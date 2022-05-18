Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ gender

As a “patreon” of Jesus and Mo, I usually get a weekly pre-publication peek at the strip a few hours before it comes out. This time the artist apologized for forgetting, but it’s of no consequence. This week’s strip, called “folks” is up, and involves a timely discussion between Moses and Jesus about whether they’re non-binary. Jesus equivocates, and, as usual, mocks the very concept he’s considering: specialness.

Share this: Tweet



Email

