.S. (god help you if that were to occur!) would be to start by adhering to the UK model of gun control, where pistols and automatic weapons are banned, and both guns and ammunition must be licensed by the police before you can have them. (I’d go even farther, but we won’t get into that). How many people really need a gun as opposed to those who really need a car?
More suggestions from Kristof:
b.) The liberal approach is ineffective. Use a public health approach instead. By this Kristof euphemistically says “gun safety” rather than “gun control” since the latter sounds more draconian. Here are his suggestions:
Note that although gun owners tend to be a bit laxer on these bans and stipulations, more than 50% still favor them. And yes, those bans have been enacted in some states. But remember that the 18-year-old who committed yesterday’s Texas school slaughter bought his gun(s) legally.
c.) Better training about using guns. Training about how to store guns and ammo will surely reduce gun deaths, particularly those caused when kids get hold of guns. But somehow this “better education” plan sounds ineffectual. For one thing, it does nothing to prevent suicides. And the general problem with training, as Kristof points out, is that a very high percentage of safety trainers both encourage gun ownership and gun carrying, as well as encouraging people to join “gun rights groups.”
There’s no doubt that implementing most of Kristof’s suggestions will reduce deaths, and even reducing one death is a good. But even as a package they seem to me a suboptimal way to solve the problem.The best way is, as I’ve suggested, going to a draconian gun-ownership system like the UK’s. You’ll tell me that’s impossible, and you’re probably right. (One can dream, however.) But solutions that have been offered only nibble away at the problem, and will still leave us near the top of all countries in gun-related deaths. Once again, Kristof says that if we can make cars safe, we can make guns safer;
But automobiles are a reminder that we can chip away at a large problem through a public health approach: Just as auto safety improvements have left us far better off, it seems plausible to some gun policy experts that a sensible, politically feasible set of public health steps could over time reduce firearm deaths in America by one-third — or more than 10,000 lives saved each year.
He seems to forget that we have no automobile equivalent of the NRA. There is no anti-car-safety lobby.
*************
Bari Weiss’s solution, on the other hand, while also involving stricter gun laws and restrictions on gun proliferation, involves fixing a broken and divided America (click to read, but subscribe if you do that often):
Her plaint—and she’s right—is that we’ve “normalized” violence. The fact that each mass shooting evokes but a temporary outcry (while the much larger number of gun deaths continues unremarked) is an argument against Kristof’s solutions, since what’s the impetus to do anything if we accept shootings as a regular part of life? She advocates a Kumbaya solution: reducing divisiveness reduces deaths. Given that most deaths are single-person homicides or suicides, I’m not sure how that will work, and at any rate seems just as hard (if not harder) than tightening gun laws.
Weiss (my emphasis):
You don’t need another writer telling you what you already know: that mentally ill people getting their hands on guns to commit mass murder this easily is deranged and wrong. Accepting this as normal has nothing to do with respecting the Second Amendment. You don’t need another writer pointing out that this doesn’t really happen in other places and maybe the fact that America has more guns than any other nation on Earth has something to do with it. There’s nothing well-regulated about Salvador Ramos, though it appears he bought those assault rifles legally on his 18th birthday. There’s simply no world in which our founders would look at inner-city gun violence and these sick teenagers in suburban schools and say this was their intention.
Gun rights activists will argue that other countries have guns and that murderers don’t need guns to kill and that some of the cities and states with the strictest gun laws in the country have the highest rates of violent crime and that people kill people guns don’t kill people and that anyway good guys with guns kill bad guys with guns. (Uvalde police officers and a school resource officer reportedly fired at the shooter. They couldn’t stop him.)
Here’s where I think they are right, if inadvertently: The social rot that’s come over America, the nihilism and hatred of each other, is part of the cause here. The dissolution of our social ties—and with them the accountability and responsibility that an actual community demands—has allowed insanity to fester unnoticed. Lockdowns accelerated the isolation, the purposelessness, the lack of meaning that was already overcoming us.
