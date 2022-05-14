There were ten, and one unhatched egg that we’re keeping an eye on (if it hatches, I’ll get it to rehab as well). All hatchlings were in good condition, and the mother was NOT happy at me removing them all from the nest (they’re all in good condition). But it makes me ineffably sad that I had to do this; the alternative was to risk the lives of mother and ducklings by putting them in a pond with four hyperaggressive males who would have driven the mother away within minutes.
Still, I’m up in the lab stifling sobs, distraught that the mother was so upset at me purloining her ducklings and that the babies are motherless . But please don’t tell me I should have done something else, as made a decision that I thought was the best one to keep everyone alive. The mother will survive, and the babies will get superb care at Willowbrook.
9 thoughts on “Rescued ducklings”
I’m so sorry for you right now. How impossible that decision was! Of course you did the right thing. Is it possible to think of it as a one time stresser for the mother and the ducklings vs. stress after stress for her and the ducklings if they’d been constantly attacked. Stress is really really hard on mothers and infants, and I am guessing the alternative situation would have been terrible for everyone.
Also, those ducklings are beautiful and look great, and you’re the exact right person to have stepped in and helped because of the empathy you have for them and the mother. I don’t think anyone else would have been as sensitive or as sensible.
I hope they continue to be healthy and thrive and that you feel better.
So sweet.
No choice!
We have a less stressful situation. Robins have once again nested on a wreath by our front door, and now the two chicks are starting to kick each other out of the nest. I think they are a bit too young to fledge, though. So I put a net under it to catch any falling chicks, and I need to re-nest a chick about every day while the mother and other local robins are very upset. Fortunately, I have not been pecked. It shouldn’t be long now. Then the wreath will go.
Thank you for rescuing the ducklings. You clearly did the right thing, though it may have been hard. The aggressive males would undoubtedly have pecked the ducklings to death, which could have been an extended, very painful process. The mother duck has no idea that her babies would have had virtually no chance at life had you not rescued them. You are fortunate to have such a wonderful rehab center nearby that will give them the best care possible.
Sad, but I trust your judgement that this was the best course of action. Can anything be done about the aggressive drakes before the next batch of ducklings hatch?
You saved their lives. Thank you.
Good work – glad to see some happy babies there – I think mom is tough – is going to make people earn her respect – nothing easy to do or say here! Glad someone is on the job!
That would make a dandy opening line in a work of fiction.
I’d keep reading that story.
Yeah, but the eggs should be velociraptor eggs.