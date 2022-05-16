Would burning a Qur’an in public violate the First Amendment?

Here’s one of those hard free-speech cases, and it’s hard for even a diehard free-speecher like me. It comes from the Wall Street Journal (a news piece, not an op-ed); click to read:
This bears on freedom of speech, although Sweden has no U.S.-style First Amendment and I don’t know how they’d regard a case like this. Instead, I’d like readers to weigh in as if this case were in the U.S.
The skinny: Swedish/Danish right-wing politician Rasmus Paludan, head of Denmark’s anti-immigrant Hard Line Party, set fire to a Qur’an live on Facebook last month. He then announced that he was going to tour Sweden over Easter Weekend burning Qurans: a tour with burnings in different Swedish cities.
Now this is clearly a provocation and, if anything qualifies as “Islamophobia,” this does. It’s not that he has theological disagreements with Muslims, but is simply trying to provoke them by burning their sacred book. He is anti-immigrant, and most immigrants in Sweden are Muslim.
And provoke them he did: the April 18 WSJ reports just the threat of such a tour incited violence:
Police in Sweden said Monday they have arrested dozens of people following clashes over plans by a far-right Scandinavian politician to burn a Quran over Easter weekend.
Over the weekend, people rioted in several cities, throwing Molotov cocktails at emergency vehicles and burning trash cans and a municipal bus.
Four people were injured Sunday when police fired what they said were warning shots above the crowd. One of the people was a police officer who was lightly injured during the clash, said Asa Willsund, spokeswoman for the police department in the East Sweden region.
. . . .Since Thursday [April 14], there have been recurring protests and counterprotests on the stops of his tour, several of which have turned violent.
The riots turned the country’s political attention back onto longstanding tensions between Sweden’s immigrant population, which is largely Muslim, and nationalist parties opposed to Muslim immigration into the country. Sweden’s leadership has been largely focused on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the country considers renouncing centuries of neutrality to join the U.S.-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
On Friday evening, Mr. Paludan’s supporters clashed with protesters in the central city of Orebro. The clashes spread into a broader riot, with 12 police officers injured and four emergency vehicles set on fire. On Saturday, hundreds of mostly young male protesters rioted in the cities of Malmo and Landskrona in southern Sweden, burning trash cans and throwing Molotov cocktails at police vehicles.
The riots prompted Mr. Paludan to cancel his stop in Landskrona, his party said on Facebook, saying the Swedish state could no longer guarantee his safety.
“We have seen violent riots before. But this is something else,” said National Police Chief Anders Thornberg. “It is serious violence against life and property, especially against police officers. It is very worrying and we will take strong countermeasures. This should not continue.”
I note that in a report from May 13 in The Daily Sabah, Paludan is continuing the Burning Tour—under police protection:
The leader of the far-right Danish party Stram Kurs (Hard Line) burned another copy of the Holy Quran on Thursday under police protection in Sweden.
Rasmus Paludan, who has dual Danish and Swedish citizenship, recently burned copies of the Quran in the Frolunda, Boras and Trollhattan regions of the southwestern province of Vastergotland, which has a large population of Muslim residents.
Around 100 police officers, as well as 10 plainclothes officers from the Swedish intelligence agency SAPO, accompanied Paludan to protect him against counter-demonstrators.
. . .Paludan has burnt the holy book in various cities in Denmark since 2017.
He continued his provocations under police protection during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan this year near neighborhoods home to Muslims and mosques.
Riots broke out in the cities Malmo, Norrkoping and Jonkoping as well as in the capital Stockholm, leaving 125 police vehicles damaged and 34 officers injured, while 13 people were detained.
Now it’s clear from these reports that burning the Qur’an is not a criminal offense in either Sweden or Denmark, for the police protect the burners from the rioters. And I know that burning the Bible is not a violation of the First Amendment in the U.S., either. Here it’s usually done not to provoke, but to make a statement about Christianity. But intent doesn’t matter: what matters to the First Amendment is the likely outcome if violence could be imminent.
Because Muslims are far more easily inflamed by the burning of their sacred scriptures than are Christians, one could argue that burning a Qur’an in front of a group of Muslims in the U.S. violates the First Amendment because it will provoke predictable and imminent violence. As the Brittanica notes, this is “incitement,” and could be construed as one of the exceptions to the First Amendment (the short article on “permissible restrictions on expression” is a good primer on what speech is not protected):
As the Supreme Court held in Brandenburg v. Ohio (1969), the government may forbid “incitement”—speech “directed at inciting or producing imminent lawless action” and “likely to incite or produce such action” (such as a speech to a mob urging it to attack a nearby building). But speech urging action at some unspecified future time may not be forbidden.
But this raises a First-Amendment problem. Perhaps it’s legal to burn the Qur’an on the Internet or in front of a group of like-minded bigots (see this article for that opinion), but is it permissible to burn it in front of a group of Muslims leaving the mosque on Friday? The latter is almost guaranteed to produce imminent lawless action, as it did in Sweden and Denmark. Would that make such public burnings illegal in America, but only those burnings that will inflame a certain group of religious people?