If we insist on viewing this shooting as part of some isolated issue or species of violence, then we miss the point. The point is the country is being consumed by what Philip Roth famously called “the indigenous American berserk.” It stretches back many decades, or longer, and for ages, it was possible to ignore or compartmentalize. Now the brokenness is everywhere we look and it is impossible to unsee it.
I’m not sure what “the indigenous American berserk” is, and the lockdown will eventually abate. But Weiss offers no other solution to the “dissolution of our social ties” problem, and I can’t think of one.
The one step to reduce these deaths that is at least feasible (but nearly impossible) is to ban the goddam guns. And yes, I know that won’t happen, so you don’t need to tell me. But at least that can be implemented with a few strokes of the pen. Fixing “indigenous American berserk,” well, how do you do that?
Or, as Matthew suggested to me this morning, I could leave America. But that doesn’t solve the problem except for me, and I’m in no great danger anyway.
*************
Here’s Steve Kerr, head coach of the Golden State Warriors basketball team, declaring that he’s mad as hell and isn’t going to take it anymore.
> Further, death by suicide is by far the largest form of gun-related mortality.
I, for one, welcome when the US destigmatizes and decriminalizes suicide; I am glad that some European countries have not only legalized it, but allow it to be part of their national healthcare systems. I’ve read about the Swiss now using nitrogen chambers for suicide. Benelux is now permitting doctor-assisted suicide for any reason, including psychological ones.
If suicide were destigmatized, people could talk openly about it without a sense of shame, or without feeling like it is always the wrong option. This is one more pro-choice battle we have ahead of us.
I agree with you, but legal suicide demands psychiatric evaluation, as in the Netherlands. And there’s a reason why people do this and try to discourage it, because many people who survive attempts say they wouldn’t do it now.
I enjoyed reading these perspectives. Thank you!
Regardless of the merits of these various proposals to ameliorate gun violence (except suicides), nothing will be implemented until fewer Republicans are elected and the Supreme Court changes to a less right-wing majority. Until this happens, there is nothing to suggest that mass killings by firearms will not continue apace. The wait will be long. But we always have thoughts and prayers.
The difficulty is not so much passing laws that will pass Constitutional muster, difficult as that will be. It will be in disarming by force those millions who will become thereby defined as criminals, …you know, the “cold dead hand” threat. You will have to really really want to do that.
Waving a Supreme Court decision in their face that says you have to be in the National Guard to own a firearm—“So there!”—will, if they think you really mean it, just get you shot.
“Further, death by suicide is by far the largest form of gun-related mortality.”
Homicides, in particular mass/school shootings (it is revulsive these have a vernacular term), might be a version of suicide.
A number of these events (I am thinking off the cuff here) have one killer that goes into action, later to be “neutralized” by police, or, killed. The guy in Florida at Marjory Stoneman / Parkham lived, but was that a mistake in his view?
Complex, but that’s my thought : mass killers go in expecting to be killed, but they want to take others with them. That would mean the data up above would have overlap, a Venn circle, perhaps.
Those who use the Second Amendment to justify ownership of automatic weapons either have not read the Second Amendment or do not understand what they have read. Thanks to Alito’s brilliant opinon in Dobbs, a ban of automatic weapons would be Constitutionally sound!!! After all, the Constitution DOES NOT MENTION AR-15s or any other automatic weapon! However, possession of muskets would be permitted by all.
Okay, but legally obtained automatic weapons are extremely rare in civilian hands, difficult to obtain, are are almost never used in crimes. Even illegally obtained/created automatic weapons – which I doubt you could stop by making “double illegal” – are very rarely used in crime.
As for AR-15s, rifles of any kind are used in only about 2% of gun murders. Moreover, AR-15s aren’t automatic weapons. I guess you’re talking about semi-automatic weapons? Auto-loading weapons? Those are rather different. Given that the overwhelming majority of modern civilian firearms are semi-automatic, banning them would not be Constitutionally sound, violating the “in common use” standard.
The Onions webpage is worth checking out this AM. One of my thoughts is that the whole 2A thing needs to stop being partisan. Which doesn’t do anything about the number of guns now- but if it weren’t a tribal affiliation badge fewer people might start buying guns. Other than that, I’ve got nothing. Until pepe are ready to sacrifice their guns & turn them in voluntarily – we’re in a bad place.
