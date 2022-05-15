It’s Sunday, and that is The Day of Bird Photos by John Avise. Today’s batch has a sub-Antarctic theme. John’s IDs and narrative are indented; click on the photos to enlarge:
UshuaiaUshuaia in extreme southern Argentina. It is from Ushuaia that my own 2019 trip to Antarctica (plus the Falklands and South Georgia) began and concluded. Today’s batch of pictures shows bird photos that I took in and around the town of Ushuaia just before starting and after returning from our ship’s two-week voyage to Antarctic regions.Professor Coyne’s Antarctica trip started and ended in Chile, but another routine point of departure in the Americas is the small city of
Austral Negrito, Lessonia negrito:
Austral Thrush, Turdus falcklandii:
Black-crowned Night Heron, Nycticorax nycticorax (yes, it’s the samespecies we have here in North America):
Blackish Oystercatcher, Haematopus ater:
Dark-bellied Cinclodes, Cinclodes patagonicus:
Dolphin Gull, Leucophaeus scoresbii:
Fiery-eyed Diucon. Xolmis pyrope:
Kelp Goose, Chloephaga hybrida (female):
Kelp Goose (male):
Kelp Goose (pair):
Kelp Gull, Larus dominicanus:
Red Shoveler, Spatula platalea:
Rufous-collared Sparrow, Zonotrichia capensis:
Southern Lapwing, Vanellus chilensis:
Tufted Tit-tyrant, Anairetes parulus:
Turkey Vulture, Cathartes aura (yes, it’s the same species we have here in North America):
17) White-crested Elaenia, Elaenia albiceps:
Terrific pictures as always! I found the kelp goose most interesting. I’ve never heard of that one.
It is interesting that the Turkey Vulture is the same species as the one in the US. In Amazonian Ecuador, the resident subspecies is not this one but a very distinctive one with a big white patch on the back of its head.