This may already have been adjudicated in the courts, but I don’t know. and can’t be arsed to find out. I tend to side with Sweden and Denmark here, as I think that no holy books are off limits from criticism, and that includes burning. But on the other hand, burning the Qur’an may be inciting imminent and predictable lawless action while burning the Bible or the Bhagavad Gita will not.
Of course burning the Qur’an the way Paludan did is an expression of bigotry, but even bigotry is permitted under the First Amendment. Here we have a situation in which, in principle, the same action may be either permitted speech or impermissible speech, depending on the religious group at hand. I suspect that what Paludin did would be legal in the U.S., but I don’t know.
Do weigh in with your opinion: Does an act like Paludan’s constitute impermissible speech when performed in front of one group of believers, but not another (Christians)?
26 thoughts on “Would burning a Qur’an in public violate the First Amendment?”
AIUI, right-wing preachers in the US have done exactly this on more than one occasion. The short answer to your question seems to be: if the person owns the book they’re burning, and assuming the fire itself is not set illegally, then yup burning it is legal.
Just to clarify that last bit: I expect in the US that setting up your book-burning directly in front of believers or a mosque would be a “time, place, manner” question. ‘Open-burning’ laws vary by state and by location, and legality may also be season-dependent. But with those caveats, I think in most urban areas it’s illegal to just start an open fire on a public sidewalk.
So, I don’t think their status as believers does or should make it illegal. But unless the demonstrator owns property abutting the mosque and the fire we’re talking about is in their back yard, I expect in a lot of places such demonstrative public burning may be illegal simply because the fire itself is illegal.
Exactly how it looks to me. If burning a pile of brush is legal in a place, then replacing the brush with pages of a book should make no difference, assuming you own material you are burning. This seems straight-forward to me.
“This may already have been adjudicated in the courts, but I don’t know. and can’t be arsed to find out. I tend to side with Sweden and Denmark here, as I think that no holy books are off limits from criticism, and that includes burning. But on the other hand, burning the Qur’an may be inciting imminent and predictable lawless action while burning the Bible or the Bhagavad Gita will not.”
See, but that’s precisely the problem. The First Amendment does not make exceptions based on religious identity. If you belong to a group that will rise to violence at the slightest expression of satire or criticism, that should not be grounds for exemption from 1st Amendment rights for the rest of civilized society.
[ mulls the question ]
Oh! I think I know the solution (of course, feel free to demolish this ):
There is no speech that need be invoked.
Instead, there is a clearly-defined significant public safety hazard. I am dead serious here.
Usually, municipalities require “burn permits” – such that the fire department is aware a resident is locally and controllably burning – meaning, flames and fire – some sticks, leaves, brush, paper, but no plastic or other such materials which create even more noxious pollutants than “brush”. The burn described above is _not_ a single event (that’d be a distinction as a separate issue), but a deliberate spectacle, prone to getting out of control – how about wind?
So I’d say – if I follow – shut that sh!t down! What a damn reckless spectacle putting EVERYONE and EVERYTHING in harms way, and draining the attention if those tasked with public safety!
Alternatively, the guy could have a tank of bleach – or a shredder – that’d be no problem!
Which shows that the flames and fire are being used entirely for their flashy appearance as in a dramatic presentation.
He’s not yelling “Fire!” in a crowded theater – he’s likely SETTING fire to a crowded theater.
I disagree. If he burns the book safely (the fire will not spread) he should be allowed to do it. If burning a book offends some religious fanatics that is the fanatics problem. The idea that it is okay to commit violence against people and destroy property because your feelings were hurt is not supported by any reasonable law system. Yes, he is provoking them, but the provocation is something that should NOT actually provoke any reasonable person. He is trying to make a point, and he is clearly succeeded in making his point. If you give in to this then you are giving in to every irrational desire of every fanatic.
“If he burns the book safely (the fire will not spread) …”
He needs to put that in writing and sign it.
“… he should be allowed to do it.”
But it is not one book.
It is some unspecified number of books, as part of an unspecified number of traveling show performances – do-it-yourself entertainment for fans in open public spaces across the country. And there are safer ways to destroy a book as a spectacle than open flames.
Where, I’d ask, is the written “speech” involved, and how does is depend on a flaming object?
I’d say “safely” must be “in accordance with local fire laws.” I don’t care how safe a person claims they are being, if it’s illegal for the fire to be there, then adding a Koran to the blaze doesn’t make it legal.
And I think this is going to scupper quite a few “road show in front of the mosque” ideas, since doing it right in front of a mosque will typically mean doing it on a public sidewalk or on someone else’s property who didn’t give you permission…and both of those things are likely to be illegal.
Now if you want to burn it in your legal fire pit on your property, record the event, and upload it to youtube, then that’s legal. And it has already been done. Several times, I believe – I think there’s one preacher who does it as an annual event.
No.
I’ve read the First Amendment. I reproduce it here because I’m about to make an argument about its wording and readers outside the USA may not be fully aware of what it says:
I gather that case law has widened the term “congress” to mean “US or state governments”. Anyway, the amendment places restrictions on what the government can do. It doesn’t apply to ordinary citizens at all and so it would be nonsense to claim a private citizen can violate the First Amendment. The only people who can violate the first amendment are those in government.