Thanks! I took screenshots.
I believe Weiss is wrong simply in the fact that the US’ very high gun murder rate compared to other countries is much older than the ‘social rot’ she’s talking about. Qanon (as an example of the rot she’s concerned about) goes back to 2017; the abnormally high US murder rate goes back to the 1960s or even earlier. So the latter can’t be caused by the former, and fixing the rot or Trumpism or disinformation or any of the other current liberal targets won’t fix the murder rate.
Re: Kristof’s “ban on under 21.” Why not under 25 or under 30? Given that violent crimes are overwhelmingly conducted by males age 16-25, bumping the year up even further might be a good solution. While we’re at it, we could look into doing it for police officers too; Zippia statistics say that only 18% of officers are under age 30. We should study whether police shootings correlate with younger age officers, and if they do, maybe one way to reduce them is to pair younger and older officers together and have only the older officer hip-carry a firearm. The younger ones can store theirs in the trunk in case of emergency.
I had two friends who were enthusiastic about guns, one of them a charter member of the 2nd Amendment Society, and met with Charlton Heston when he came to town. They are also the only two of my friends who’ve committed suicide.
First off, I share the same mind as our host regarding what I would do about guns if I were king. That said, while I think that treating gun violence as a public health issue and modeling the solution on how we treat automobile ownership and licensing are good approaches and should be tried, I don’t think they will ultimately hold up to legal challenges from the NRA, because operating an automobile is a privilege and gun ownership is a right under the Constitution. As I alluded to in my reference to the Second Amendment in a comment on today’s Hili Dialogue, as things stand now, after Justice Scalia red-lined the Militia Clause out of this Amendment in the SCOTUS majority opinion on DC v. Heller, until and unless we can return to the SCOTUS opinion on the 2nd Amendment that was prior to Heller, that is, recognizing that this Amendment is about gun control, our national gun fetish will continue to grow along with the concomitant violence.
And here’s JVL’s dark take (could be behind a paywall, sorry).: https://thetriad.thebulwark.com/p/uvalde-will-happen-again?r=2xi1r&s=r&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
And HCR’s brief recapitulation of the history of the Second Amendment and its interpretations: https://heathercoxrichardson.substack.com/p/may-24-2022?r=2xi1r&s=r&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
Only 30% of Americans own a gun. The ridiculous value of 120 guns per 100 people comes from those who own guns deciding they need a small arsenal, not just one or two.
Once again, this is a minority of Americans imposing their will on the majority by means of a bastardized interpretation of the Constitution. We really should be able to at least license guns and gun users the same way we license cars and drivers. It would not stop gun deaths anymore than car licensing stops car accident deaths, but it would certainly help lower the numbers.
And to continue with the car comparison, we should also make gun owners buy liability insurance, just as car owners are forced to. The more guns, the higher the insurance premium. If there is an “accident” the insurance covers the cost, and their insurance either goes up, or is taken away, along with their right to own a gun.
Well, there are different guns for different purposes. If you want to hunt deer you generally want (or need, depending on the law) a rifle. If you want to hunt waterfowl you generally need a shotgun. For personal defense, you generally need a pistol. (Nothing else is practical to carry around.) And you’d generally want a different kind of pistol for home defense compared to what you’d have outside the home, but it also depends on whether “outside” is countryside or urban. And if you do competitive shooting, you may want yet another type of pistol and yet another type of rifle, or several types depending on the competitions you enjoy…
Most people I know who are into gun culture, especially hunting and competition, usually have a bunch of firearms mostly because they suit different purposes. Some of course just love to try all the latest and newest ones.
But I suspect it doesn’t make much difference whether they have one gun or four. If they’re disposed to commit gun crime they will even if they only have one gun. If they’re not so disposed, they won’t even if they have ten. Anyway, most gun crime is committed with stolen guns that are illegally possessed. Safe storage rules to prevent gun thefts may help more than gun licenses.
