Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ gender

As a “patreon” of Jesus and Mo, I usually get a weekly pre-publication peek at the strip a few hours before it comes out. This time the artist apologized for forgetting, but it’s of no consequence. This week’s strip, called “folks” is up, and involves a timely discussion between Moses and Jesus about whether they’re non-binary. Jesus equivocates, and, as usual, mocks the very concept he’s considering: specialness.

  3. This is genius. I previously skimmed these comics, but now I’ll need to review all previous posts for other gems.

  5. “You’re either non-binary or you’re not!” What a wonderful, wonderful line! Reminiscent of “Life of Brian” when Brian yells at the crowd, “You’re all individuals!” and they reply, “Yes, we’re all individuals!” and one man sticks up his hand and shyly says, “I…I’m not.”