Could Congress make a law banning the burning of the Qur’an? I don’t know. I don’t think so, but perhaps they could make a law banning the incitement of violence and burning a Qur’an with the knowledge that it would incite violence could therefore be seen as illegal (I think). I’m not a lawyer, much less an American one.
I’m open to correction from Ken, but as I understand it the legal concept of “incitement” is not “leads to”, rather, it is (Oxford Dictionaries) to “urge or persuade (someone) to act in a violent or unlawful way.”
This distinction really is important.
Agreed. Otherwise, I could shut down speech easily just by threatening “if you say X, I’ll go and assault some people”. If you had any reason to believe that I was serious in my threat, you couldn’t say X without breaking the law.
But then a related but different exception might apply, the one dubbed “fighting words”.
> In Texas v. Johnson (1989), the Supreme Court redefined the scope of the fighting words doctrine to mean words that are “a direct personal insult or an invitation to exchange fisticuffs.” There, the Court held that the burning of a United States flag, which was considered symbolic speech, did not constitute fighting words.
– https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/fighting_words
Unless the book burner is inviting people to riot in response, it’s probably not fighting words.
I think there may be an important distinction between provocation and incitement. Also, I don’t know if if would be right for the legal system to be so condescending to a specific group of people, as in those ultra-religious Muslims cannot keep themselves in check, therefore we must restrict everyone’s freedom. That’s like saying women can’t wear provocative clothes because those brutish men out there won’t be able to control themselves.
My reply elsewhere in the thread about “fighting words” has not yet cleared. But if you’ll forgive the repetition, the factor of “provocation” seems to belong with a different exception principle, the “fighting words” doctrine.
I think burning the Koran is clearly protected speech and should be allowed. I don’t even think it’s a “hard case”. Rather, it’s a necessary principle that we need to maintain.
Getting pedantic, the question isn’t so much “does burning the Koran violate the First Amendment?”, more, is burning the Koran outside the protection of the First Amendment? Burning the US flag is not, nor should burning the Koran be.
Further, the usual concept of “incitement” to violence is that the speaker must desire the violence. So “attack and kill them!” is incitement to violence. But speech that receives an unwanted violent response is not “incitement”. You have to ask for something to “incite” it.
If we extend the concept to “you mustn’t speak in ways that others will respond violently to” then we allow anyone to shut down any speech by threatening a violent response.
Lastly, I disagree that burning the Koran is necessarily bigotry. An ex-Muslim (for example) would have every right to burn it as an expression of their feelings about the religion. (Though the Swedish gentleman this case may be a bigot, not sure, I don’t know him.)
Nor is it “Islamophobia”, a propaganda term that should be dropped. It is not an “irrational fear” to see fault in Islam and thus to criticise it.
A very reasonable response that saves me the effort of composing a similar reply.
Don’t you mean “Would an arrest of someone burning a Qur’an in public violate the First Amendment?”
Would burning a Qur’an in public violate the First Amendment? No. Would it be prudent to do so in the middle of a practicing muslim community? Also, no.
Burning an important book of any sort (Qur’an, Torah, Origin of the Species, Sociobiology) I wouldn’t put in the category of “Free Speech”, but instead “Incitement to Riot.” Also note that the 1969 ruling: “As the Supreme Court held in Brandenburg v. Ohio (1969), the government may forbid “incitement”—speech “directed at inciting or producing imminent lawless action” and “likely to incite or produce such action” (such as a speech to a mob urging it to attack a nearby building).” is exactly what Trump and his congressional comrades did on January 6th 2021.
This is wrong. The words “directed” “and” “likely” are all important here. The book burner must be telling people to riot and it must be probable that they will.
It is not all that easy to do. There are so many things one can miss if one is not mindful: Terry Jones, for example, did not have a license plate on his trailer, was unlawfully carrying a firearm, and was unlawfully conveying fuel.
Easy case, I think. If desecrating the American flag is protected by the First Amendment — and it is, see Texas v. Johnson — I don’t see how desecrating a holy book warrants a different outcome. Both turn on free speech; burning a Qur’an wouldn’t implicate either the Establishment or Free Exercise religion clauses.
Then again, given SCOTUS’s current composition, maybe Texas v. Johnson is on the hit list, too. After all, the president who appointed three members of the Supreme Court bench, Donald Trump, sought to make flag-burning a crime.
Dunno whether the Federalist Society vetted them on this issue.
Congress (or the states) could not make a law banning the burning of a Koran; that was settled by the Supreme Court holding that American flags could be burned. There could, of course, be time, place, and manner restrictions, but such restrictions could not be so constituted as to be an effective ban. To my mind, a crucial distinction, made by other commenters, is between provocation and incitement. If you urged immediate violence while burning a flag/Koran/Bible, that would be incitement. If you condemned America/Islam/Judaism/Christianity while doing so, some may think that provocative, but, legally, that’s their problem. If provocation were considered an exception, then the angriest, most violence-prone, people would control what could be said publicly.
GCM