“. . .the NRA and other gun owners’ justification for having guns (protecting yourself from bad guys) is unjustified: only 589 killed others in justified self-defense compared to 11,760 homicides. . . .”
With all due respect, that’s the wrong metric to use. Defensive gun uses (DGUs) occur between 500,000 and 3 million times per year in the United States. In the vast majority of cases, a crime is stopped and a potential victim is protected without a shot being fired.
Another statistic worth noting is that the average number of victims in a mass shooting when the perpetrator is stopped by law enforcement is 14. The average number when the shooter is stopped by a legally armed citizen is 2.5.
Armed citizens save lives. We should allow all teachers who choose to do so to be armed to protect their students.
One final note: If you break down the homicides even further, you’ll find that the vast majority of those happen in inner cities and are directly related to gang and drug violence.
“Inner city” folk are just as deserving of protection from murder as you, and if they are the overwhelming victims of gun murder, then implementing gun regulation to stop it is still something on the table we should consider. The subtext of “it’s only black people shooting each other in the city – not a reason to regulate my white self’s ownership of guns” is pretty strong in your message. We’re all Americans. We need a solution that insures domestic tranquility for all Americans. Pointing out that the victims and perpetrators of gun violence don’t look like you and don’t live near you, does not make the conclusion “so it’s not my problem, and thus no regulation is justified” a good solution for America.
/rant.
I didn’t take the racist message from Patrick’s remarks at all that you were so quick to hear. If it’s true that most gun homicides occur among the underclass, never mind what race it is, any measures to reduce that toll are predicated on two premises:
1) It’s worth doing, and…
2) The non-violent members of the underclass would cooperate by, say, ratting out their members who pack and identifying for police those who shoot up daycare centres while settling issues of “respect”. This would mean repudiating the no-snitch ethos that gangs cultivate and enforce in order to thrive. How else are you going to take guns away from people who don’t wear them on their hips?
There is no consensus about premise 1). Premise 2) is risible.
When the gun criminals are indeed members of an oppressed racialized minority, the uphill struggle steepens. Presumably you have to punish people caught in possession of handguns after you pass tough laws; they sure aren’t going to turn them in voluntarily. But this will result in politically toxic “over-incarceration” of young men of that racial group, undoing two decades of liberal efforts to reduce their preponderance in prison. If you want to keep young racialized men out of prison you will have to let them keep their guns. Or shoot them when they use them.
Sure, people in slums deserve protection from gang-bangers. By all means disarm their predators and tormentors. Just don’t expect them to help. Do expect them to complain that too many of their community are being locked up.
“Another statistic worth noting is that the average number of victims in a mass shooting when the perpetrator is stopped by law enforcement is 14. The average number when the shooter is stopped by a legally armed citizen is 2.5.”
The average number when the shooter doesn’t have access to guns is 0. Great argument 🙂
In Patrick’s mind, there will always be armed crazy people wandering around out there in society, so for him an armed citizenry makes sense.
For many of us however, we question why we have to take it as a given that there will be some non-trivial number of crazy/violent people with guns walking around. It seems like other societies have been able to figure out how to prevent dangerous and unstable people from getting military grade weapons in the first place!
Perhaps Patrick is correct in that the US is just too drenched in gun ownership and violence to ever hope of achieving that level of prevention, leaving us with only reactive measures as our options against gun violence.
” “Tombstone had much more restrictive laws on carrying guns in public in the 1880s than it has today,” says Adam Winkler, a professor and specialist in American constitutional law at UCLA School of Law. “Today, you’re allowed to carry a gun without a license or permit on Tombstone streets. Back in the 1880s, you weren’t.” Same goes for most of the New West, to varying degrees, in the once-rowdy frontier towns of Nevada, Kansas, Montana, and South Dakota.” From:
“Gun Control Is as Old as the Old West: Contrary to the popular imagination, bearing arms on the frontier was a heavily regulated business”
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/gun-control-old-west-180968013/
One thing that might help is if the US were to have federal regulations. This would stop rules changing from state to state and creating an uneven regulation system where someone could buy a gun out of state and use it in their own state, potentially avoiding checks and regulations. I always recommend the Canadian gun regulations over the UK ones for the US simply because Canada is the closest culture to the US and it works well for us. Yes, there are still people who disagree about the rules but you can see by the numbers that it isn’t too bad. A lot of the gun crime in Canada has involved illegal pistols purchased from the US.
