Erasing George Washington

As I’ve said several times during this era of cancellation, renaming, and statue-toppling, I would only favor this kind of “erasure” (usually not by straight erasure, but by giving “context”) when the person at issue fails to fulfill two criteria:
a. Are they being honored for their positive accomplishments? and
b. On balance, did their life and accomplishments make the world a better place?
If “yes”, let them stay. If “no”, erasure might be considered, though I favor the retention of history with, perhaps, an explanatory note.
Now, these are my own criteria, and others differ, but I’d say, for instance, that removing a Jefferson or Theodore Roosevelt statue because they were imperfect humans violates the two criteria above. Both men are “yes”s in a. and b. (I won’t argue about the way Roosevelt was depicted in the New York Statue, but see Gregg Mayer’s view here).
Denaming an animal named after someone who made racist statements is a judgment call (how many statements and what were they?), but a call I’d make using a. and b. above. I tend to be on the lenient side because, after all, we are judging people of the past by the morality of our own time, and what was once acceptable is no longer so.
Slavery is an exception to what I just said. Even in times of slavery, there were many who opposed it, and so it has to be counted as a severe moral deficit in anyone connected to the slave trade or to have had slaves. Slavery can’t be taken as “the general moral view of most people.”
Thisbrings up the matter of two of our most famous Presidents, both of whom were enslavers: George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. This issue is part of what led Caleb Francois, a senior at George Washington University in the District of Columbia, to write the following op-ed in the Washington Post. Among other changes that Francois wants in light of what he sees as pervasive structural racism at George Washington University, Francois wants its name changed. Click to read:
I can’t comment on the racial situation at GWU s I haven’t followed it, but I’ll give you Francois’s take on the current issues and then the remedies he proposes:
Today, with Black enrollment at about 10 percent, Black students on campus continue to struggle for community. Despite alleged efforts by administration to enhance diversity, the admissions office continues to fail to ensure a student body with adequate minority representation
Black professorship also remains low, especially in the university’s International Affairs program. Limited Black professors teaching African and African American courses and the continued neglect of Black academia and Black professorship create a campus culture in which European studies and White perspectives are favored over Black perspectives. No African languages are taught at the university, and calls for reforms are often ignored.
These problems are rooted in systemic racism, institutional inequality and white supremacy. There are at least four ways the university could achieve progress: Decolonized university curriculum, increased Black enrollment, the renaming of the university and the selection of an African American President.
Now I’m not sure exactly what a “decolonized university curriculum is”, and I would suggest that more than white supremacy and ongoing systemic racism are involved, though nobody with a brain would deny that underrepresentation of black students and faculty is the result of racism in the past. What I want to address is the renamings Francois plumps for:
Just blocks from the main campus is the Mount Vernon Campus, named for George Washington’s former slave plantation. Every day, hundreds of Black students walk on a campus named after an enslaver of men and study at a site named after dark parts of history. Such sites, among other locations and buildings, are touted as glorified mementos here at GW. The indignity and injustice of such sites remain overlooked. The racist visions of James Madison, Winston Churchill and others are glorified through building names, programs, statues and libraries that honor their memory.
The controversial Winston Churchill Library must go. The university’s contentious colonial moniker must go. Even the university’s name, mascot and motto — “Hail Thee George Washington”— must be replaced. The hypocrisy of GW in not addressing these issues is an example of how Black voices and Black grievances go ignored and highlights the importance of strong Black leadership.
I won’t reiterate the accomplishments of Madison, Washington, Churchill, or Jefferson, but will say that their position of enslavers does count against them strongly, especially in part b. Nevertheless, I think these men are being honored for their positive accomplishments, and by my lights I judge them as having made the world a better place, even though they made the life of their slaves much worse. In my view, George Washington University should stay (and I suspect it will); Francois suggests changing the name to “Frederick Douglass University”. To be sure, Douglass was a great man, but I don’t much cotton to displacing George Washington.
That of course brings up another question: what about the name of the city. If George Washington needs to be removed from the name of the University, why not from “Washington, D. C.” itself? Or from the state of Washington? Or from the Washington Monument? I’d be curious to see what Francois would say about that. After all, wouldn’t it be hypocritical to take the name “Washington” off the University but leave it in many other places?
Cases like these are one instance in which I ask myself this question, “What would Hitchens have thought?”
We need to redress past wrongs. But I cannot condone the cancel culture campaign. Washington’s positive achievements far outweigh his moral lapses. Pressing the delete button is unhelpful.
I would only redress past wrongs to (a) correct history and (b) if it continues to be a wrong (ie, it’s not completely past). It is hard to see how Washington’s mistakes, whatever they are, continue to wreak havoc today. Except for that pesky Constitution, I suppose.
Utterly ridiculous. De-colonizing the curriculum isn’t even well defined, and is a dogmatic perspective in any event. This just makes the left look crazy.
