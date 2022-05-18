As a “patreon” of Jesus and Mo, I usually get a weekly pre-publication peek at the strip a few hours before it comes out. This time the artist apologized for forgetting, but it’s of no consequence. This week’s strip, called “folks” is up, and involves a timely discussion between Moses and Jesus about whether they’re non-binary. Jesus equivocates, and, as usual, mocks the very concept he’s considering: specialness.
Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ gender
May 18, 2022 • 9:15 am
11 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ gender”
Mo certainly establishes that he’s different from Yank speakers of the Queen’s English by saying he’s “different to” other folks.
As Professor Higgins asked, why can’t the English learn to speak? 🙂
And I’ve noticed British spelling on some strips. Poor Mo is silent on this one — doesn’t even tell Jesus to shut it.
“You’re either non binary or you’re not”. I will be stealing that.
Ditto!
Yes, there are 10 kinds of people in the world: those who understand binary, and those who don’t.
You forgot “those who know about ternary”
Dang it, I thought I was writing in binary, but I must have written it wrong! 😉
This is genius. I previously skimmed these comics, but now I’ll need to review all previous posts for other gems.
I just searched for the previous comic by getting creative with the URL, and I got a great Page Not Found error: “There is no god, you fools!”
Anyway, the previous non-binary Moses can be found at : https://www.jesusandmo.net/comic/pretty/
Yes! That is funny.
“You’re either non-binary or you’re not!” What a wonderful, wonderful line! Reminiscent of “Life of Brian” when Brian yells at the crowd, “You’re all individuals!” and they reply, “Yes, we’re all individuals!” and one man sticks up his hand and shyly says, “I…I’m not.”