They already do and, for the most part, there is no “out of state” loophole. Buying a gun out of state is regulated federally as interstate commerce and must follow federal law, which requires that the gun be shipped to a federally licensed dealer in the buyer’s state of residence, who must apply all federal, state, and local laws for the buyer’s place of residence, put the buyer through a background check, etc. (It doesn’t matter if you buy it at a gun show or from a private party, either.)
The only “loophole”, and it’s not really a legal loophole so much as a practical one, is the case of somebody who buys a gun in their state, and then later moves to another state. Now, federal law also regulates this, as may the state law of their new home, but since the gun is already in the person’s possession they can not know or forget or “forget” to follow the law.
From a Facebook friend: Canada must feel like they live in the apartment above a meth lab.
“Some of you will protest that…it is disrespectful to the dead to use such a tragedy to score political points.”
I would say that those that espouse such a view are themselves being disrespectful to the dead by dismissing efforts to work out how to stop such atrocities being repeated over and over as ‘scoring political points’.
As you point out, mass shootings are not the majority of gun deaths. Obviously, they are significant to us because we hear about them on the evening news and we are appalled at the sheer number of people killed at one time. But there’s another reason they matter. They are shootings over which we have no control. We know how to avoid suicide. We think we can also avoid disputes involving guns. We can avoid being criminals or police officers. Not going to school or the supermarket is not an option.
Yes, I think the psychology is a bit similar to that between car safety and airline safety. We FEEL in control in a car, at least, and we are also able to choose to act responsibly (though we often do not), whereas once we’re in a plane in the air, it’s out of our hands, but it’s very clear that we’re really much safer in an airplane than in a car.
As with the cars, of course, we may know (roughly) how to avoid suicide, but clearly we’re not very good about doing it, and ditto with the others. But at least in the shooting case, attention can be turned to the larger, or broader, problem when it becomes heightened due to these headline-grabbing tragedies.
Many excellent comments here. I would like to add two thoughts:
1, I absolutely agree that to reduce gun deaths overall, much more needs to be addressed than just mass shootings. However, as the grandfather of a one year old, I am appalled to think that his future may be in schools run like prisons than like institutions for learning. Thus, regardless of the number of deaths, school shootings have an impact that goes far beyond just the victims and their families. I haven’t talked to my son and daughter-in-law about this, but I am sure they are thinking about this a lot.
2. In this morning’s Cafe Insider newsletter (subscription only), attorney Barbara McQuade discusses the concept of “stochastic terrorism” – in her words “the incitement of a violent act through public demonization of a group or individual”. Examples she gives are fairly obvious – Tucker Carlson/Great Replacement” and Trump/January 6 (as well as Henry II/Beckett for the historically inclined). So how can this be addressed? For politicians who engage in it (e.g. MTG), she recommends voting them out, although that assumes free and fair elections. For others, like Carlson, the answer is not clear. But I strongly agree with here closing statement: “And we can start by using our own voices to call these people what they are – terrorists.”
” However, as the grandfather of a one year old, I am appalled to think that his future may be in schools run like prisons than like institutions for learning.”
As the grandfather of a 5-year-old who goes to kindergarten next year in the public elementary school, I am appalled to think that his existential security is not at least equal to every Federal building, every statehouse, every public venue in America which all control ingress/egress through a single monitored entrance/exit.
This comment spurred the question into my mind :
How many religious schools are victims of shootings of this nature?
How many _Christian_ pre-K-12 schools?
Is it mostly _public_ schools in the U.S.?
And these youngsters, for many years, have been having regular lock-down drills to prepare for a mass shooting. That was not the case when I was growing up!