Obviously, the next step must be to remove the monument (which is, like, totally phallocentric), and then rename the city. Others have pointed out the irony of this editorial being published in the “Washington Post,” which is indirectly named after the man. I wish they would do polls when they run pieces like this so that on the spot they can see how out of touch they are.
The C from DC should be removed. Columbus was a bloodthirsty, rapist psychotic and profoundly cruel tyrant, even his contemporaries thought so. He was even condemned to jail for his harsh treatment of the indigenous people (I think, but it could be more the treatment of his fellow conquistadors), but was pardoned by Ferdinand, who had his eyes on the promise of gold….
And then there is Columbia river, Columbia (the country), British Columbia, Columbia university, Columbia pictures, Columbia sportswear, Columbia records, etc. etc.
The Woke have their work cut out. They should leave Washington alone until they get rid of the much greater evil of Columbus, I’d say.
Note, I’m not sure how bad Amerigo Vespucci was, maybe we should get rid of ‘America’ and ‘American’ too, just to make sure.
I just do not see what point there is, much of the time, in renaming. It seems like there is so little to gain from it and so much to lose. It makes me crazy that this is the sort of thing that seems to distract and engage people on the far left when there are so many other things we could and should be working on. I think every time there’s a story in the newspaper like this a few more votes go to Republicans. And that’s all we need right now is Republicans in charge of everything again.
In principle (with a few exceptions I won’t go into here), I think the only moral thing to do is to rename every public building, monument, place, etc. named after a slaveholder. But, from a practical point of view this is impossible. Thus, we cannot expect very many tributes to George Washington or Thomas Jefferson (on a moral scale, Jefferson was much worse than Washington, although both were enmeshed in one of the worst moral degradations one can imagine). People yearn for myths and fairy tales, whether they be from the bible or their country’s origins. So, I agree with you that the best course of action, as distasteful as it may be, is to let sleeping dogs lie. In the current political climate, militants such as the author of the article, can only help the Trumpists, and we must do everything to avoid that. Thus, it is best to ignore the fact that ten of the first twelve presidents were slaveholders (the two exceptions were John Adams and John Quincy Adams), although perhaps we should forgive Martin Van Buren, who owned only one slave that ran way, but he made little effort to retrieve him.
I don’t know if George Washington liked a drink. But our long-erased first Prime Minister, John A. Macdonald certainly did. Perhaps the two of them can share a hogshead or two of rum — there’s no cirrhosis in Heaven — while they muse about the picayune priggishness of cancellers who accomplished in their lives not a thousandth of what Washington did, or a tenth of what Macdonald did, in theirs.
I think you’re right that as long as a monument honours them for their achievements that we still regards as positive, that should be respected. Where that breaks down is that in the case of Macdonald, some agitators say that in the very act of cobbling our country together he conducted genocide against Indigenous people, and so honouring him as a Father of Confederation cannot be accepted at all. The claim is bogus but if it was true, that the founding of Canada was a net negative for humanity, then we would have to erase him and he pretty much already is. Mobs have resorted to violence against his statues and vandalized public buildings bearing his name while we have cowered and complied. I fear that’s the claim the anti-slavery folks allow Washington to stand accused of. Just by his ownership of slaves, nothing else he did can be honoured.
Washington also stands accused of Indigenous genocide himself. After achieving independence from Britain he, of course, repudiated the Royal Proclamation of 1763 and the Quebec Act. In doing so, he recognized the Native Tribes not as the children of the King needing protection but as sovereign foreign nations against whom he could go to war to secure the Ohio territory. Which he did. With the United States Army. But where would the United States have been if it had stayed hemmed in between the Alleghenies and the sea? (Or Canada if it had left the Natives alone on the prairies to starve in illiteracy with the fur trade and the buffalo hunt in decline?)
You can say what you like about the unforgiveable wretchedness of slavery or Amerindian conquests — I won’t argue. But my concern on principle is that by giving in to people who want to punish — to no practical modern consequence — long-dead politicians and generals for actions which if not taken we wouldn’t even be here, you surrender power without getting anything in return. This just generates more demands for, indeed, removing his name from your capital city, as well as the State, and hundreds of counties and geographic features scattered all over the country. It also slyly encourages the demand to dumb down the curriculum* and install a Black president of the university, just to make up for Washington even though those demands have nothing to do with the man. That spells power-grab to me.
Don’t go down the road we are taking.
*That’s what decolonization means.
Washington, Jefferson, and the other founders are part of the greatest achievement with regard to ending slavery in the world. The Enlightenment said: rationally, all people are people. The Declaration said: all people are people. But the world, for its entire history, had never put that into practice. Slavery was everywhere, forever.
Yes, some of those who participated in this great achievement owned slaves. Just about everyone of any race with ‘an advantage’ did, world-wide. Yet the Founders instantiated the axiomatic principle that would make them wrong, for the purpose of making the world right.
To have built a nation on the basis of freedom and equal humanship as an absolute, and then to fight through the 19th century (with England also) to enact it into law … any denial that this was magnificent greatness is an atrocity.