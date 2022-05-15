It’s Sunday, and that is The Day of Bird Photos by John Avise. Today’s batch has a sub-Antarctic theme. John’s IDs and narrative are indented; click on the photos to enlarge:

Ushuaia



Professor Coyne’s Antarctica trip started and ended in Chile, but another routine point of departure in the Americas is the small city of Ushuaia in extreme southern Argentina. It is from Ushuaia that my own 2019 trip to Antarctica (plus the Falklands and South Georgia) began and concluded. Today’s batch of pictures shows bird photos that I took in and around the town of Ushuaia just before starting and after returning

from our ship’s two-week voyage to Antarctic regions. Austral Negrito, Lessonia negrito:

Austral Thrush, Turdus falcklandii:

Black-crowned Night Heron, Nycticorax nycticorax (yes, it’s the samespecies we have here in North America):

Blackish Oystercatcher, Haematopus ater:

Dolphin Gull, Leucophaeus scoresbii:

Kelp Goose, Chloephaga hybrida (female):

Kelp Goose (male):

Kelp Goose (pair):

Kelp Gull, Larus dominicanus:

Red Shoveler, Spatula platalea:

Southern Lapwing, Vanellus chilensis:

Turkey Vulture, Cathartes aura (yes, it’s the same species we have here in North America):