I like the way you put it in your thought #1, and this points to why I feel that Kristof is missing something in his citing of statistics in his article. It’s not a matter of just a simple quantitative analysis, it has to be a qualitative analysis, too. Though the number of deaths in mass shooting is minute compared with the total number of shooting deaths, the emotional impact of each of those deaths looms tremendously large in our national consciousness.
True, but car manufacturers fought tooth and nail against automobile safety measures when they were first proposed. They even hired private investigators to tail and to try to discredit Ralph Nader during the 1960s when he was the leading advocate for such measures and wrote the book Unsafe at Any Speed.
And in a few weeks, SCOTUS is likely to lift all gun bans (like laws against conceal carry) that states have enacted over the years. They want to relinquish Roe v. Wade and send abortion rights back to the states, and yet they will strip a state’s right to enact its own gun laws. I wonder if this latest massacre will change any of the minds of the shameless, conservative judges.
Tried to post this link earlier; either I goofed up or it violates Da Roolz or someone else’s? So, another try.
Not all country is MAGA
👍
It comes from a line in American Pastoral, Philip Roth’s Pulitzer Prize winning novel about US political unrest in the Sixties, though it could as well describe the US of the other two novels in Roth’s so-called “American Trilogy” — I Married a Communist (set in the McCarthy-era Fifties) and The Human Stain (set in the politically correct Nineties), or of his counterfactual novel regarding a Charles Lindbergh presidency on the eve of WW2, The Plot Against America.
Sorry if this was mentioned in the article, but what about the odious PLCAA act the Bush signed in 2005 that basically protected gun manufacturers from litigation?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Protection_of_Lawful_Commerce_in_Arms_Act
Repealing this act must be a central part of attacking the gun violence problem. Gun manufacturers right now don’t even have minimal duties of care. If they had the same threat of litigation as automakers do, we would see much safer guns and a vast improvement in controls around distribution of guns to criminals.
I’m also in favor of holding alcohol manufacturers accountable for the misery and deaths attributable to their product.
By the way, the threat of litigation to car manufacturers is for products that do not perform per design intent and function. It is not of holding car manufacturers responsible when someone uses their car irresponsibly or against the law.
Speaking of which, there’s nowhere in the US that has a speed limit above 85mph . . . yet many cars can easily go faster than that. Why don’t we legislate all cars can only reach a speed of 70mph? Heck, let’s be generous and go to 75mph.
I think under minimal duty of care standards, gun manufacturers could be held accountable for distribution networks that effectively arm criminals. They know exactly who buys their guns. There must be effective controls that could be implemented that would stem this river of guns to criminals; these could be implemented by law thus establishing a legal duty to maintain them, and would provide remedies to affected citizens in the event of noncompliance.
In addition, the same level of safety standards can be imposed on guns that were imposed on cars. If you look at the history of auto safety regulation, you will see that many car manufactures proclaimed as “too expensive” the very safety measures we now see as fundamental to car safety. But they figured out how to make them cost effective, and I see no reason why the gun industry could not do the same.
I won’t address the “They know exactly who buys their guns.” I suspect that’s unlikely unless the owner registers the gun with the manufacturer, but since I don’t know for sure, I’ll let that slide.
However, I can address the car issue . . .
1) safety measures in no way affect the performance and main function of the car. Your current car is — fundamentally — the same as the first car. An engine, four wheels, and the means to steer them. The safety measures you mention are there to help mitigate deaths (but often not injuries) when the operator either makes a mistake or another operator makes a mistake and collides with your vehicle.
2) those measures are expensive . . . Before the manufacturers implemented many of the expensive safety feature (there’s a huge cost to testing the performance before selling the vehicle), manufacturers waited until the public was agreeable to paying more for the features, and still cars manufacturers offset the cost by charging more for their product and by bundling them with other stuff; often high-margin stuff. And often by sacrificing the quality of other components. Have you seen the price of cars these days?
3) Any proposed gun safety device that I’ve read about hampers the performance and function of the gun. What are you thinking could be done to ensure both safety and reliability? (hint: you could read about what’s been tried, proposed, and how those things have worked out).
