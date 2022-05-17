Yes, burning the Qur’an can violate the First Amendment

Yesterday I described the mayhem that ensued in Sweden and Denmark when a nativist right-wing politician, Rasmus Paludan, head of Denmark’s anti-immigrant Hard Line Party, set fire to a Qur’an live on Facebook last month. He then announced that he was going to tour Sweden over Easter weekend burning Qurans: a tour with burnings in different Swedish cities. This caused the expected consequences: public ire and violent protests that included overturning buses and throwing Molotov cocktails. (The Muslims, of course, were irate over the burning of their scripture, and perpetrated the violence.) Paludan is continuing his Burn The Qur’an Tour and continues to create mayhem.
However, the Swedish and Danish police protected Paludan, and several readers noted that his acts are not prohibited in Sweden and Denmark, even when they could cause damage to people and property.
The question I posed to readers was this: could burning a Qur’an could under some circumstances not be considered Constitutionally protected speech if it led to foreseeable and imminent harm, and if that harm was intended?
Like most readers, I see no issue with burning Qur’ans, but I was posing a hypothetical legal question.
Most readers argued that this “speech” (burning the Qur’an) would be protected in the U.S. even if it was likely to lead to foreseeable and intended violence. You can see readers’ comments here.
However, I wanted a definitive legal opinion, so I consulted a very well known law professor specializing in free-speech and First Amendment issues. His/her answer was, yes, under some circumstances burning the Qur’an might NOT be protected speech, in which case the burner could be prosecuted. The prof’s response (I’ve added the link), quoted with permission:
According to the Court’s 1969 decision in Brandenburg v. Ohio, which remains a leading precedent, the government cannot punish an individual for engaging in expressive conduct that causes others to engage in violence unless the individual specifically intended to cause that reaction and his speech caused likely and imminent violence. So, whether the right wing Swedish politician could be punished for his conduct would depend on whether the government could prove that causing the violence was his specific intent in burning the Muslim [book] and that the violent response was likely and imminent (and grave).
Now these circumstances may not obtain in the case of Paludan, and proving intent is of course quite difficult. Nevertheless, it is not beyond possibility that someone burning the Qur’an could be punished by the U.S. government for that act under the “imminent violence” provision.
I consider this opinion definitive.
Here’s a recent video of Paludin burning the Qur’an under police protection, and some of the reaction:
10 thoughts on “Yes, burning the Qur’an can violate the First Amendment”
I’m still unsettled by this. I still think speech need not be invoked in this specific case.
“Violence” is one thing.
But “accidental” conflagration of surrounding structures, and the public resources committed in the moment to minimize that risk, is not what I think of as “violence”. And if it is “harm”, then it is not bodily harm, but destruction. It drains public resources.
I’m simply astonished with the preoccupation of fire to achieve whatever objectives the fire users are after. I saw not one mention of precautions that Paludin will have a single fire extinguisher at hand, or any other precautions, or any permit for it. He could simply shred the thing or even pee on it, or 100 of them.
Fire is not inherently stable, spreads rapidly, and so on. Paludan proposes what is in effect a traveling performance art, deliberate and reckless, in which any genuine speech is independent of combustion.
I do not think the Law Prof’s answer implies that Paludan could start an illegal fire, toss a Koran on it, and that makes it legal. That would be ridiculous – all those idiots starting forest fires could just claim they were performing some free speech exercise. Free speech doesn’t work like that; just like a local sound ordinance can put a limitation on how loud you can blast your speech, a local fire ordinance can put a limitation on where and how you can do your Koran-burning.
So, IMO Paludan still has to obey local fire codes. What the Prof’s answer is saying is that a legal fire may still not count as protected free speech in some circumstances.
I think in practice the intent aspect is going to rule out anything but the most in-your-face expressions…and even then, it would be simple enough for the burner to tape themselves saying “I’m doing this to show my disapproval of the mosque being built in this area/of Islam’s treatment of women[/or some other political or religious point]…”. To have ones’ Koran-burning be deemed illegal here in the US, you almost have to want it to be deemed illegal. Because if you don’t, there are plenty of ways to avoid running afoul of Brandenburg.
I suspect in Canada the fire setting politician would not be protected by police but would be stopped and charged with setting a fire in a public place. His right to Free Speech would be irrelevant.
Agreed – because what, precisely, does the “speech” consist of?
Disagree— Expression is protected as well. Performance art doesn’t have to have words.
Natives can block streets for drumming circles. No words at all.
“Expression is protected as well.”
So I guess this is the crux of this problem – “expression” – I am not sure how the first amendment encompasses “expression” beyond speech as defined by written or spoken _language_.
“Performance art doesn’t have to have words.”
That, I think, needs some explanation with respect to, specifically, fire. Combustion of materials. Open flames.
Not so fast. The Canadian Supreme Court does not deem free speech to be irrelevant in guiding Courts who hear prosecutions for law-breaking. Even though the protections for speech are much weaker here, they must still go into the hopper to decide if a conviction can be allowed. Otherwise protestors would be arrested as soon as they stepped off the sidewalk into the street or stopped their vehicles with intent to impede traffic. You are surely familiar with protestors who drive “unnecessarily slowly” (an offence) on all three lanes of highways flying some banner or other, while the police escort them to protect them from road rage.
Don’t be so sure that fire is a special case that would always result in prosecution. The burning of churches was effectively normalized as a protest activity last summer. Climate change might have incinerated Lytton but it didn’t mysteriously ignite those dozen or so churches.
It’s not protected by the constitution if it is in someone else’s pocket when you burn it.
The fact that he is going on a Quran-burning tour and is making it a public spectacle, in my mind indicates that he is doing this provoke the very reaction he is receiving. Anybody who has paid attention over the last 20 years should know the response he will get/is getting.
I have no idea why the police are protecting him from his obvious attempt at suicide.