Just out of curiosity, what safety device are you envisioning that would have prevented this (or any) shooting?
I agree. I think a car with a 200-500 hp engine is an absurdity, especially since gasoline becomes expensive. I have a car with a 65 hp engine that gets me anywhere I want. In the past I owned Citroen Deux-Chevaux (30 hp) that got me everywhere in Europe, even crossing some of the 6000 ft high-passes in the Alps
How is this different from the situation with automakers? Or rather, how should it be different?
Automakers can be sued if they make a bad product. They cannot be (successfully) sued if somebody uses a working vehicle to run somebody over. The PLCAA only protects gun manufacturers from lawsuits that would be regarded as frivolous, certainly in almost any other context.
If anything, PLCAA-like protections should be extended to all companies. The general aviation industry in America was largely destroyed by frivolous lawsuits, often from the widows of pilots who got themselves killed through no fault of the manufacturer. (Most certificated GA aircraft flown today were built half a century ago, before the industry died. They’re like cars in Cuba…)
Or do you think automakers should have to pay if a perfectly good automobile is used by a criminal to commit vehicular homicide?
All very interesting reading, both the post and the comments.
I could add thousands of words to the discussion but it’s frowned upon, so I’ll keep it short and mention a few things (by the way, I own guns and I’m licensed to carry).
1) I’m in favor of any measure that will stop school shooting. I should add ‘realistic’ but that’s the problem. These incidents are difficult to pigeonhole so as to address them proactively.
2) I’m in favor of treating guns like cars . . . wait … we let 16-year-olds drive cars. Scratch that. I’m in favor of limiting gun ownership by age . . . wait… we send 18-year-olds into battle with automatic rifles. Scratch that.
3) Out of our concern for our children, let’s also severely restrict alcohol (about 12 kids per day die due to alcohol-related causes) availability. I mention this because I don’t drink, so it wouldn’t affect me one bit. As a bonus, it would also eliminate significant misery from the lives of many. (https://www.niaaa.nih.gov/sites/default/files/AlcoholFactsAndStats.pdf)
4) I’m in favor of not disclosing the mass shooting perpetrators since they try to one-up each other. Oh, wait . . . name and photo already pasted everywhere, along with saying he only made it to the second-worse shooting incident.
5) I’m in favor of giving the government broad and sweeping powers to control and regulate even private aspects of a person’s life … er … no, wait; I can see how that might not work out so well.
OK, I give up . . . let’s hear some solutions from people with strong opinions about the matter. And I don’t mean simple stuff like ban all guns because I certainly won’t agree to that. Well, I would, if we also ban all alcohol. I mean, we know we can do it, right? Look how well we’re doing on the war on drugs.
I don’t mean to be flippant here, but I get irritated when I read some stuff. Before forming an opinion, do some research. Especially read law-enforcement references. Think about the fact that nothing is simple. Think about how compromise in good faith is the key to meaningful change. Maybe even read why the NRA is so hard-nosed about its positions (no, I’m not a member, and no, I don’t agree with many of their positions).
Also, realize that the NRA is gun owners; gun owners drive the NRA, not the other way around (unlike the case with political parties). As a gun owner, if you want me on board, don’t start with “give up your guns”.
For them who like numbers: https://www.dmv.org/articles/teen-dui-statistics
How many of those deaths make the news? Do we read about the tragedy of their lives being cut short? Do we learn their names?
I’m willing to bet if the news reported every one of those deaths as they report shootings, we could make significant inroads into curbing them . . . or not; I understand alcohol drinkers are somewhat reluctant to giving up their favorite legal mind-altering drug.
“I’m in favor of treating guns like cars . . . wait … we let 16-year-olds drive cars. Scratch that. I’m in favor of limiting gun ownership by age . . . wait… we send 18-year-olds into battle with automatic rifles. Scratch that”
Why “scratch that”? We only “let” 16 year olds drive cars after they have passed licensing standards! And as for sending 18 year olds into battle…again, we only do that AFTER they have passed entrance standards into the military AND and have been trained in how to use these weapons. Any 18 year old under those circumstances who shows mental illness or just sheer incompetence would NOT be handed a weapon and sent into battle.
So your comment actually supports the notion of treating gun ownership similar to car ownership, provided we have rigorous licensing standards (not mere “background checks”, which have limited effectiveness) and ways to demonstrate competence.
“only 589 killed others in justified self-defense compared to 11,760 homicides”. The goal of self defense is not to kill the person threatening you, it is to deter them from harming you (or your family). Two people I am close to used guns to deter imminent violence from home invaders. Neither fired a shot.
Nobody has good data on successful self defense, because it is preventative in nature. One thing we have to deal with regularly are poachers. They are armed criminals by definition. When I go out to talk with them, I am certainly going to be visibly armed. I have never needed to point a gun at any of them, much less fire. But the idea is to let them know that we are watching, and prepared to defend ourselves. I don’t consider that defensive gun use specifically, because if I went out and confronted them unarmed, they were likely to just go away, which is what I want them to do. But you never know. People who want to rob a home tend to look for signs that the occupants are wealthy, and not present. Home invaders expect you to be home, because they either want to force you to lead them to the valuables, or because they like hurting people. I am confident that such folks will always choose a home that appears undefended over one where they expect the homeowners to respond with force. None of my neighbors want to become the Next Clutter family.
Calling the cops is a great idea if you live in a place where they are likely to respond. If you live in a county with four cops, they are probably not going to do much except take a report hours or days after the event. Our police department is not even open on weekends. If you call them, you get transferred to a larger town two hours away.
Honestly, I don’t know what to think about the suicide rate. I do think it is better for the despondent person to shoot or asphyxiate themselves in a locked room, rather than drive into oncoming traffic or jump off a building onto pedestrians. I don’t think depriving such people of one method of doing it is going to fix them.
Guns are not complex machines like fusion reactors. If you cast a magic spell, and made every gun in the world vanish, shootings would start again in a matter of hours. If you made every civilian-owned gun vanish, criminals who wished to obtain them would start carrying stolen or smuggled police or military firearms, or just manufacture them. In places where criminals have turned to manufacturing, they tend to make submachine guns, since they require about the same level of manufacturing skill. So you end up with perhaps fewer guns on the street, but the gang members are all carrying Sten guns.
Yes to the deterrence idea. The statistics for how many home invaders actually get shot (or even shot at, or even shown a gun) seems about as informative as counting how many burglars actually end up skewered on spiked fencing.
I think that for suicide, availability of lethal means really is a big factor. Some will of course find other ways, but many won’t. Or at least this is my understanding of the research on what happens when other relatively common means are taken away. (Starting IIRC with studies of a change from coal-gas to natural gas.)
I’m sure the number of armed gang members depends strongly how readily ordinary factory-made guns can be bought. Not many so reports of criminals in the UK or Australia being armed with home-made guns. Instead they are just less likely to be armed than their counterparts in (say) France or Sweden, where smuggling from less organized parts of the continent is easier. But how quickly any remotely plausible US policy could reduce the pool of available weapons… maybe there are studies on this? I mean something like average age of illegal firearms confiscated — is this 5 years or 50?
“If you cast a magic spell, and made every gun in the world vanish, shootings would start again in a matter of hours. If you made every civilian-owned gun vanish, criminals who wished to obtain them would start carrying stolen or smuggled police or military firearms, or just manufacture them. In places where criminals have turned to manufacturing, they tend to make submachine guns, since they require about the same level of manufacturing skill. So you end up with perhaps fewer guns on the street, but the gang members are all carrying Sten guns.”
There are countries in the world, such as Japan and others cited in the article, that have effectively made private ownership of guns “vanish”.
So in those countries, have all of these negative effects that you predict come to pass? I don’t think they have.
The question then is: do we want to have the same laws as Japan? Also, do we want to be a homogeneous society like Japan?
I’d also like to know how Tokyo has only 40 or so muggins a year. Maybe whatever they’re doing could be implemented here, and then I’d agree to maybe not needing a gun.
Wasn’t there a song about ‘turning Japanese”?